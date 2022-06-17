ELLAKTOR S A : Announcement - Comments / Clarifications on items 1 & 2 of the Agenda of the EGM 30.06.2022

Comments / Clarifications on items 1 & 2 of the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting 30.06.2022

ELLAKTOR S.A. (or "the Company") announces that, the comments / clarifications on items 1 & 2 of the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on June 30, 2022, are available on the Company's web site at https://ellaktor.com/en/

(link https://ellaktor.com/en/informations/general-meetings/ellaktor-s-extraordinary-general-assembly-june-22/).

Kifissia, June 17th, 2022