  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ELLAKTOR S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELLAKTOR   GRS191213008

ELLAKTOR S.A.

(ELLAKTOR)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11:08 2023-01-26 am EST
2.180 EUR   +3.81%
10:33aEllaktor S A : Comment on News Article
PU
2022Four consortia interested in Greek regional airport concession
RE
2022Ellaktor S A : Important Event Announcement Redemption of the International Corporate Bond
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ELLAKTOR S A : Comment on News Article

01/26/2023 | 10:33am EST
Comment on News Article

In response to an inquiry by the Athens Stock Exchange, regarding an article published on January 26, 2023, by the newspaper KATHIMERINI, titled "Wade Adams and D. Koutras close to the acquisition of Aktor", the Company under the name ELLAKTOR SOCIETE ANONYME and the distinctive title "ELLAKTOR S.A." (hereafter referred to as "the Company"), informs the investment community that in the context of actively managing its business activities portfolio, the Company is constantly evaluating its options for optimal utilization of its assets. The Company clarifies, however, that no agreement about the sale of its subsidiary AKTOR S.A. has been signed.

The Company, always complying with the law of the capital market and in particular with article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and the regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange, assures that should such developments occur, it will proceed with necessary disclosures as required by the law.

The above information is provided under the Regulations of the European Parliament (EU) 596/2014, and the European Council, following the aforementioned inquiry by the Athens Stock Exchange.

Kifissia, 26.01.2023

Comment on News Article

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ellaktor SA published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 15:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 915 M 997 M 997 M
Net income 2021 -77,7 M -84,7 M -84,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 227 M 1 337 M 1 337 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 731 M 796 M 796 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 280
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart ELLAKTOR S.A.
Duration : Period :
ELLAKTOR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLAKTOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Efthimios Theodoros Bouloutas Chief Executive Officer
George I. Poulopoulos Chief Financial Officer
George Mylonogiannis Chairman
Evangelos Pelecanos Chief Information Technology Officer
Loukas Dimitriou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLAKTOR S.A.20.00%796
VINCI11.14%63 583
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.25%37 490
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.58%34 438
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.58%21 651
QUANTA SERVICES4.48%21 277