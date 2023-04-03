Advanced search
    ELLAKTOR   GRS191213008

ELLAKTOR S.A.

(ELLAKTOR)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18:52 2023-04-03 am EDT
2.030 EUR   +0.25%
01:16pEllaktor S A : Declaration form egm april 2023
PU
01:16pEllaktor S A : Proxy form egm april 2023
PU
01:06pEllaktor S A : Invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
ELLAKTOR S A : DECLARATION FORM EGM APRIL 2023

04/03/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
TO

ELLAKTOR SA

SHAREHOLDERS SERVICE OFFICE 25, ERMOU STR., GR 145 64 -ATTIKI TEL.: +30 210 8185078 & 210 8185076 FAX. : +30 210 8184909

DECLARATION OF PARTICIPATION VIA TELECONFERENCE

IN THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF THE SHAREHOLDERS ELLAKTOR SA ON 24th APRIL 2023

OR AT ANY REPETITIVE OR ADJOURNED MEETING THEREOF

(Declaration Form)

The undersigned shareholder/ legal representative/ proxy holder of the shareholder of the Company:

FULL NAME/TRADE NAME

ADDRESS / HEADQUARTERS

ID No / G.E.MI. (SA Reg. No.)

NUMBER OF SHARES & VOTING RIGHTS

INVESTOR SHARE CODE IN DSS

E-MAIL ADDRESS

MOBILE PHONE NUMBER

I declare that I have been informed of the invitation for the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, which will be held on Monday, April 24th, 2023 at 11:00 hours, or at any repetitive or adjourned meeting thereof, and that I intend to participate remotely and / or to exercise all the rights deriving from my shares/ the shareholder's shares I represent (please delete accordingly).

____________________ …..04.2023

The authorizing Shareholder

___________________

[signature & full name of natural person or legal representative of legal person]

Notes:

  1. In the event a proxy holder submits this Declaration Form, the appointment of the proxy has to be submitted at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the General Meeting, i.e. no later than 22 of April 2023, at 11:00 hours and the proxy appointment form must be included in the submission.
  2. In order to log into the system, a valid email and a mobile phone number (of a shareholder or proxy/representative) must be provided. Therefore, if more than one proxies are appointed, for the purposes of identification, the information regarding the first appointed proxy/representative shall be taken into account.
  3. Shareholders or its proxy holder, are kindly requested to submit this form, completed and signed, by post to the Company's Headquarters, at 25, Ermou St., Kifissia (Shareholders Service Department) or by fax to +30 210 8184909 or by email to the addresses amichou@ellaktor.comand gfotogianni@ellaktor.com, in any case at least forty-eight (48) hours before the date of the General Meeting, i.e. by 11:00 of 22 of April 2023. The shareholders or their proxies are requested to verify the successful dispatch of the form and receipt thereof by the Company at +30 210 8185078 and +30 210 8185076.
  4. Any revocation of this form will be valid, if notified in writing or via email to the Company, at least forty eight (48) hours prior to the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting, ie no later than 11:00 of 22 of April 2023. In case the form is submitted by a proxy holder, it is automatically revoked in the event of the proxy's appointment revocation.

Disclaimer

Ellaktor SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 17:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 915 M 995 M 995 M
Net income 2021 -77,7 M -84,5 M -84,5 M
Net Debt 2021 1 227 M 1 333 M 1 333 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 705 M 767 M 766 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 280
Free-Float 70,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Efthimios Theodoros Bouloutas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dimosthenes Revelas Chief Financial Officer
George Mylonogiannis Chairman
Evangelia Dimitroulia Head-Regulatory Compliance
Konstantinos Toumpouros Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLAKTOR S.A.15.71%766
VINCI13.32%64 614
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.06%37 043
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.73%35 407
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.94%23 996
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED25.54%23 144
