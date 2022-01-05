Log in
    ELLAKTOR   GRS191213008

ELLAKTOR S.A.

(ELLAKTOR)
ELLAKTOR S A : Financial Results FY2020

01/05/2022 | 05:08am EST
Board of Directors' Annual Report

&

Annual Financial Statements

prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting

Standards

for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020

HELECTOR SA

ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL APPLICATIONS 25 ERMOU ST - 145 64 KIFISSIA

Tax ID No.: 094003954 TAX OFFICE: Athens Tax Office for Commercial Companies ATHENS GEMI No 000258501000

HELECTOR GROUP

Annual Financial Statements in line with IFRS for the fiscal year from 1 January to 31 December 2020

3

HELECTOR GROUP

Board of Directors' Annual Report for the fiscal year from 1 January to 31 December 2020

All amounts are in EUR thousand, unless stated otherwise

Annual Report of the Board of Directors

OF HELECTOR SA ENERGY

& ENVIRONMENTAL APPLICATIONS

OVERVIEW

HELECTOR SA is a subsidiary of the ELLAKTOR SA Group, and is the arm of the Group which is active in the ENVIRONMENT & ENERGY sector. The Company specialises in the design, construction and operation of waste management projects and the generation of power using waste (Waste-to-Energy). The Company holds a leading position in Greece; it carries on significant activity in Germany, and it is currently executing projects and has signed contracts in

three

more

countries

(through

fully

implemented

contracts

in

two

more

countries).

It is noted that the company, acting via its German subsidiary Herhof GmbH, has internationally recognised expertise in waste management, enabling it to offer fully vertical solutions to meet the most complex demands and needs of demanding markets/customers.

By expanding its activities and seeking new markets, the Company has demonstrated its significant expertise in the following sectors:

  • Construction and operation of waste management plants, including hazardous waste. This includes, but is not limited to the following:
    o Design, Financing, Construction, Maintenance and Operation of Infrastructure of the Integrated Waste Management System (IWMS) of Western Macedonia with PPP
    o Construction & one (1) year trial operation of the waste management plant in the City of Sofia (Bulgaria); o Construction and operation of an Urban Solid Waste treatment plant in Larnaca-Famagusta;
    o Construction, financing and operation of an Urban Solid Waste treatment plant in Osnabrueck, Germany; o Construction of an Urban Solid Waste management plant in Trier, Germany;
    o Supply and installation of equipment for the modernisation of the Mechanical Sorting of the Mechanical Recycling and Composting Plant in Chania;
    o Construction of an anaerobic treatment plant for the organic part of waste, with the total annual capacity exceeding 220 000 tons;
    o Construction of RSP in the Municipality of Fyli and Koropi, (total annual capacity of 150 thousand tons) and operation of a private owned RSP in the Municipality of Aspropyrgos with a capacity of 60 thousand tons;
    o Operation of the Mechanical Recycling Plant in Ano Liosia; o Operation of an incinerator for hospital waste in Attica;
    o Operation of a private medical waste sterilisation unit in Volos;
  • Construction and management of landfills and related projects. This includes, but is not limited to the following:
    o Construction of the Ano Liosia landfill;
    o Construction and operation of the Fyli landfill;
    o Construction of the Mavrorachi-Thessaloniki landfill; o Construction of the Tagarades landfill;
    o Construction of the Paphos landfill;
    o Construction and operation of Leachate Treatment Plant in Paphos;
    o Construction and operation of a Leachate Treatment Plant in Ano Liosia-Fyli; o Construction of a Leachate Treatment Plant in Tagarades;
    o Construction and operation of a Leachate Treatment Plant in Mavrorachi;
  • Development and operation of RES. This includes, but is not limited to the following:

4

HELECTOR GROUP

Board of Directors' Annual Report for the fiscal year from 1 January to 31 December 2020

All amounts are in EUR thousand, unless stated otherwise

  • Construction, financing and operation of an energy & heat cogeneration plant using biogas coming from the Ano Liosia and Fyli landfills, via subsidiary VEAL SA - Total Capacity 23.5 MW (the largest plant in Europe);
  • Construction, financing and operation of an energy and heat cogeneration plant using biogas coming from the Tagarades landfill - Total Capacity 5 MW;
  • Construction, financing and operation of an energy and heat cogeneration plant using biogas coming from the Mavrorachi landfill - Total Capacity 3.52 MW;

The company's operation and growth is based on cooperation and complementarity rather than separated in the categories above, and this is always achieved through appropriate corporate schemes which are subject to the company's control and management. Therefore, the entire activity and growth is better depicted in the consolidated financial statements.

EVENTS - RESULTS FOR 2020

A. EVENTS

The investment of the biogas energy utilisation unit released by the Mavrorachi landfill was completed in July 2020 and the unit was electrified on 27 July 2020.

By means of decision of the Permanent Criminal Court of Nicosia dated 7/2/2020, Helector Cyprus was found guilty with respect to the offenses of uttering a false document and creating false accounts for the purpose of committing fraud, conspiring to commit fraud and actively bribing public officials in order to expedite the payment of pending legally owed compensation. It is reminded that there had been an intermediate unanimous decision of the Permanent Criminal Court of Nicosia dated 18.3.2019, by means of which Helector Cyprus Ltd was acquitted on the charges relating to the award of the waste disposal contract of the Larnaca factory.

By its decision of 11 March 2020, the court imposed a pecuniary penalty amounting to EUR 183 thousand. Helector Cyprus has subsequently exercised its legal right to appeal under petition No 34/2020 against the aforementioned conviction, the hearing of which is pending. It is noted that over the last two years the Company has given special emphasis to strengthening the structures and mechanisms of compliance and corporate governance, adopting international best practices and enhancing safeguards to improve transparency and control.

The main contracts signed by HELECTOR in Greece and abroad, either independently or through joint ventures or foreign subsidiaries, are as follows:

  • Signing of a contract (March 2020) for the project "Support, Operation, Maintenance and Repair Services of the Mechanical Recycling Plant" with a term of 6 months and with a unilateral right of extension for another 6 months with a total budget of €10.8 million.
  • Signature of successive amending contracts (March 2020 / July 2020 / October 2020) for extension of services under the project 'Design, Construction and Operation of Solid Waste Treatment and Disposal Plants in the Districts of Larnaca - Famagusta' with the contractual deadline being adjourned by 15 months in total (until June 2021).
  • Signing of a contract (May 2020) for the implementation of the project "Construction of a Site to Meet the Urgent Solid Waste Management Needs in Attica" with a budget of €4.5 million and amendment (Dec. 2020) EUR 665 thousand, plus the corresponding VAT 24%.
  • Signing of a contract (July 2020) for the provision of design and technical advisory services for a project carried out in Israel worth EUR 3.2 million. with a significant possibility of awarding an additional item of EUR 9.3 million.
  • Signing of a contract (October 2020) for the construction of the project "Design, construction & commissioning of the composting part of the facility in Bernburg" with a budget of € 1.9 million which concerns a subcontracted object of Herhof GmbH
  • Signing of a contract (October 2020) for the project "Rehabilitation of the Landfill of the Municipality of Serres" with a financial object of 1.6 million €.
  • Signing of a contract (November 2020), through the joint venture scheme Bietergemeinschaft Herhof - FBU (Herhof GmbH - Finsterwalder Bau - Union Gmbh), for the construction of the project "Design and Establishment of the Compost and Energy Facility Cröbern" with a budgeted amount of EUR 7.2 million... (concerns a subcontracting object of Herhof GmbH).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Ellaktor SA published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 10:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
