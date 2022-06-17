ELLAKTOR S A : CV - Mr. Prousanides

George I. Prousanides
P R O F E S S I O N A L E X P E R I E N C E
|
Frank B. Hall (New York)
|
1986-1987
|
Marine Department
|
|
Norton Rose (London)
|
1987-1988
|
Foreign Trainee
|
|
Member of the Athens Bar Associations
|
1990
|
AVIN INTERNATIONAL SA
|
1990-2001
|
Lawyer
|
|
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES SA
|
2001-Current
Legal Advisor of the Group MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES SA
Secretary of the Board of Directors
Chairman of the Whistleblowing Committee
E D U C A T I O N
1980-1985 : Athens University - Law School
1986: Columbia Law School New York - L.L.M. (Corporate Law)
F O R E I G N L A N G U A G E S
English
