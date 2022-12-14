|
ELLAKTOR S A : Completion of the transaction / sale of the RES Sector to MOTOR OIL RENEWABLE
|
|Sales 2021
|
915 M
975 M
975 M
|Net income 2021
|
-77,7 M
-82,8 M
-82,8 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
1 227 M
1 306 M
1 306 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-4,48x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
|
605 M
644 M
644 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,92x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,83x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 280
|Free-Float
|70,1%
Technical analysis trends ELLAKTOR S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
