Announcement
ELLAKTOR S.A. (hereinafter the "Company") informs the investment community the following:
Following the Company's announcement dated 19.04.2024 regarding the decision of its Board of Directors dated 18.04.2024 to purchase additional shares of the issuer REDS SA, through the ATHEX, ELLAKTOR acquired on 29.05.2024, 5,535 common registered shares, with voting rights, issued by REDS SA, at a purchase price of €2.70 per share.
Kifissia, 29.05.2024
