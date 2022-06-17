Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ELLAKTOR S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELLAKTOR   GRS191213008

ELLAKTOR S.A.

(ELLAKTOR)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  09:59 2022-06-17 am EDT
1.710 EUR    0.00%
09:53aELLAKTOR S A : Announcement - Comments / Clarifications on items 1 & 2 of the Agenda of the EGM 30.06.2022
PU
09:43aELLAKTOR S A : Comments of the BoD 17.06 on the Items 1 & 2 of the EGM 30.06.2022
PU
09:43aELLAKTOR S A : CV - Mr. Kyriakopoulos
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ELLAKTOR S A : Announcement - Comments / Clarifications on items 1 & 2 of the Agenda of the EGM 30.06.2022

06/17/2022 | 09:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Comments / Clarifications on items 1 & 2 of the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting 30.06.2022

ELLAKTOR S.A. (or "the Company") announces that, the comments / clarifications on items 1 & 2 of the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on June 30, 2022, are available on the Company's web site at https://ellaktor.com/en/

(link https://ellaktor.com/en/informations/general-meetings/ellaktor-s-extraordinary-general-assembly-june-22/).

Kifissia, June 17th, 2022

Announcement- Comments on Items 1&2 of the Agenda

Disclaimer

Ellaktor SA published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 13:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELLAKTOR S.A.
09:53aELLAKTOR S A : Announcement - Comments / Clarifications on items 1 & 2 of the Agenda of th..
PU
09:43aELLAKTOR S A : Comments of the BoD 17.06 on the Items 1 & 2 of the EGM 30.06.2022
PU
09:43aELLAKTOR S A : CV - Mr. Kyriakopoulos
PU
09:43aELLAKTOR S A : CV - Mr. Prousanides
PU
09:33aELLAKTOR S A : Proxy Form EGM June 2022 New
PU
06/09ELLAKTOR S A : Declaration of Participation Via Teleconference in the EGM
PU
06/09ELLAKTOR S A : Proxy Form for Participation at the EGM of the Shareholders
PU
06/09ELLAKTOR S A : Comments-Draft Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholde..
PU
06/09ELLAKTOR S A : Invitation to the shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05/31TRANSCRIPT : Ellaktor S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 915 M 962 M 962 M
Net income 2021 -77,7 M -81,7 M -81,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 227 M 1 289 M 1 289 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 595 M 626 M 626 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 331
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart ELLAKTOR S.A.
Duration : Period :
ELLAKTOR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLAKTOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aris Xenofos Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
George I. Poulopoulos Chief Financial Officer
George Mylonogiannis Chairman
Evangelos Pelecanos Chief Information Technology Officer
Loukas Dimitriou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLAKTOR S.A.31.64%626
VINCI-8.77%50 248
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.00%34 093
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-19.42%27 501
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.15%22 037
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-1.65%18 362