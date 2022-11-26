Advanced search
    ELLAKTOR   GRS191213008

ELLAKTOR S.A.

(ELLAKTOR)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11 2022-11-25 am EST
1.702 EUR   +0.59%
ELLAKTOR S A : Financial Results 9M Financial Results

11/26/2022 | 07:45am EST
9-Months 2022 Financial Results

Restricted Group

Nov. 2022

Disclaimer.

This presentation has been prepared by ELLAKTOR S.A. (the "Company").

The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. None of the Company, shareholders or any of their respective affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.

Unless otherwise stated, all financials contained herein are stated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS').

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any shares. Neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The information included in this presentation may be subject to updating, completion, revision and amendment and such information may change materially. No person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in the presentation and any opinions expressed in relation thereof are subject to change without notice. This presentation is subject to any future announcement so material information made by the Company in accordance with the law.

This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company.

This presentation also contains forward-looking statements, including comments concerning our objectives and strategies, and the results of our operations and our business, considering environmental and risk conditions.

However, by their nature, these forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, uncertainties and opportunities, both general and specific. The risk exists that these statements may not be fulfilled.

caution readers of this presentation not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as several factors could cause future Group results to differ materially from these targets.

Forward-looking statements may be influenced in particular by factors such as the effects of competition in the areas in which we operate, and changes in economic, political, regulatory and technological conditions. We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors should carefully consider the aforementioned factors as well as other uncertainties and events.

9M'22 RG Financial Results

2

Contents.

1.

2.

3.

4.

Financial &

Key Financial

Performance

Appendix

Operational

Figures

by Segment

Update

9M'22 RG Financial Results

3

1. Financial & Operational Update

Recent developments / RES Sale Progress.

Approval

August 1st

August 4th

August 25th

Process

ELLAKTOR BoD approval

MOH BoD approval for

The EGM of ELLAKTOR

for the SPA and SHA with

the SPA and SHA.

approved the transfer of

MORE (a subsidiary of

75% of ELLAKTOR's RES

MOH, Motor Oil Hellas)

.

sector to MORE.

  • Commencing the RES segment spin-off; RES to be incorporated into a new company.

September 8th

  • EGM approval by MOH.
  • SPA executed.

November 29th

  • Scheduled ELLAKTOR EGM to approve spinning-off the RES sector.

End of 2022

  • Transaction concluded.

Transaction

Structure

&

Economics

Hive-down of the RES sector to a

MORE and ELLAKTOR

MORE will contribute in

ELLAKTOR will sell and

will jointly form a new

cash whereas Ellaktor

newly incorporated company

Société Anonyme

in kind (via appr. 14%

transfer the remaining

('SpinCo'), wholly owned (100%) by

('HoldCo') (ELLAKTOR

of SpinCo shares, exact

SpinCo shares, for cash.

ELLAKTOR.

25%, MORE 75%).

percentage TBD).

HoldCo will merge into

SpinCo: Equity Value

(100% of shares)

SpinCo (i.e., the former

determined at

to be absorbed by the

€794.5m; Enterprise

latter).

Value at €994.1m.

9M'22 RG Financial Results

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ellaktor SA published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 12:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
