ELLAKTOR S A : Comment on News Article

Comment on News Article

In response to an inquiry by the Athens Stock Exchange, regarding an article published on January 26, 2023, by the newspaper KATHIMERINI, titled "Wade Adams and D. Koutras close to the acquisition of Aktor", the Company under the name ELLAKTOR SOCIETE ANONYME and the distinctive title "ELLAKTOR S.A." (hereafter referred to as "the Company"), informs the investment community that in the context of actively managing its business activities portfolio, the Company is constantly evaluating its options for optimal utilization of its assets. The Company clarifies, however, that no agreement about the sale of its subsidiary AKTOR S.A. has been signed.

The Company, always complying with the law of the capital market and in particular with article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and the regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange, assures that should such developments occur, it will proceed with necessary disclosures as required by the law.

The above information is provided under the Regulations of the European Parliament (EU) 596/2014, and the European Council, following the aforementioned inquiry by the Athens Stock Exchange.

Kifissia, 26.01.2023