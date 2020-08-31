ELLAKTOR S A : Group Results H1 2020 Presentation

This presentation has been prepared by ELLAKTOR S.A. (the "Company").
Content
pages
Business Highlights
3
Consolidated Profit & Loss
10
Consolidated Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
14
Segmental Analysis
18
Appendix
27
Executive Summary
EBITDA (adjusted) stood at €82.3m in H1'20, compared to €112.2m in H1'19, posting a reduction of 27%, or €30m. This EBITDA is adjusted for non-recurring items with negative impact of €10.0m (€4.8m of restructuring costs relating to Construction and €5.2 due to impairment loss from sale of asset)
RES, Environment and Real Estate EBITDA improved yoy, despite the impact from Covid-19 which affected the Group and our Concessions and Real Estate segments in particular
Adjusted EBITDA margin yoy in H1'20 to 18.8%, up from 15.2% in H1'19
Cash and Liquid Assets at the end of June 2020 decreased to €400m versus €463m at the end of 2019
Net Debt as at 30.06.2020 stood at €1,143m, with a Net Debt to EBITDA* ratio of 6.9x
The Group's transformation is progressing:
Diversifying the Concessions portfolio, with the Alimos Marina concession, and participating in all ongoing tenders
RES is proceeding with the installation of the final 88MW of the ongoing growth plan, and has a further 690MW in various licensing stages
Environment is well positioned to capitalize on upcoming growth opportunities,
Real Estate is carrying out the real estate development for the Alimos Marina and proceeding with the preparation needed for Cambas Park
The restructuring of the Construction segment is underway
*Annualized EBITDA, calculated as 2x H1'20 EBITDA which has been impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19 Pandemic Response
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become ELLAKTOR's key priority to ensure the safety of its employees and the broader community, while ensuring business continuity
To that end, the Group has introduced and implemented a new operational framework, with the below indicative measures:
Set up a dedicated task force with team members from Health and Safety, HR, Administration and IT
Enhancement of "smart" working through adoption of enabling IT solutions (e.g. remote working, flexible workforce planning procedures, virtual meetings and new travel policies) to minimize face to face interactions
Have conducted more than 2,500 tests so far for Group employees for the new COVID-19 virus
Special provisions for employees in high risk groups
Enhance health and hygiene in the workplace through a new ventilation system, regular disinfections alongside providing health and safety equipment to all employees (e.g. facemasks, sanitary disposal bins and alcohol based hand sanitizers)
Contingency planning in the eventuality of a confirmed case in the workplace
Regular communication with all employees to update them on latest developments, including national and European legislation
Business Update by Segment
Construction
Concessions
RES
Environment
Real Estate
Revenues
H1'20 yoy
€257m (51%)
€91m (23%)
€45m +36%
€47m +14%
€3m (2%)
EBITDA
H1'20 yoy
(€17m)
(n.m.)
€53m (33%)
€37m +39%
€7m +1%
€1m
+84%
Revenues declined due to strategic decision to focus on Greece and in Romania and Facilities Management projects in Qatar. Backlog stands at €1.9b
EBITDA at -€12.1m in H1'20 (excluding non-recurring item with impact of -€5.2m due to impairment loss from sale of non-operating asset. Including this EBITDA is -€17.3m) vs €3.2m in H1'19.
P&L does not include a profit of €6.9m from sale of Hellas Gold (recorded in OCI in Q2'2020).
A restructuring plan in place that includes reduction of staff costs & CoS, new Procurement Office, sale of non-operating assets, and a "road map" with banks with a goal to further support Construction
Following the gradual lifting of the lockdown on May 4th 2020, traffic volumes in Attiki Odos show clear signs of recovery (average reduction of c.6% yoy for August)
EBITDA at €53.0m in H1'20 vs €79.6m in H1'19
On May 13th, 2020 AKTOR CONCESSIONS signed the Alimos Marina Concession project for 40+10 years
491 MW installed capacity as of 30.06.2020 with an additional 88 MW to be constructed.
EBITDA at €36.7m in H1'20 vs €26.3m in H1'19
Further 690MW are at various licensing stages
Revenue increase is mainly attributed to increased completion rate of construction projects and the inclusion of ASA Recycle as a subsidiary
EBITDA at €6.8m in H1 '20 vs €6.8m in H1'19
Biogas facility in Mavrorachi landfill completed (connected to the grid on July 27th 2020)
Since the reopening on May 11th 2020 performance is also being gradually restored, with footfall increasing by 19% and 15% yoy in June and July correspondingly
EBITDA at €1.4m vs €0.8m in H1'19
Cambas Park: successfully navigating the regulatory process of zoning and building regulations
3 "Covid-19 Resistant" Business Segments
H1 yoy
2020 EBITDA
2019 EBITDA
Q1
Q2
H1
Q1
Q2
H1
(1.2)
(10.9)
(12.1)
3 out of 5
business
segments with
n.m.
Construction
-33%
Concessions
Adj.* (5.2)
(16.1)
Q1 20
Q2 20
31.3 21.8
(5.2)
4.3
3.2
(1.2)
(17.3)
79.6
H1 20
53.0
42.2
37.3
>EBITDA
yoy, despite the
impact of the
lockdown
36.6
+39%
19.8
16.9
26.3
10.1
16.3
RES
+1%
6.82
4.43
6.78
4.05
2.35
2.77
Environment
+84%
1.3
1.4
0.7
0.8
Real Estate
0.1
0.0
*Adjusted for impairment loss from sale of non-operating asset
Evolution of Group P&L Items (€m)
Revenue
EBITDA
705.1
-38%
17.1%
14.7%
12.5%
-27.4%
23.6%
13.7%
Margin
400
358.9
437.8
140
112.2
-27%
346.2
82.3
350
120
61.5
311.1
53.1
300
257.4
-5%
100
50.7
2.6
250
224.6
39.0
213.2
80
29.2
200
150
60
50.5
7.4
100
40
21.8
50
20
0
0
-70.5
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
EBIT
PAT after minorities
-42%
-36%
40
61.6
20
36.6
19.9
140
2.6
140
25.0
5
0
14.0
24.5
120
120
-5
-20
100
100
-10
-8.8
80
-11.0
80
(4.6)
-15
60
-16.6
60
-20
40
-80
-25
40
-100
(97.6)
20
-28.7
20
0
-106.5
0
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
-110
Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20
*Adjusted for non-recurring losses from restructuring costs and impairment loss from sale of non-operating asset
Net Debt to EBITDA and EBITDA Margin (€m)
Net Debt to EBITDA
Net Debt at 30.06.20
1,143
6.9x
5.3x
Net Debt at 31.12.19
1,028
EBITDA H1 2020 x 21
165
30.06.20
1
31.12.19
2
EBITDA Margin
EBITDA FY20192
194
18.8%3
15.2%
Revenue H1 2020 x 2
876
Revenue FY2019
1,274
H1 2020
FY2019 2
1Annualized 2020 EBITDA calculated as 2 x H1 2020 EBITDA, adjusted for €10.0mm of one-off items. H1'20 includes the impact of the lockdown of the economy
22019 adjusted EBITDA excluding €113m of non-recurring losses related to international PV construction projects
3Calculated on adjusted EBITDA, excluding €10.0m of one-off items
Consolidated P&L
€m
Q2'20
Q1'20
H1'20
1
Net Sales
213.2
224.6
437.8
2
Cost of Sales (w/o D&A)
(172.6
(158.7)
(331.3)
)
3
Gross profit
40.6
65.9
106.5
4
Selling expenses (w/o D&A)
(1.0)
(0.9)
(1.9)
5
Administrative expenses (w/o
(16.0)
(16.2)
(32.2)
D&A)
6
Other income / (losses) (w/o
(1.8)
1.8
(0.1)
D&A)
7
EBITDA
21.8
50.5
72.3
8
EBITDA Margin (%)
10%
22%
17%
9
Adjusted EBITDA
29.2
53.1
82.3
10
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
14%
24%
19%
11
Depreciation & Amortization
(26.4)
(26.0)
(52.4)
12
Profit / (Loss) before tax
(23.9)
2.7
(21.2)
13
Profit / (Loss) after tax
(26.9)
(5.1)
(32.0)
14
Profit / (Loss) after minorities
(28.7)
(8.8)
(37.5)
15
EPS
(0.1)
(0.0)
(0.2)
QoQ
H1'20 vs H1'19
H1'19
(%)
H1YoY (%)
•
Group
Revenues decreased
to
€438m
(-€267m)
mostly
in
705.1
(5%)
(38%)
Construction (-€265m) while increased in RES (+€12m) and
(569.5)
(9%)
42%
Environment (+€6m)
•
Administrative Expenses stood
at €32.2m but includes one-off
135.6
(38%)
(21%)
(2.2)
(7%)
12%
restructuring costs of €4.8m.
Excluding
these, Administrative
expenses would be €27.3m, a reduction of 15% yoy
(31.8)
2%
(1%)
•
Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €82.3m
vs €112.2m (18.8%
10.6
(>100%)
(101%)
margin). Adjustment is for
non-recurring
items with negative
impact of €10.0m (€4.8m from restructuring costs and €5.2 from
112.2
(57%)
(36%)
impairment from sale of non-operating asset). Including these,
15%
EBITDA was €72.3m. The reduction is due to:
o Construction at -€17.3m vs €3.2m in H1'19
112.2
(45%)
(27%)
o Concessions at €53.0m vs €79.6m in H1'19
15%
while increased or were stable:
(50.6)
(1%)
(-4%)
o RES at €36.6m vs €26.3m
29.4
(>100%)
(>100%)
o Environment at €6.8m vs €6.8m
5.7
(>100%)
(>100%)
o Real Estate at €1.4m vs €0.8m
(8.4)
(>100%)
(>100%)
The yoy delta in EBITDA of €40m is related to lower Gross Profit by
€29m, and by €11m due to lower Other Income and other Gain
(0.0)
(>100%)
(>100%)
versus H1'19. It is also impacted Group Profit Before Tax at -
•
€21.2m in H1'20 vs € 29.4m in H1'19
Group
Net Results (before
minorities) amounted to
-€32m
vs
€5.7m
Expenses Evolution (without depreciation)
Cost of Goods Sold (€m)
-39%
285.5
284.0
266.8
256.5
158.7
172.6
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Administrative Expenses (€m)
Restructuring costs
-9%
24.4
17.5
15.4
16.2
16.0
14.3
2.6
2.2
13.6
13.8
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Selling Expenses (€m)
Number of Employees (Group excl. JVs)
-6% like for like
2.2
1.9
5,828
5,907
5,975
5,737
5,654
+10%
199
199
1.2
1.0
0.9
1.0
0.9
0.5
5,538
5,455
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
30.06.2019
30.09.2019
31.12.2019
31.03.2020*
30.06.2020
* Adjusted due to the inclusion of 199 employees of ASA (Environment subsidiary) following its acquisition
Net Sales and EBITDA (€m)
Net Sales H1 2020
EBITDA H1 2020
yoy
-48%
-23%
+36%
+14%
-2%
n.m.
n.m.
-47%
3.1
0.2
-5.8
437.8
47.3
45.1
256.6
91.1
n.m. -33%
53.0
+39%
+1%
+84%
-47%
-47%yoy
6.81.4 -8.372.3
36.6
Construction Concessions
RES
Environment Real Estate
Other
Intragroup
Revenue
Sales
H1 2020
Net Sales H1 2019
3.2
0.3
-12.4
705.1
41.4
33.1
521.4
118.1
Construction Concessions
RES
Environment
Real Estate
Other
Intragroup
Revenue
Sales
H1 2020
-17.3
Construction
Concessions
RES
Environment
Real Estate
Other
EBITDA
H1 2020
EBITDA H1 2019
6.8
0.8
-4.4
112.2
26.3
79.6
3.2
Construction
Concessions
RES
Environment
Real Estate
Other
EBITDA
H1 2019
* Adjusted EBITDA at €82.3m for non-recurring losses from restructuring costs of €4.8m and impairment loss from sale of non-operating asset of €5.2m
Consolidated Balance Sheet
€m
30.06.20
31.03.20
31.12.19
30.06.19
1
Intangible assets
451.6
467.0
483.1
558.2
2
Property, plant and equipment
615.4
628.7
630.8
600.5
3
Financial assets at fair value*
62.0
60.4
61.1
62.9
4
Financial assets at amortized cost*
43.5
43.5
43.6
43.7
5
State financial contribution*
270.9
269.2
274.4
289.6
6
Receivables*
950.2
925.0
907.7
948.2
7
Other non-current assets
250.0
254.5
255.7
264.5
8
Other current assets
33.0
29.4
30.2
34.1
9
Cash (incl. restricted cash)
311.6
369.9
369.0
467.0
10
Total assets
2,988.2
3,047.7
3,055.6
3,268.9
11
Shareholders' Equity
379.6
402.5
414.1
464.1
12
Non-controlling interests
104.7
121.3
118.9
176.2
13
Total Equity
484.3
523.8
533.0
640.3
14 Total Debt
1,542.8
1,546.4
1,491.2
1,464.3
15
Trade and Other Payables
550.9
575.6
619.7
706.2
16
Current income tax liabilities
13.9
8.9
3.7
30.9
17
Dividends Payable
0.3
1.7
15.4
8.2
18
Other current Provisions
17.1
17.4
16.1
15.6
19
Derivative Financial instruments
133.7
128.6
129.7
138.0
20
Other Non-current liabilities
245.2
245.3
247.0
265.2
21
Total Liabilities
2,503.9
2,523.9
2,522.6
2,628.5
22
Total Equity and Liabilities
2,988.2
3,047.7
3,055.6
3,268.9
QoQ H1
(%)
(3%) (7%)
(2%) (2%)
3% 1%
(0%) (0%)
1% (1%)
3% 5%
(2%) (2%)
12% 9%
(16%) (16%)
(2%) (2%)
(6%) (8%)
(14%) (12%)
(8%) (9%)
(0%) 3%
(4%) (11%)
57% 282%
(83%) (98%)
(2%) 6%
4% 3%
(0%) (1%)
(1%) (1%)
(2%) (2%)
Group's total Assets were at €2,988m at the end of June 2020 vs €3,056m at the end of 2019, recording a delta of -2%
Intangible assets include the Concession Right from Attiki Odos and Moreas and the decrease is due to the depreciation of the Right
Total Debt includes €452m of non-recourse debt relating mostly to Moreas (€451m vs €458m in 31.12.2019). Attiki Odos has outstanding debt of €0.3m
Cash and Liquid Assets at the end of June 2020 were at €400m vs €463m at the end of 2019
Trade and Other Payables decreased by 11% to €551m
Group's total Equity stood at €484m at the end of June 2020 compared to €533m at the end of 2019. Total Equity attributable to Shareholders was €380m versus €414m at the end of December 2019
*Includes both current and non-current assets
Net Debt by Segment
30.06.2020 in €m
Construction
Concessions
RES
Environment
Real Estate
Other
Total Corporate
Attiki Odos
Moreas
Total BOT
Total
Recourse
(excl. BOT projects)
Non- Recourse
Group
1
Short-term Debt
27.7
0.6
34.7
10.2
10.8
1.4
85.3
0.0
13.9
13.9
99.2
2
Long-term Debt
0.8
3.4
289.7
24.3
25.6
662.2
1,006.0
0.3
437.3
437.6
1,443.5
3
Total Debt
28.6
4.0
324.3
34.5
36.3
663.5
1,091.3
0.3
451.2
451.5
1,542.8
4
Cash
35.2
50.7
9.2
26.0
0.6
13.8
135.5
102.6
5.6
108.2
243.7
5
Time deposits over 3 months
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
44.4
-
44.4
44.4
6
Restricted Cash
16.5
-
18.8
3.7
6.6
0.1
45.7
1.3
20.9
22.2
67.9
7
Financial Assets at amortized cost
-
0.0
-
-
-
-
0.0
43.5
-
43.5
43.5
8
Total Cash + Liquid Assets
51.7
50.7
28.0
29.7
7.2
14.0
181.2
191.8
26.5
218.3
399.5
9
Net Debt/ (Cash)
(23.2)
(46.7)
296.4
4.8
29.1
649.6
910.1
(191.5)
424.7
233.2
1,143.3
10
Intra-segment funding
167.1
183.3
-
-
-
(350.4)
-
-
-
-
-
31.12.2019 in €m
Construction
Concessions
RES
Environment
Real Estate
Other Total Corporate
Attiki Odos
Moreas
Total BOT
Total
Recourse
Group
(excl. BOT projects)
Non- Recourse
11
Short-term Debt
25.7
0.6
27.9
9.9
19.7
1.3
85.2
13.2
16.3
29.5
114.7
12
Long-term Debt
3.1
3.5
293.9
25.6
17.3
590.7
934.2
0.3
442.0
442.2
1,376.5
13
Total Debt
28.8
4.1
321.8
35.5
37.1
592.0
1,019.4
13.5
458.3
471.8
1,491.2
14
Cash
58.2
23.0
6.7
27.4
2.1
20.9
138.4
142.5
17.4
159.9
298.2
15
Time deposits over 3 months
-
50.4
50.4
50.4
16
Restricted Cash
15.1
-
9.6
3.4
6.8
0.1
35.1
14.8
20.9
35.7
70.7
17
Financial Assets at amortized cost
-
43.6
-
43.6
43.6
18
Total Cash + Liquid Assets
73.3
23.0
16.3
30.8
9.0
21.0
173.4
251.3
38.3
289.5
463.0
19
Net Debt/ (Cash)
(44.5)
(18.9)
305.5
4.7
28.1
571.0
846.0
(237.8)
420.0
182.2
1,028.2
20
Intra-segment funding
119.5
182.8
-
-
-
(302.3)
-
-
-
-
-
Consolidated Cash Flows
€m
H1'20
H1'19
(%)
€m
1
Start of period
1
Start of period
298.2
479.4
(38%)
2
CFs from Operating Activities
2
CFs from Operating Activities
(77.6)
(64.4)
(20%)
3
CFs from Investment Activities
3
CFs from Investment Activities
2.7
(26.9)
110%
4
CFs from Financing Activities
21.9
11.2
96%
4
CFs from Financing Activities
Net increase / (decrease) in cash
5
(53.0)
(80.1)
34%
5
Net increase / (decrease) in
and equivalents
cash and equivalents
6
Currency translation differences
(1.5)
0.6
(>100%)
6
Currency translation differences
7
End of period
243.7
399.8
(39%)
7
End of period
Evolution of Cash and Liquid Assets (€m)
H1'20 versus H1'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Comments for Q2'20
298.2 294.3
(39.0)
(38.6)
Includes €36m of interest expense
(1.4)
4.1
Includes €6.9m from proceeds from
sale of Hellas Gold
37.8 (15.8) Includes €18.0m from Attiki Odos dividend to minorities
(2.6)
(50.4)
(1.3)
(0.2)
294.3 243.7
511
494
Liquid Assets
463
Cash and Equivalents
111
115
458
400
414
165
163
110
156
400
379
304
298
294
244
30.06.2019
30.09.2019
31.12.2019
31.3.2020
30.06.20
31.07.20*
*Management accounts
Operating cash outflows amounted to €77.6m vs of €64.4m, and includes €45.4m of interest paid
Investment cash flows amounted to inflows of €2.7m vs outflows of €26.9m and includes the sale of Hellas Gold (€6.9m) as well as the following capex: RES €12.5m, Environment €2.0m, Construction €1.2m, Real Estate €0.8m, Concessions €0.6m
Cash inflows from financing activitiesreached €21.9m vs €11.2m and mainly include :
Proceeds from the High Yield Bond tap of €70m and
o Outflows of €31.7m from dividend distribution to minority shareholders of Attiki Odos
Segmental Analysis of H1'20 vs H1'19 Results (€m)
Revenues
H12020 /
H12019
EBITDA
H12020 /
H12019
Adj. EBITDA
H12020 /
H12019
Profit / (Loss)
after tax1
H12020 /
H12019
Group
Construction
Concessions
RES
Environment
Real Estate
Other
438 /705
257 /521
91 /118
45 /33
47 /41
3 / 3
0 /0
(38%)
(51%)
(23%)
+36%
+14%
(2%)
n.m.
72 /112
(17) / 3
53 /80
37 /26
7 /7
1 /1
(8) /(4)
(36%)
n.m.
(33%)
+39%
+1%
+84%
(88%)
82 /112
(27%)
(32) /6
(29) /(13)
(2) /19
18 /12
3 / 1
(0) / (2)
(21) /(12)
n.m.
n.m.
n.m.
+46%
+105%
(78%)
(77%)
1. Before minorities
Construction Highlights
EBITDA Evolution (€m)
Recent Developments
4.3
• Signed new project in Romania, Brasov Simeria Lot 1-3 (€188m)
-1.2
P&L does not include a profit of €6.9m (sale of Hellas Gold) which have been recorded in OCI in
Q2'2020.
Q1 19
Q2 19
-1.2
(10.9)
-5.2
(16.1)
-23.5
Adj.
-105.5
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
• Declared preferred bidder in Romania for Brasov Simeria Lot 2
(€344m)
• Declared preferred bidder in 3 Egnatia Odos projects (€65m)
• Is one of the two finalists for Athens Metro Line 4 (€1.5 billion)
• Is participating in the tender for the Operation and Maintenance of
Psitallia sewage treatment plant (€260m)
International and PV activities
29.0International PV
0.7
Backlog Analysis* (€m)
18.0
17.7
Other
16.2
Australia
0.3
2,064
2,006
1.7
0.7
Brazil
1,936
9.2
3.4
68
35
50
23
43
5.9
Chile
22
4.1
267
11.9
256
225
6.2
4.3
837
833
809
858
843
837
Other international
31.12.2019
31.03.2020
30.06.2020
PV
68.2
Qatar
Other International Construction
Czech Republic
7.0
Romania
2.6
50.4
42.9
Albania
14.6
Greece
Serbia
2.1
5.9
5.0
44.0
8.3
1.6
3.4
Colombia
34.1
32.8
31.12.2019
31.03.2020
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
31.03.2020
30.06.2020
* Includes projects under execution, contracts signed from 30.06.2020 onwards, as well as contracts to be signed
Construction has embarked on a Transformation journey …
Key Objectives of Transformation Programme
Adjust cost base to current size of the business, while securing flexibility for the future
Improve operating model and achieve cost efficiencies
Gradually align compensation & benefits levels to market based benchmarks - while remaining competitive - and link pay with performance
Streamline organizational structure and improve effectiveness
Re-directinvestments of available fixed/ investment assets towards core activities
Dimensions of Transformation Programme
1
Procurement Excellence
2
HR Unit Cost Rationalisation
3
Best Practice Organisational Model
4
Disposal of commercial assets and participations
Till the end of 2023 the Transformation journey will generate an upside of approximately €100m:
~ €30m reduced cost from new Group Procurement
~ €32m HR cost reduction
> €38m of asset disposals / collection of old receivables
… that is well structured and will be monitored very closely
Dimensions
1
Procurement Excellence
2
HR Unit Cost Rationalisation
3
Best Practice
Organisational
Model
4
Disposal of commercial assets and participations
Initiatives
Establishment of aGroup Procurement function, aiming to increase synergies within the Group and reduce costs (supply centralization, streamlining of suppliers, frame agreements)
Redesign of procurement policy, processes and tools
Salaries' reductions, with 50% of reduction to be gradually reversed
0% reduction for up to €12k, -4% from €12k - €20k, -8% from €20k - €50k and -15% for >€50k
50% of the reduction will be gradually reversed (25% in 2022 and another 25% in 2023)
During H1'20, 401 MW contributed to revenue and cash flow
Remaining 90MW were connected at end of Q1'20
Additional 88 MW to be constructed, with completion in 2021 (the Government has already extended deadline for the relevant PPAs by 4 months due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic)
Significant improvement of EBITDA mainly due to increased installed capacity
Capacity factor of 26.1% vs 28.4% in H1'19
Availability at 98.4%
Average PPA life at 30.06.2020 stands at years 18.6 years
Total RES capacity with operating permits (MW)
RES KPIs
579
401
289
208
208
241
171
171
150
118
107
111
87
85
71
55 55
32
29
26
38
34
15
22
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020-
MW Capacity
Capex
2021E
Operating
Financial
FY'17
FY'18
FY'19
H1'204
246
282
296
433
25.3%
26.9%
27.1%
26.1%
98.2%
98.2%
97.2%
98.4%
202
213
217
209
135
153
169
169
1.
Weighted average installed capacity
OCF/MW (€k)3
FY17 - FY19 average: 112
2.
Revenue and EBITDA / MW based on weighted average operating capacity
3.
OCF/MW defined as Operating cash flow per weighted average installed MW; Operating cash flow defined as EBITDA - cash taxes - changes in working capital - interest expense paid
4. Annualized
Environment Highlights
EBITDA Evolution (€m)
4.4
+15%
4.0 -31%
2.8
2.4 2.3
(2.2)
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Key metrics (tonnage & MWh in thousands) evolution
759
621
532
480
Medium to long term tenure in waste management contracts together with favorable PPA framework for landfill biogas W-t-E application allow for recurring flows
Prospects appear strong as Greece needs to urgently proceed with new infrastructure in order to comply with national and EU waste management legislation as well as utilize the available EU funding within a very tight time frame
Investments to be launched in the next 5-year period are expected to reach €2b for the treatment of approximately 4mn tons of municipal waste
COVID-19impact has been limited as regards Environment operations while all necessary measures to secure personnel safety together with unimpeded continuance of operations have been undertaken
Revenue breakdown per sub-sector (€m)
89
87
79
13
11
11
19
19
20
47
10
208
204
202
143
48
5757
9
FY'17
FY'18
FY'19
H1'20
28
FY'17
FY'18
FY'19
H1'20
MWh
Tonnage
Environment Construction
RES
Waste Management
Real Estate Highlights
EBITDA Evolution (€m)
+160%
1.3 -90%
0.9 0.9
0.7
0.1
0.0
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Smart Park Performance
**
Other
REDS was appointed to manage the real estate development of the Alimos Marina and the offices of former Pegasus Publishing
Since re-opening on May 11th, performance is moving back on track. Footfall increased by 19% in June and 15% in July yoy,
While additional measures have been taken and are being taken to ensure the health of staff and visitors.
For the rest of 2020, Smart Park will have a double competitive advantage:
its open air design makes it a safer destination than other enclosed malls and
it will operate on every Sunday until Oct 31.
As Cambas Park is expected to acquire Town Planning Permission within the next months, REDS is preparing for the project's next stages.
*March 2020 rent income is calculated at 60% due to Covid-19 measures applied.
**No figures for Q2'20 footfall due to closure of Smart Park due to Covid-19 lockdown
P&L by segment
H1 2020 in €m
Construction
Concessions
RES Environment
Real Estate
Other
Elimin.
Total
1
Gross Sales
256.6
91.1
45.1
47.3
3.1
0.2
(5.8)
437.8
2
Cost of Sales (excl. D&A)
(258.3)
(33.6)
(8.4)
(35.5)
(0.8)
(0.2)
5.5
(331.3)
3
Gross profit
(1.7)
57.5
36.7
11.8
2.3
0.0
(0.3)
106.5
4
Selling expenses (excl. D&A)
-
(0.7)
-
(1.2)
-
-
-
(1.9)
5
Administrative expenses (excl. D&A)
(11.9)
(5.7)
(0.6)
(4.5)
(1.1)
(8.9)
0.4
(32.2)
6
Other income & Other gain/(losses) (excl. D
(3.8)
1.9
0.5
0.7
0.1
0.6
-
0.0
7
EBITDA
(17.3)
53.0
36.6
6.8
1.4
(8.3)
0.0
72.3
8
Depreciation & Amortization
(5.5)
(31.4)
(10.9)
(3.4)
(1.0)
(0.2)
-
(52.4)
9
EBIT
(22.9)
21.6
25.8
3.4
0.4
(8.5)
0.0
19.9
10
Income from dividends
0
-
-
-
0.3
-
-
0.3
11
Share of profit/(loss) from associates
0.0
(3.1)
-
(0.0)
-
-
-
(3.1)
12
Financial income (net)
(5.3)
(14.1)
(5.7)
0.5
(0.9)
(12.7)
-
(38.3)
13
Profit Before Tax
(28.2)
4.4
20.0
3.9
(0.2)
(21.2)
0.0
(21.2)
14
Income tax
(0.5)
(6.5)
(2.4)
(1.1)
(0.2)
(0.1)
-
(10.8)
15
Profit After Tax
(28.7)
(2.1)
17.6
2.8
(0.4)
(21.3)
0.0
(32.1)
H1 2019 in €m
Construction
Concessions
RES Environment
Real Estate
Other
Elimin.
Total
16
Gross Sales
521.4
118.1
33.1
41.4
3.2
0.3
(12.4)
705.1
17
Cost of Sales (excl. D&A)
(509.1)
(35.4)
(6.5)
(29.5)
(0.8)
(0.3)
12.2
(569.5)
18
Gross profit
12.3
82.7
26.5
11.9
2.3
(0.0)
(0.1)
135.6
19
Selling expenses (excl. D&A)
(0.1)
(0.9)
-
(1.3)
-
-
-
(2.2)
20
Administrative expenses (excl. D&A)
(14.5)
(5.6)
(1.5)
(4.2)
(1.6)
(4.8)
0.4
(31.8)
21
Other income & Other gain/(losses) (excl. D
5.4
3.3
1.3
0.3
0.1
0.5
(0.3)
10.6
22
EBITDA
3.2
79.6
26.3
6.8
0.8
(4.4)
(0.0)
112.2
23
Depreciation & Amortization
(6.5)
(31.3)
(7.2)
(4.6)
(0.9)
(0.1)
-
(50.6)
24
EBIT
(3.4)
48.3
19.1
2.2
(0.1)
(4.5)
(0.0)
61.6
25
Income from dividends
-
1.4
-
-
-
-
-
1.4
26
Share of profit/(loss) from associates
(0.0)
(2.3)
-
(0.0)
-
(2.2)
-
(4.5)
27
Financial income (net)
(4.2)
(14.2)
(5.0)
0.4
(0.8)
(5.3)
-
(29.1)
28
Profit Before Tax
(7.5)
33.1
14.2
2.5
(0.9)
(12.0)
(0.0)
29.4
29
Income tax
(5.7)
(13.7)
(2.1)
(1.2)
(0.9)
(0.0)
-
(23.7)
30
Profit After Tax
(13.3)
19.5
12.1
1.4
(1.8)
(12.1)
(0.0)
5.7
27
Glossary / Alternative Performance Measures
(Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization): Earnings before interest, tax,
EBITDA
depreciation and amortization, which is equal to Operating Results in the Group's Income
Statement plus depreciation and amortization presented in the Statement of Cash Flows
EBITDA margin %
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to revenue
EBIT
(Earnings before Interest and Tax): Earnings before interest and tax which is equal to Operating
Results in the Group's Income Statement
Total short-term and long-term borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time
Net debt
deposits over 3 months (disclosed in receivables), other financial assets at amortised
cost/financial assets held to maturity (bonds) and money market funds (disclosed in financial
assets at fair value through other comprehensive income/available-for-sale financial assets)
