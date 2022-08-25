ELLAKTOR S A : Announcement of Decisions by EGM 25.08.2022

Announcement of Decisions by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's

Shareholders dated 25.08.2022

The company ELLAKTOR SA, in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and paragraph 1 & 2 or the art. 4.1.3.3 of the ATHEX Regulations, announces the following:

On Thursday, August 25th, 2022, at 11 a.m., the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders was held virtually, convened by the BoD, a discussion was conducted and a decision was made on the items on the agenda.

42 shareholders participated, representing 306,286,112 common registered shares (carrying 306,286,112 individual voting rights) from a total of 348,192,005 common registered shares (carrying 348,192,005 voting rights), that is, 87.96% of the paid-up share capital.

In particular, the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders dated 25.08.2022 decided the following:

Item 1:Approval of the transaction for the transfer of 75% of the Renewable Energy Sources sector of ELLAKTOR SA, to "MOTOR OIL RENEWABLE ENERGY SINGLE MEMBER S.A.".

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting of 01.08.2022 with the agreement of all its Independent Non-Executive Members, validly granted its permission under article 99 - 101 of Law 4548/2018 for the conclusion of a share purchase agreement and a shareholder agreement of the ELLAKTOR with the company MOTOR OIL RENEWABLE ENERGY SINGLE MEMBER S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "MORE"), while the 10-day deadline within which a shareholder with a percentage of at least 1/20 of the share capital expired without action, may request the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting.

In particular, for the adoption of its specific decision, the Board of Directors of the Company took into account the following:

The negotiations conducted with "MOTOR OIL RENEWABLE ENERGY SINGLE MEMBER S.A." (hereinafter referred to as "MORE") for the conclusion of an agreement, according to which the renewable energy sector of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the "RES Sector") will be contributed through a spinoff to a new Company, the share capital of which will be ultimately, 75% owned by MORE and 25% by the Company (hereinafter the "Transaction").

This agreement will be implemented as follows: The Company will proceed to a division by spinning-off of a segment and contributing it into a new company to be incorporated (hereinafter "SpinCo"), the shares of which will be wholly-owned (100%) by the Company. At the same time, MORE and the Company will jointly form a new Société Anonyme, (hereinafter "HoldCo"), in which the Company will hold a stake of 25% and MORE a stake of 75%. MORE will cover its participation in HoldCo with cash. The Company will cover its participation by contributing in-kind to HoldCo's share capital approximately 14% (the exact percentage will be determined upon closing of the transaction) of SpinCo's shares. At