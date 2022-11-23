Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ELLAKTOR S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELLAKTOR   GRS191213008

ELLAKTOR S.A.

(ELLAKTOR)
2022-11-23
1.670 EUR   -0.24%
ELLAKTOR S A : Announcement of significant event

11/23/2022 | 10:49am EST
Announcement of significant event

ELLAKTOR S.A. (hereinafter the "Company"), under the Regulations of the European Parliament & Council (EU 596/2014) and the Athens Stock Exchange, as well as following the announcement of the Company dated 15.11.2022, informs the investment community that a share purchase agreement was signed between AKTOR CONCESSIONS S.A., a subsidiary of the Company, and AVAX S.A., for the acquisition of a stake in GEFYRA SA and GEFYRA LITOURGIA SA.

The shares correspond to 5.69% and 6.35% of the total paid-up share capital of the above companies respectively.

This transaction was completed today for a total equity consideration of €16.6m.

Following this transaction, the participation of AKTOR CONCESSIONS S.A. in GEFYRA S.A. and GEFYRA LITOURGIA S.A. amounts to 27.71% and 29.48% respectively.

Kifissia, November 23rd, 2022

Announcement of significant event

Ellaktor SA published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 15:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 915 M 941 M 941 M
Net income 2021 -77,7 M -79,9 M -79,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 227 M 1 261 M 1 261 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 583 M 599 M 599 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 340
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart ELLAKTOR S.A.
Duration : Period :
ELLAKTOR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLAKTOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Efthimios Theodoros Bouloutas Chief Executive Officer
George I. Poulopoulos Chief Financial Officer
George Mylonogiannis Chairman
Evangelos Pelecanos Chief Information Technology Officer
Loukas Dimitriou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLAKTOR S.A.28.87%599
VINCI3.59%55 776
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.13%34 910
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.20%32 071
QUANTA SERVICES28.89%21 119
FERROVIAL, S.A.-7.33%19 084