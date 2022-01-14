ELLAKTOR S A : Announcement of Regulated information based on Law 3556/2007 Notification of Transactions

Announcement of Regulated information based on Law 3556/2007

Notification of Transactions

ELLAKTOR S.A. discloses the following:

Mr. Efthymios Bouloutas, Chief Executive Officer of ELLAKTOR SA, Executive Member of the Board of Directors and obliged person according to article 13 of Law 3340/2005, in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007, as in force, in combination with the provision of article 19 of the Regulation (ΕΕ) No. 596/2014, informs that, on 12.01.2022, proceeded with the purchase of 15,000 common registered shares, with voting rights, issued by ELLAKTOR SA, with a total net value of €20,702.05 (€1.3801 per share).

The above transaction was submitted to us in accordance with article 13 of Law 3340/2005, as in force.

Kifissia, January 14th, 2022