ELLAKTOR S A : Announcement

The Management of the societe anonyme trading under the name 'ELLAKTOR SOCIETE ANONYME' with the distinctive title 'ELLAKTOR SA' (the 'Company'), informs the investing community, in accordance with the provisions of Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Athens Stock Exchange, that on February, 25th 2021, 14:15, was served by a marshal addressed to the Company ELLAKTOR S.A. and the members of its Board of Directors, a request of GREENHILL INVESTMENTS LIMITED, which is jointly controlled by Messrs Dimitrios Bakos and Ioannis Kaymenakis, shareholder of the Company, owning a stake of 16.95% of the Company's Share Capital (controls another 8.63% of voting rights of the Company through an agreement with shareholder Pemanoaro Ltd), to convoke an Extraordinary General Meeting of its shareholders with the following agenda:

Revocation of all the members of the Board of Directors of the Company

2. Election of a new Board of Directors of the Company (including the independent /non executive members)

3. Revocation of all the members of the Audit Committee of the Company (art. 44 L.4449/2017)

4. Election of a new Audit Committee of the Company (art. 44 L.4449/2017)

5. Conduct of a management audit of the Company (of the last 10 fiscal years)

The Company will act observing the legal procedures and, anyway and competently, will keep informed respectively the investors.

Kifissia, February 26th , 2021

