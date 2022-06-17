Log in
2022-06-17
1.710 EUR    0.00%
09:53aELLAKTOR S A : Announcement - Comments / Clarifications on items 1 & 2 of the Agenda of the EGM 30.06.2022
PU
09:43aELLAKTOR S A : Comments of the BoD 17.06 on the Items 1 & 2 of the EGM 30.06.2022
PU
09:43aELLAKTOR S A : CV - Mr. Kyriakopoulos
PU
ELLAKTOR S A : CV - Mr. Kyriakopoulos

06/17/2022
CURRICULUM VITAE

PANOS KYRIAKOPOULOS

Mr. Panos Kyriakopoulos since July 2002 is the Chairman and C.E.O. of Star Investment S.A. a group of companies with investments in the sectors of Mass Media and Technology. Group's holdings include New Television S.A. - "Star Channel", Radio Stations, websites, Greek Yellow Pages S.A. and the digital terrestrial broadcasting company Digea S.A.

At the same time, he is a member of the Board of Directors of the U.S.A. listed Shipping Companies Euroseas Ltd and Eurodry Ltd, President of the Union of Private Television Stations of National Range [EITHΣEE], member of the Board of Directors of Quest Group and member of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV). He has served as a member of the Board of Directors in various companies such as GEK-TERNA and AGET Heracles.

From July 1997 to July 2002, he was C.E.O. of Hellenic Post SA and member of its Board of Directors until December 2006.

From August 1996 to July 1997, he worked as a consultant to the Technical Company

ATEMKE SA.

From July 1986 to July 1996, he was Managing Director of Globe Group S.A. a group active in the areas of shipping, textiles, and food.

He served in the Greek Army from October 1984 to June 1986.

Mr. Kyriakopoulos holds a degree in Naval Mechanical Engineering from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, UK. A postgraduate degree (M.Sc.) in Shipbuilding and Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.), USA and a Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Imperial College of London.

He is 61 years old, married and has two children; he speaks English and French.

Mr. Kyriakopoulos has been honored by the Hellenic Republic with the Star and the Cross of the First Class of Merit and Honor and with a moral reward for his tenure at the Hellenic Post. In addition, he has been awarded by the President of the Republic the rank of Brigadier General in Honor.

Disclaimer

Ellaktor SA published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 13:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 915 M 962 M 962 M
Net income 2021 -77,7 M -81,7 M -81,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 227 M 1 289 M 1 289 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 595 M 626 M 626 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 331
Free-Float 67,1%
Managers and Directors
Aris Xenofos Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
George I. Poulopoulos Chief Financial Officer
George Mylonogiannis Chairman
Evangelos Pelecanos Chief Information Technology Officer
Loukas Dimitriou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLAKTOR S.A.31.64%626
VINCI-8.77%50 248
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.00%34 093
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-19.42%27 501
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.15%22 037
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-1.65%18 362