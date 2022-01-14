Log in
    ELLAKTOR   GRS191213008

ELLAKTOR S.A.

(ELLAKTOR)
ELLAKTOR S A : Announcement of Regulated information based on Law 3556/2007 Notification of Transactions

01/14/2022 | 10:32am EST
Announcement of Regulated information based on Law 3556/2007

Notification of Transactions

ELLAKTOR S.A. discloses the following:

Mr. Efthymios Bouloutas, Chief Executive Officer of ELLAKTOR SA, Executive Member of the Board of Directors and obliged person according to article 13 of Law 3340/2005, in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007, as in force, in combination with the provision of article 19 of the Regulation (ΕΕ) No. 596/2014, informs that, on 12.01.2022, proceeded with the purchase of 15,000 common registered shares, with voting rights, issued by ELLAKTOR SA, with a total net value of €20,702.05 (€1.3801 per share).

The above transaction was submitted to us in accordance with article 13 of Law 3340/2005, as in force.

Kifissia, January 14th, 2022

Notification of Transactions 12.01.2022

Disclaimer

Ellaktor SA published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 15:31:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 892 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
Net income 2020 -187 M -214 M -214 M
Net Debt 2020 1 346 M 1 541 M 1 541 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 484 M 555 M 554 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 5 383
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aris Xenofos Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
George I. Poulopoulos Chief Financial Officer
George Mylonogiannis Chairman
Evangelos Pelecanos Chief Information Technology Officer
Loukas Dimitriou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLAKTOR S.A.6.93%555
VINCI4.91%63 400
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.50%38 336
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 297
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.87%22 058
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.85%22 027