Announcement

Increase of the Share Capital and simultaneous Reduction of the Share Capital

via an equivalent Capital Return in cash to shareholders

ELLAKTOR SA (hereinafter the "Company"), further to its information dated 31.05.2024 to the investment community, regarding the decision of the Annual General Meeting of its Shareholders, which took place on the same date, for the increase of the share capital of the Company by €174,096,002.50, through capitalization of an equal amount of the share premium reserve through increase of the nominal value of each share of the Company by €0.50, and the equivalent reduction of the share capital of the Company by €174,096,002.50, through reduction of the nominal value of each share of the Company by €0.50, i.e. from €0.54 to €0.04, and the return - payment of the corresponding amount to the shareholders of the Company, announces that:

On June 6, 2024, the decision of the Ministry of Development and Investments under protocol number 3296910ΑΠ/06.06.2024 was registered with the General Commercial Register (G.E.M.I.) with Registration Code 4207167, by virtue of which the amendment of article 5 (Share Capital - Shareholders) of the Company's Articles of Association was approved.

The Corporate Actions Committee of the Athens Stock Exchange, during its meeting of 18.06.2024, was informed of: (a) the increase and decrease of the nominal value of the Company's shares, as a result of which the share capital of the Company amounted to €13,927,680.20, divided into 348,192,005 common, registered voting shares, with a nominal value of €0.04 each, and (b) the intended capital return in cash to the shareholders (€0.50 per share).

Following the above, from Monday, 22.07.2024 (Ex-Date), the shares of the Company will be trading on the Athens Stock Exchange with a final nominal value of €0.04 per share and without the right to participate in the return of capital in cash to shareholders amounting to €0.50 per share. From the same date, the opening price of the Company's shares on the Athens Stock Exchange will be adjusted in accordance with the ATHEX Regulation in conjunction with decision no. 26 of the Board of Directors of ATHEX, as applicable.

Beneficiaries of capital return are shareholders registered with the DSS records on Tuesday, 23.07.2024 (record date - date of determination of beneficiaries).

Friday, 26.07.2024, is set as the starting date for the payment of capital return to the beneficiaries through the paying bank "ALPHA BANK S.A.", as follows:

Through the Operators of the beneficiaries in the Dematerialized Security System (D.S.S.) (Banks, custodians and securities firms), according to the ATHEXCSD Rulebook and ATHEXCSD's relevant resolutions. Especially in cases of capital return payment to heirs of deceased beneficiaries, whose securities are kept in the Special Account of their Share in the DSS under the management of ATHEXCSD, the process will be carried out after the completion of the legitimation of their heirs, through "ALPHA BANK S.A." network for five (5) years from the end of this year (namely, until December 31st, 2029).

For further information, shareholders are requested to directly contact the Company's Investor Relations Team (contact number +30 210 8185078 & 8185076).

Kifissia, 03.07.2024

