ELLAKTOR S A : Announcement of significant event

Announcement of significant event

ELLAKTOR S.A. (hereinafter the "Company"), under the Regulations of the European Parliament & Council (EU 596/2014) and the Athens Stock Exchange, as well as following the announcement of the Company dated 15.11.2022, informs the investment community that a share purchase agreement was signed between AKTOR CONCESSIONS S.A., a subsidiary of the Company, and AVAX S.A., for the acquisition of a stake in GEFYRA SA and GEFYRA LITOURGIA SA.

The shares correspond to 5.69% and 6.35% of the total paid-up share capital of the above companies respectively.

This transaction was completed today for a total equity consideration of €16.6m.

Following this transaction, the participation of AKTOR CONCESSIONS S.A. in GEFYRA S.A. and GEFYRA LITOURGIA S.A. amounts to 27.71% and 29.48% respectively.

Kifissia, November 23rd, 2022