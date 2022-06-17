ELLAKTOR S A : Comments of the BoD 17.06 on the Items 1 & 2 of the EGM 30.06.2022

Comments of the BoD meeting dated 17.06.2022 on the Items of the Extraordinary General

Meeting of Shareholders

of the Société Anonyme under the registered name "ELLAKTOR SOCIETE ANONYME"

and the distinctive title «ELLAKTOR S.A.» (the «Company»)

GENERAL COMMERCIAL REGISTER NO.: 251501000 (SA Reg. No: 874/06/Β/86/16)

dated 30th June 2022

Item 1:Election of additional Members of the Board of Directors with separate voting for each candidate member to be elected.

Required quorum Required majority 1/5 (20%) 50% +1 of the votes represented in the General Meeting

Following the notification dated 09.06.2022 of the Company's Board of Directors, in connection to the request of the shareholder MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. dated 06.06.2022 (hereinafter "MOH") representing 29.87%, regarding the election of three additional members of the Board of Directors, and following the shareholder's letter of 15.06.2022, which identifies the proposed members for election along with their CVs, in accordance with the provisions of Art. 18 of Law 4706/2020 as in force, which have already been posted on the Company's website on the link ELLAKTOR's Extraordinary General Assembly - June'22 - Ellaktor, the Board of Directors of the Company after its meeting of 17.06.2022, informs about the following:

It accepts the members of the Board of Directors for election, proposed by the minority shareholder MOH, within the framework of the convened for the 30.06.2022 Extraordinary General Meeting due to the request of the MOH, which it considers, taking into account their knowledge and experience, that they will enhance the Board of Directors in terms of its efforts to achieve business objectives and maximize the value of the Company and the Group, for the benefit of all the Company's shareholders. It accepts the recommendation of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee dated 16.06.2022, according to which it was established that the suitability criteria of the members of the Board of Directors proposed for election were met in accordance with the Company's Suitability Policy and the provisions of Law 4706/20 as in force. Proposes to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30.06.2022 the election of Messrs.:

-Panagiotis Kyriakopoulos,

-Georgios Triantafyllou and -Georgios Prousanides

as additional members of the Company's Board of Directors.

Item 2:Appointment of the Independent non-Executive members of the Board of Directors for the whole of the Board of Directors.