ELLAKTOR S.A. is one of the leading Greek construction groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows : - construction of infrastructures and buildings (57.5%) : roads, highways, bridges, hydraulic facilities, production sites, offices, etc.; - development and operation of infrastructures under concession (28.5%): toll roads, airports, tunnels, parking facilities, etc.; - supply of energy and environmental services (13%) : electricity production (primarily from wind, photovoltaic, and biogas energy), waste treatment and management, construction of treatment facilities, etc.; - real estate development (1%): development of residential complexes, leisure centers, and shopping centers. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (78.1%), Europe (17.2%), Americas (3.9%), Middle East (0.8%).