ELLAKTOR S A : Financial Results FY2020

Annual Financial Statements in line with IFRS for the fiscal year from 1 January to 31 December 2020
Annual Report of the Board of Directors ...............................................................................................
4
Statement of Financial Position.............................................................................................................
14
Income Statement ...................................................................................................................................
15
Statement of Comprehensive Income....................................................................................................
16
Statement of Changes in Equity - Consolidated figures......................................................................
17
Statement of Changes in Equity - Company figures............................................................................
19
Cash flow statement................................................................................................................................
20
Notes to the financial statements ...........................................................................................................
21
1
General information ...................................................................................................................................
21
2 Summary of significant accounting policies..............................................................................................
21
2.1
Basis of preparation of the financial statements ................................................................................
21
2.1.1
Going concern....................................................................................................................................
21
2.1.2
Macroeconomic conditions in Greece ...............................................................................................
21
2.2
New standards, interpretations and amendments to existing standards .............................................
23
2.3
Consolidation.....................................................................................................................................
24
2.4
Foreign exchange conversions...........................................................................................................
26
2.5
Leases ................................................................................................................................................
27
2.6
Prepayments for long-term leases......................................................................................................
28
2.7
Property, Plant and Equipment ..........................................................................................................
29
2.8
Intangible assets.................................................................................................................................
29
2.9
Impairment of non-financial assets....................................................................................................
30
2.10
Financial Instruments.........................................................................................................................
30
2.11
Financial derivatives..........................................................................................................................
32
2.12
Inventories .........................................................................................................................................
32
2.13
Trade and other receivables ...............................................................................................................
33
2.14
Restricted cash deposits .....................................................................................................................
33
2.15
Cash and cash equivalents .................................................................................................................
33
2.16
Share capital ......................................................................................................................................
33
2.17
Borrowings ........................................................................................................................................
33
2.18
Current and deferred taxation ............................................................................................................
33
2.19
Employee benefits .............................................................................................................................
34
2.20
Provisions ..........................................................................................................................................
35
2.21
Recognition of revenues ....................................................................................................................
35
2.22
Service Concession Arrangements ....................................................................................................
37
2.23
Distribution of dividends ...................................................................................................................
38
2.24
Grants.................................................................................................................................................
38
2.25
Trade and other payables ...................................................................................................................
38
2.26
Reclassifications and rounding of items ............................................................................................
38
3
Financial risk management ........................................................................................................................
38
3.1
Financial risk factors..........................................................................................................................
38
3.2
Cash management..............................................................................................................................
41
