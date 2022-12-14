Advanced search
    ELLAKTOR   GRS191213008

ELLAKTOR S.A.

(ELLAKTOR)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09 2022-12-14 am EST
1.724 EUR   -0.81%
12/06Ellaktor S A : 9M 2022 Financial Results
PU
12/01Transcript : Ellaktor S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Dec 01, 2022
CI
11/30Ellaktor S A : Announcement of Decisions by the EGM of 29.11.2022
PU
ELLAKTOR S A : Completion of the transaction / sale of the RES Sector to MOTOR OIL RENEWABLE

12/14/2022 | 10:43am EST
Completion of the transaction / sale of the RES Sector to MOTOR OIL RENEWABLE ENERGY SINGLE MEMBER S.A.

Completion of the transaction sale of the RES Sector

Ellaktor SA published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 15:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 915 M 975 M 975 M
Net income 2021 -77,7 M -82,8 M -82,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 227 M 1 306 M 1 306 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 605 M 644 M 644 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 280
Free-Float 70,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Efthimios Theodoros Bouloutas Chief Executive Officer
George I. Poulopoulos Chief Financial Officer
George Mylonogiannis Chairman
Evangelos Pelecanos Chief Information Technology Officer
Loukas Dimitriou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLAKTOR S.A.33.80%644
VINCI4.89%58 489
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.60%37 004
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED15.40%34 847
QUANTA SERVICES33.04%21 798
FERROVIAL, S.A.-6.53%20 146