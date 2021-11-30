ELLAKTOR S A : 9M 2021 ELLAKTOR Group Financial Results Presentation
11/30/2021 | 11:31am EST
Q3 2021 Financial Results
November 2021
* Rio -Antirrio Bridge
Disclaimer.
This presentation has been prepared by ELLAKTOR S.A. (the "Company").
The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. None of the Company, shareholders or any of their respective affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.
Unless otherwise stated, all financials contained herein are stated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS').
This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any shares and neither it or any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.
The information included in this presentation maybe subject to updating, completion, revision and amendment and such information may change materially. No person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in the presentation and any opinions expressed in relation thereof are subject to change without notices. This presentation is subject to any future announcement so material information made by the Company in accordance with law.
This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company.
This presentation also contains forward-looking statements, which include comments with respect to our objectives and strategies, and the results of our operations and our business, considering environment and risk conditions.
However, by their nature, these forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, uncertainties and opportunities, both general and specific. The risk exists that these statements may not be fulfilled. We
caution readers of this presentation not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause future Group results to differ materially from these targets.
Forward looking statements may be influenced in particular by factors as the effects of competition in the areas in which we operate, and changes in economic, political, regulatory and technological conditions. We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.
When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors should carefully consider the aforementioned factors as well as other uncertainties and events.
2
Contents.
1.
2.
3.
4.
Financial &
Key Financial
Performance
Appendix
Operational
Figures
by Segment
Update
3
1. Financial &
Operational
Update
Financial Highlights.
1
3Q Revenue €244m up 7% vs same quarter last year & 22% up vs 2Q'21.
9M'21 Group Revenue at €638m down by 4% yoy, with decrease rate
decelerating vs 1H'21 (-10%)
2
3Q'21 Group EBITDA at €48.8m up 25% vs last year
9M'21 Comparable Group EBITDA at €124.7m (+12% vs 9M 2020) and
comparable margin at 20% vs 17% 9M'20
9M'21 Reported Group EBITDA at €98.5m, down by 11% yoy, with EBITDA margin standing at 15% vs 17% in 9M'20
3
Net Debt(1): €637m, down from €707m as at 31.12.2020
Group Cash and Liquid Assets:
€419m vs €375m at the end of
Dec.'20 (Excluding Moreas)
3Q'21 Annualized
Net Debt/ EBITDA (Excluding Moreas) stands at 3.7x
4
9M'21 Operating cash flow in positive territory by €22.5m vs operating outflows of (€34.3)m in 9M'20
5
6
First profitable
Sustainability footprint:
quarter in the last
- 2 million tons CO2emissions
18 months: 3Q'21
prevented by our Green
Pre-tax Profit at €8m
Energy production(2)
- More than 0.9 million of
tons waste was managed in
the waste treatment plants (2)
(1) Excluding Moreas and lease liabilities IFRS 16
5
(2) 2020 figures
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.