ELLAKTOR S A : Draft Decisions of the EGM ELLAKTOR

Comments-Draft decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Société Anonyme under the registered name "ELLAKTOR SOCIETE ANONYME" and the distinctive title «ELLAKTOR S.A.» (the «Company»)

GENERAL COMMERCIAL REGISTER NO.: 251501000 (SA Reg. No: 874/06/Β/86/16)

dated 25th April 2023

Item 1:Approval of the sale of the total shares of AKTOR SA owned by the Company and its 100% subsidiary AKTOR CONCESSIONS S.A., to the company under the name "INTRAKAT SOCIETE ANONYME OF TECHNICAL AND ENERGY PROJECTS".

Required quorum Required majority 1/2 (50%) 2/3 (66.67%) of the votes represented in the General Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting of 27.03.2023, taking into account:

The negotiations that have taken place between, on the one hand, the Company and AKTOR CONCESSIONS S.A. as sellers and, on the other hand, INTRAKAT S.A. as the purchaser, for the sale of all the shares of AKTOR S.A., owned by ELLAKTOR S.A. and AKTOR CONCESSIONS S.A., for a total consideration of €214 million, in accordance with the specific terms and agreements of the approved draft of the Contract (hereinafter the "Transaction"), The subsequent signing of the Agreement on March 30, 2023, the validity of which, inter alia, is subject to the approval of the Hellenic Competition Commission, The final draft of the Purchase and Sale Agreement, as agreed between the contracting parties, the basic terms and conditions of which were delivered to the members of the Board of Directors as a Share Purchase Summary (the document is available on the Company's website and specifically at the link https: https://ellaktor.com/en/informations/general-meetings/ellaktor-s-extraordinary- general-assembly-apr-23/ The Board of Directors considered that the terms of this agreement are standard terms and their conclusion is fair and in the interest of the Company. The Financial Report of NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE dated 24.03.2023, in accordance with the provisions of article 101 of Law 4548/2018, regarding the reasonableness and fairness of the aforementioned transaction under A, which was posted on the Company's website and specifically on link https: https://ellaktor.com/en/informations/general-meetings/ellaktor-s-extraordinary- general-assembly-apr-23/ , for the information of shareholders.

Having taken into account the above, the Board of Directors unanimously recommends to the Extraordinary General Meeting that:

to approve the sale of all the shares of AKTOR S.A. by the Company and its 100% subsidiary AKTOR CONCESSIONS S.A., to the company under the name "INTRAKAT SOCIETE ANONYME OF TECHNICAL AND ENERGY PROJECTS" to authorize the Board of Directors to take any action that may be required by ELLAKTOR for the implementation and completion of the Transaction.

Finally, it is noted that for the transaction in question, an Information Note is prepared, in accordance with the decision 25/06.12.2017 of the Steering Committee of the Stock Markets of the Athens Stock Exchange.

1