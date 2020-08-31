Log in
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ELLAKTOR S A : Group Results H1 2020 Presentation

08/31/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

H1 2020 Group Results

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by ELLAKTOR S.A. (the "Company").

The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. None of the Company, shareholders or any of their respective affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.

Unless otherwise stated, all financials contained herein are stated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS').

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any shares and neither it or any part of it shall form the basis of ,or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The information included in this presentation maybe subject to updating, completion, revision and amendment and such information may change materially. No person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in the presentation and any opinions expressed in relation thereof are subject to change without notices. This presentation is subject to any future announcement so material information made by the Company in accordance with law.

This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company.

This presentation also contains forward-looking statements, which include comments with respect to our objectives and strategies, and the results of our operations and our business, considering environment and risk conditions.

However, by their nature, these forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, uncertainties and opportunities, both general and specific. The risk exists that these statements may not be fulfilled. We caution readers of this presentation not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause future Group results to differ materially from these targets.

Forward looking statements may be influenced in particular by factors as the effects of competition in the areas in which we operate, and changes in economic, political, regulatory and technological conditions. We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors should carefully consider the aforementioned factors as well as other uncertainties and events.

1

Content

pages

Business Highlights

3

Consolidated Profit & Loss

10

Consolidated Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

14

Segmental Analysis

18

Appendix

27

2

Executive Summary

  • EBITDA (adjusted) stood at €82.3m in H1'20, compared to €112.2m in H1'19, posting a reduction of 27%, or €30m. This EBITDA is adjusted for non-recurring items with negative impact of €10.0m (€4.8m of restructuring costs relating to Construction and €5.2 due to impairment loss from sale of asset)
  • RES, Environment and Real Estate EBITDA improved yoy, despite the impact from Covid-19 which affected the Group and our Concessions and Real Estate segments in particular
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin yoy in H1'20 to 18.8%, up from 15.2% in H1'19
  • Cash and Liquid Assets at the end of June 2020 decreased to €400m versus €463m at the end of 2019
  • Net Debt as at 30.06.2020 stood at €1,143m, with a Net Debt to EBITDA* ratio of 6.9x
  • The Group's transformation is progressing:
  1. Diversifying the Concessions portfolio, with the Alimos Marina concession, and participating in all ongoing tenders
  1. RES is proceeding with the installation of the final 88MW of the ongoing growth plan, and has a further 690MW in various licensing stages
  1. Environment is well positioned to capitalize on upcoming growth opportunities,
  1. Real Estate is carrying out the real estate development for the Alimos Marina and proceeding with the preparation needed for Cambas Park
  1. The restructuring of the Construction segment is underway

*Annualized EBITDA, calculated as 2x H1'20 EBITDA which has been impacted by COVID-19

3

COVID-19 Pandemic Response

  • Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become ELLAKTOR's key priority to ensure the safety of its employees and the broader community, while ensuring business continuity
  • To that end, the Group has introduced and implemented a new operational framework, with the below indicative measures:
  1. Set up a dedicated task force with team members from Health and Safety, HR, Administration and IT
  1. Enhancement of "smart" working through adoption of enabling IT solutions (e.g. remote working, flexible workforce planning procedures, virtual meetings and new travel policies) to minimize face to face interactions
  1. Have conducted more than 2,500 tests so far for Group employees for the new COVID-19 virus
  1. Special provisions for employees in high risk groups
  1. Enhance health and hygiene in the workplace through a new ventilation system, regular disinfections alongside providing health and safety equipment to all employees (e.g. facemasks, sanitary disposal bins and alcohol based hand sanitizers)
  1. Contingency planning in the eventuality of a confirmed case in the workplace
  1. Regular communication with all employees to update them on latest developments, including national and European legislation

4

Business Update by Segment

Construction

Concessions

RES

Environment

Real Estate

Revenues

H1'20 yoy

€257m (51%)

€91m (23%)

€45m +36%

€47m +14%

€3m (2%)

EBITDA

H1'20 yoy

(€17m)

(n.m.)

€53m (33%)

€37m +39%

€7m +1%

€1m

+84%

  • Revenues declined due to strategic decision to focus on Greece and in Romania and Facilities Management projects in Qatar. Backlog stands at €1.9b
  • EBITDA at -€12.1m in H1'20 (excluding non-recurring item with impact of -€5.2m due to impairment loss from sale of non-operating asset. Including this EBITDA is -€17.3m) vs €3.2m in H1'19.
  • P&L does not include a profit of €6.9m from sale of Hellas Gold (recorded in OCI in Q2'2020).
  • A restructuring plan in place that includes reduction of staff costs & CoS, new Procurement Office, sale of non-operating assets, and a "road map" with banks with a goal to further support Construction
  • Following the gradual lifting of the lockdown on May 4th 2020, traffic volumes in Attiki Odos show clear signs of recovery (average reduction of c.6% yoy for August)
  • EBITDA at €53.0m in H1'20 vs €79.6m in H1'19
  • On May 13th, 2020 AKTOR CONCESSIONS signed the Alimos Marina Concession project for 40+10 years
  • 491 MW installed capacity as of 30.06.2020 with an additional 88 MW to be constructed.
  • EBITDA at €36.7m in H1'20 vs €26.3m in H1'19
  • Further 690MW are at various licensing stages
  • Revenue increase is mainly attributed to increased completion rate of construction projects and the inclusion of ASA Recycle as a subsidiary
  • EBITDA at €6.8m in H1 '20 vs €6.8m in H1'19
  • Biogas facility in Mavrorachi landfill completed (connected to the grid on July 27th 2020)
  • Since the reopening on May 11th 2020 performance is also being gradually restored, with footfall increasing by 19% and 15% yoy in June and July correspondingly
  • EBITDA at €1.4m vs €0.8m in H1'19
  • Cambas Park: successfully navigating the regulatory process of zoning and building regulations

5

3 "Covid-19 Resistant" Business Segments

H1 yoy

2020 EBITDA

2019 EBITDA

Q1

Q2

H1

Q1

Q2

H1

(1.2)

(10.9)

(12.1)

3 out of 5

business

segments with

n.m.

Construction

-33%

Concessions

Adj.* (5.2)

(16.1)

Q1 20

Q2 20

31.3 21.8

(5.2)

4.3

3.2

(1.2)

(17.3)

79.6

H1 20

53.0

42.2

37.3

>EBITDA

yoy, despite the

impact of the

lockdown

36.6

+39%

19.8

16.9

26.3

10.1

16.3

RES

+1%

6.82

4.43

6.78

4.05

2.35

2.77

Environment

+84%

1.3

1.4

0.7

0.8

Real Estate

0.1

0.0

6

*Adjusted for impairment loss from sale of non-operating asset

Evolution of Group P&L Items (€m)

Revenue

EBITDA

705.1

-38%

17.1%

14.7%

-27.4%

23.6%

13.7%

Margin

400

358.9

437.8

140

112.2

-27%

346.2

82.3

350

120

61.5

311.1

53.1

300

257.4

-5%

100

50.7

2.6

250

224.6

39.0

213.2

80

29.2

200

150

60

50.5

7.4

100

40

21.8

50

20

0

0

-70.5

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

EBIT

PAT after minorities

-42%

-36%

40

61.6

20

36.6

19.9

140

2.6

140

25.0

5

0

14.0

24.5

120

120

-5

-20

100

100

-10

-8.8

80

-11.0

80

(4.6)

-15

60

-16.6

60

-20

40

-80

-25

40

-100

(97.6)

20

-28.7

20

0

-106.5

0

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

-110

Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20

*Adjusted for non-recurring losses from restructuring costs and impairment loss from sale of non-operating asset

7

Net Debt to EBITDA and EBITDA Margin (€m)

Net Debt to EBITDA

Net Debt at 30.06.20

1,143

6.9x

5.3x

Net Debt at 31.12.19

1,028

EBITDA H1 2020 x 21

165

30.06.20

1

31.12.19

2

EBITDA Margin

EBITDA FY20192

194

18.8%3

15.2%

Revenue H1 2020 x 2

876

Revenue FY2019

1,274

H1 2020

FY2019 2

1Annualized 2020 EBITDA calculated as 2 x H1 2020 EBITDA, adjusted for €10.0mm of one-off items. H1'20 includes the impact of the lockdown of the economy

8

22019 adjusted EBITDA excluding €113m of non-recurring losses related to international PV construction projects

3Calculated on adjusted EBITDA, excluding €10.0m of one-off items

Content

pages

Business Highlights

3

Consolidated Profit & Loss

10

Consolidated Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

14

Segmental Analysis

18

Appendix

27

9

Consolidated P&L

€m

Q2'20

Q1'20

H1'20

1

Net Sales

213.2

224.6

437.8

2

Cost of Sales (w/o D&A)

(172.6

(158.7)

(331.3)

)

3

Gross profit

40.6

65.9

106.5

4

Selling expenses (w/o D&A)

(1.0)

(0.9)

(1.9)

5

Administrative expenses (w/o

(16.0)

(16.2)

(32.2)

D&A)

6

Other income / (losses) (w/o

(1.8)

1.8

(0.1)

D&A)

7

EBITDA

21.8

50.5

72.3

8

EBITDA Margin (%)

10%

22%

17%

9

Adjusted EBITDA

29.2

53.1

82.3

10

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)

14%

24%

19%

11

Depreciation & Amortization

(26.4)

(26.0)

(52.4)

12

Profit / (Loss) before tax

(23.9)

2.7

(21.2)

13

Profit / (Loss) after tax

(26.9)

(5.1)

(32.0)

14

Profit / (Loss) after minorities

(28.7)

(8.8)

(37.5)

15

EPS

(0.1)

(0.0)

(0.2)

QoQ

H1'20 vs H1'19

H1'19

(%)

H1YoY (%)

Group

Revenues decreased

to

€438m

(-€267m)

mostly

in

705.1

(5%)

(38%)

Construction (-€265m) while increased in RES (+€12m) and

(569.5)

(9%)

42%

Environment (+€6m)

Administrative Expenses stood

at €32.2m but includes one-off

135.6

(38%)

(21%)

(2.2)

(7%)

12%

restructuring costs of €4.8m.

Excluding

these, Administrative

expenses would be €27.3m, a reduction of 15% yoy

(31.8)

2%

(1%)

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €82.3m

vs €112.2m (18.8%

10.6

(>100%)

(101%)

margin). Adjustment is for

non-recurring

items with negative

impact of €10.0m (€4.8m from restructuring costs and €5.2 from

112.2

(57%)

(36%)

impairment from sale of non-operating asset). Including these,

15%

EBITDA was €72.3m. The reduction is due to:

o Construction at -€17.3m vs €3.2m in H1'19

112.2

(45%)

(27%)

o Concessions at €53.0m vs €79.6m in H1'19

15%

while increased or were stable:

(50.6)

(1%)

(-4%)

o RES at €36.6m vs €26.3m

29.4

(>100%)

(>100%)

o Environment at €6.8m vs €6.8m

5.7

(>100%)

(>100%)

o Real Estate at €1.4m vs €0.8m

(8.4)

(>100%)

(>100%)

The yoy delta in EBITDA of €40m is related to lower Gross Profit by

€29m, and by €11m due to lower Other Income and other Gain

(0.0)

(>100%)

(>100%)

versus H1'19. It is also impacted Group Profit Before Tax at -

€21.2m in H1'20 vs € 29.4m in H1'19

Group

Net Results (before

minorities) amounted to

-€32m

vs

€5.7m

10

Expenses Evolution (without depreciation)

Cost of Goods Sold (€m)

-39%

285.5

284.0

266.8

256.5

158.7

172.6

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Administrative Expenses (€m)

Restructuring costs

-9%

24.4

17.5

15.4

16.2

16.0

14.3

2.6

2.2

13.6

13.8

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Selling Expenses (€m)

Number of Employees (Group excl. JVs)

-6% like for like

2.2

1.9

5,828

5,907

5,975

5,737

5,654

+10%

199

199

1.2

1.0

0.9

1.0

0.9

0.5

5,538

5,455

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

30.06.2019

30.09.2019

31.12.2019

31.03.2020*

30.06.2020

* Adjusted due to the inclusion of 199 employees of ASA (Environment subsidiary) following its acquisition

11

Net Sales and EBITDA (€m)

Net Sales H1 2020

EBITDA H1 2020

yoy

-48%

-23%

+36%

+14%

-2%

n.m.

n.m.

-47%

3.1

0.2

-5.8

437.8

47.3

45.1

256.6

91.1

n.m. -33%

53.0

+39%

+1%

+84%

-47%

-47%yoy

6.8 1.4 -8.372.3

36.6

Construction Concessions

RES

Environment Real Estate

Other

Intragroup

Revenue

Sales

H1 2020

Net Sales H1 2019

3.2

0.3

-12.4

705.1

41.4

33.1

521.4

118.1

Construction Concessions

RES

Environment

Real Estate

Other

Intragroup

Revenue

Sales

H1 2020

-17.3

Construction

Concessions

RES

Environment

Real Estate

Other

EBITDA

H1 2020

EBITDA H1 2019

6.8

0.8

-4.4

112.2

26.3

79.6

3.2

Construction

Concessions

RES

Environment

Real Estate

Other

EBITDA

H1 2019

12

* Adjusted EBITDA at €82.3m for non-recurring losses from restructuring costs of €4.8m and impairment loss from sale of non-operating asset of €5.2m

Content

pages

Business Highlights

3

Consolidated Profit & Loss

10

Consolidated Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

14

Segmental Analysis

18

Appendix

27

13

Consolidated Balance Sheet

€m

30.06.20

31.03.20

31.12.19

30.06.19

1

Intangible assets

451.6

467.0

483.1

558.2

2

Property, plant and equipment

615.4

628.7

630.8

600.5

3

Financial assets at fair value*

62.0

60.4

61.1

62.9

4

Financial assets at amortized cost*

43.5

43.5

43.6

43.7

5

State financial contribution*

270.9

269.2

274.4

289.6

6

Receivables*

950.2

925.0

907.7

948.2

7

Other non-current assets

250.0

254.5

255.7

264.5

8

Other current assets

33.0

29.4

30.2

34.1

9

Cash (incl. restricted cash)

311.6

369.9

369.0

467.0

10

Total assets

2,988.2

3,047.7

3,055.6

3,268.9

11

Shareholders' Equity

379.6

402.5

414.1

464.1

12

Non-controlling interests

104.7

121.3

118.9

176.2

13

Total Equity

484.3

523.8

533.0

640.3

14 Total Debt

1,542.8

1,546.4

1,491.2

1,464.3

15

Trade and Other Payables

550.9

575.6

619.7

706.2

16

Current income tax liabilities

13.9

8.9

3.7

30.9

17

Dividends Payable

0.3

1.7

15.4

8.2

18

Other current Provisions

17.1

17.4

16.1

15.6

19

Derivative Financial instruments

133.7

128.6

129.7

138.0

20

Other Non-current liabilities

245.2

245.3

247.0

265.2

21

Total Liabilities

2,503.9

2,523.9

2,522.6

2,628.5

22

Total Equity and Liabilities

2,988.2

3,047.7

3,055.6

3,268.9

QoQ H1

  1. (%)

(3%) (7%)

(2%) (2%)

3% 1%

(0%) (0%)

1% (1%)

3% 5%

(2%) (2%)

12% 9%

(16%) (16%)

(2%) (2%)

(6%) (8%)

(14%) (12%)

(8%) (9%)

(0%) 3%

(4%) (11%)

57% 282%

(83%) (98%)

(2%) 6%

4% 3%

(0%) (1%)

(1%) (1%)

(2%) (2%)

  • Group's total Assets were at €2,988m at the end of June 2020 vs €3,056m at the end of 2019, recording a delta of -2%
  • Intangible assets include the Concession Right from Attiki Odos and Moreas and the decrease is due to the depreciation of the Right
  • Total Debt includes €452m of non-recourse debt relating mostly to Moreas (€451m vs €458m in 31.12.2019). Attiki Odos has outstanding debt of €0.3m
  • Cash and Liquid Assets at the end of June 2020 were at €400m vs €463m at the end of 2019
  • Trade and Other Payables decreased by 11% to €551m
  • Group's total Equity stood at €484m at the end of June 2020 compared to €533m at the end of 2019. Total Equity attributable to Shareholders was €380m versus €414m at the end of December 2019

*Includes both current and non-current assets

14

Net Debt by Segment

30.06.2020 in €m

Construction

Concessions

RES

Environment

Real Estate

Other

Total Corporate

Attiki Odos

Moreas

Total BOT

Total

Recourse

(excl. BOT projects)

Non- Recourse

Group

1

Short-term Debt

27.7

0.6

34.7

10.2

10.8

1.4

85.3

0.0

13.9

13.9

99.2

2

Long-term Debt

0.8

3.4

289.7

24.3

25.6

662.2

1,006.0

0.3

437.3

437.6

1,443.5

3

Total Debt

28.6

4.0

324.3

34.5

36.3

663.5

1,091.3

0.3

451.2

451.5

1,542.8

4

Cash

35.2

50.7

9.2

26.0

0.6

13.8

135.5

102.6

5.6

108.2

243.7

5

Time deposits over 3 months

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

44.4

-

44.4

44.4

6

Restricted Cash

16.5

-

18.8

3.7

6.6

0.1

45.7

1.3

20.9

22.2

67.9

7

Financial Assets at amortized cost

-

0.0

-

-

-

-

0.0

43.5

-

43.5

43.5

8

Total Cash + Liquid Assets

51.7

50.7

28.0

29.7

7.2

14.0

181.2

191.8

26.5

218.3

399.5

9

Net Debt/ (Cash)

(23.2)

(46.7)

296.4

4.8

29.1

649.6

910.1

(191.5)

424.7

233.2

1,143.3

10

Intra-segment funding

167.1

183.3

-

-

-

(350.4)

-

-

-

-

-

31.12.2019 in €m

Construction

Concessions

RES

Environment

Real Estate

Other Total Corporate

Attiki Odos

Moreas

Total BOT

Total

Recourse

Group

(excl. BOT projects)

Non- Recourse

11

Short-term Debt

25.7

0.6

27.9

9.9

19.7

1.3

85.2

13.2

16.3

29.5

114.7

12

Long-term Debt

3.1

3.5

293.9

25.6

17.3

590.7

934.2

0.3

442.0

442.2

1,376.5

13

Total Debt

28.8

4.1

321.8

35.5

37.1

592.0

1,019.4

13.5

458.3

471.8

1,491.2

14

Cash

58.2

23.0

6.7

27.4

2.1

20.9

138.4

142.5

17.4

159.9

298.2

15

Time deposits over 3 months

-

50.4

50.4

50.4

16

Restricted Cash

15.1

-

9.6

3.4

6.8

0.1

35.1

14.8

20.9

35.7

70.7

17

Financial Assets at amortized cost

-

43.6

-

43.6

43.6

18

Total Cash + Liquid Assets

73.3

23.0

16.3

30.8

9.0

21.0

173.4

251.3

38.3

289.5

463.0

19

Net Debt/ (Cash)

(44.5)

(18.9)

305.5

4.7

28.1

571.0

846.0

(237.8)

420.0

182.2

1,028.2

20

Intra-segment funding

119.5

182.8

-

-

-

(302.3)

-

-

-

-

-

15

Consolidated Cash Flows

€m

H1'20

H1'19

(%)

€m

1

Start of period

1

Start of period

298.2

479.4

(38%)

2

CFs from Operating Activities

2

CFs from Operating Activities

(77.6)

(64.4)

(20%)

3

CFs from Investment Activities

3

CFs from Investment Activities

2.7

(26.9)

110%

4

CFs from Financing Activities

21.9

11.2

96%

4

CFs from Financing Activities

Net increase / (decrease) in cash

5

(53.0)

(80.1)

34%

5

Net increase / (decrease) in

and equivalents

cash and equivalents

6

Currency translation differences

(1.5)

0.6

(>100%)

6

Currency translation differences

7

End of period

243.7

399.8

(39%)

7

End of period

Evolution of Cash and Liquid Assets (€m)

H1'20 versus H1'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Comments for Q2'20

298.2 294.3

(39.0)

(38.6)

Includes €36m of interest expense

(1.4)

4.1

Includes €6.9m from proceeds from

sale of Hellas Gold

37.8 (15.8) Includes €18.0m from Attiki Odos dividend to minorities

(2.6)

(50.4)

(1.3)

(0.2)

294.3 243.7

511

494

Liquid Assets

463

Cash and Equivalents

111

115

458

400

414

165

163

110

156

400

379

304

298

294

244

30.06.2019

30.09.2019

31.12.2019

31.3.2020

30.06.20

31.07.20*

*Management accounts

  • Operating cash outflows amounted to €77.6m vs of €64.4m, and includes €45.4m of interest paid
  • Investment cash flows amounted to inflows of €2.7m vs outflows of €26.9m and includes the sale of Hellas Gold (€6.9m) as well as the following capex: RES €12.5m, Environment €2.0m, Construction €1.2m, Real Estate €0.8m, Concessions €0.6m
  • Cash inflows from financing activities reached €21.9m vs €11.2m and mainly include :
  1. Proceeds from the High Yield Bond tap of €70m and

o Outflows of €31.7m from dividend distribution to minority shareholders of Attiki Odos

16

Content

pages

Business Highlights

3

Consolidated Profit & Loss

10

Consolidated Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

14

Segmental Analysis

18

Appendix

27

17

Segmental Analysis of H1'20 vs H1'19 Results (€m)

Revenues

H12020 /

H12019

EBITDA

H12020 /

H12019

Adj. EBITDA

H12020 /

H12019

Profit / (Loss)

after tax1

H12020 /

H12019

Group

Construction

Concessions

RES

Environment

Real Estate

Other

438 / 705

257 / 521

91 / 118

45 / 33

47 / 41

3 / 3

0 / 0

(38%)

(51%)

(23%)

+36%

+14%

(2%)

n.m.

72 / 112

(17) / 3

53 / 80

37 / 26

7 / 7

1 / 1

(8) / (4)

(36%)

n.m.

(33%)

+39%

+1%

+84%

(88%)

82 / 112

(27%)

(32) / 6

(29) / (13)

(2) / 19

18 / 12

3 / 1

(0) / (2)

(21) / (12)

n.m.

n.m.

n.m.

+46%

+105%

(78%)

(77%)

1. Before minorities

18

Construction Highlights

EBITDA Evolution (€m)

Recent Developments

4.3

Signed new project in Romania, Brasov Simeria Lot 1-3 (€188m)

-1.2

P&L does not include a profit of €6.9m (sale of Hellas Gold) which have been recorded in OCI in

Q2'2020.

Q1 19

Q2 19

-1.2

(10.9)

-5.2

(16.1)

-23.5

Adj.

-105.5

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Declared preferred bidder in Romania for Brasov Simeria Lot 2

(€344m)

Declared preferred bidder in 3 Egnatia Odos projects (€65m)

Is one of the two finalists for Athens Metro Line 4 (€1.5 billion)

Is participating in the tender for the Operation and Maintenance of

Psitallia sewage treatment plant (€260m)

International and PV activities

29.0International PV

0.7

Backlog Analysis* (€m)

18.0

17.7

Other

16.2

Australia

0.3

2,064

2,006

1.7

0.7

Brazil

1,936

9.2

3.4

68

35

50

23

43

5.9

Chile

22

4.1

267

11.9

256

225

6.2

4.3

837

833

809

858

843

837

Other international

31.12.2019

31.03.2020

30.06.2020

PV

68.2

Qatar

Other International Construction

Czech Republic

7.0

Romania

2.6

50.4

42.9

Albania

14.6

Greece

Serbia

2.1

5.9

5.0

44.0

8.3

1.6

3.4

Colombia

34.1

32.8

31.12.2019

31.03.2020

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

31.03.2020

30.06.2020

19

* Includes projects under execution, contracts signed from 30.06.2020 onwards, as well as contracts to be signed

Construction has embarked on a Transformation journey …

Key Objectives of Transformation Programme

Adjust cost base to current size of the business, while securing flexibility for the future

  • Improve operating model and achieve cost efficiencies
  • Gradually align compensation & benefits levels to market based benchmarks - while remaining competitive - and link pay with performance
  • Streamline organizational structure and improve effectiveness
  • Re-directinvestments of available fixed/ investment assets towards core activities

Dimensions of Transformation Programme

1

Procurement Excellence

2

HR Unit Cost Rationalisation

3

Best Practice Organisational Model

4

Disposal of commercial assets and participations

Till the end of 2023 the Transformation journey will generate an upside of approximately €100m:

  • ~ €30m reduced cost from new Group Procurement
  • ~ €32m HR cost reduction
  • > €38m of asset disposals / collection of old receivables

20

… that is well structured and will be monitored very closely

Dimensions

1

Procurement Excellence

2

HR Unit Cost Rationalisation

3

Best Practice

Organisational

Model

4

Disposal of commercial assets and participations

Initiatives

  • Establishment of a Group Procurement function, aiming to increase synergies within the Group and reduce costs (supply centralization, streamlining of suppliers, frame agreements)
  • Redesign of procurement policy, processes and tools
  • Salaries' reductions, with 50% of reduction to be gradually reversed
    • 0% reduction for up to €12k, -4% from €12k - €20k, -8% from €20k - €50k and -15% for >€50k
    • 50% of the reduction will be gradually reversed (25% in 2022 and another 25% in 2023)
  • Rationalise & freeze fringe benefits (mobile phone | cars | fuel)

Headcount optimization initiatives:

  • Implementation of a "Voluntary Exit Scheme" applicable to age groups >40, with more than 3 years tenure in the Group
  • Implementation of a "Retirement Scheme" applicable to employees attaining retirement age
  • Collection of "A & B" cases (€14.3m)
  • Dispose participation/financial assets (€10.7m)
  • Asset disposal abroad / building (€4.0m)
  • Asset disposal abroad / land

Sale of a plant abroad / land and warehouse

>€9m

  • Appointment of Broker to sell real estates in Greece

Upside

~€30m

potential

till end

'23

~€20m

till end

'23

~€12m

till end

'23

> 38m

till end

'23

Implementation

Benefit Timeline (€m)

Jun 2020

-4.6

-6.5

-8.5

Q4 2020

-10.3

2020

2021

2022

2023

01.09.2020

-1.4

-6.7

-6.5

-5.7

Q4 2020

2020

2021

2022

2023

3.5

Q3 2020

Q3 2020

-4.7

-5.1

-5.3

(effective as of

01.01.2021)

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q2/Q3 2020

29

Q2/Q3 2020

Q3 2020

2021

9

2021

2021

2020

2021

2022

2023

21

Concessions Highlights

EBITDA Evolution (€m)

Portfolio Diversification - Alimos Marina Contract Signed

-49%

At 1,100 berths Alimos Marina is the

42.3

43.5

-30%

largest marina in Southeast Europe

37.3

40+10 year brownfield concession

30.3

31.3

project

Its strategic location as part of the

21.7

Athens urban area and its extended

land zone make it an important

trade location

CONCCESION CONTRACT SIGNED ON MAY 13TH

FINANCING SIGNED ON MAY 14TH

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Attiki Odos Traffic Evolution in 2020 and Covid-19 Impact

5%2%3% 5% 4% 2% 6%9%

YTD Traffic: -22%

1.0

-8%

4%

10

Major Milestones

0.9

-

4%

3%

-4%

0%

-16%

5%

-9%

1

Closure of schools, courthouses, restaurants

0.8

-18%

-12%

-18%-16%

-13%

0.7

-35%-25%

-17%

-21%

-20

2

Full lockdown implemented

-27%

0.6

-57%

-44%

-30

3

Partial lifting of lockdown

0.5

0.4

-76%

-40

Organized beaches, schools and malls reopen;

-65%

4

0.3

-50

travel to other prefectures allowed

-72%

-73%

-73%

-60

0.2

-77%

5 Domestic flights, hotels and gyms reopen

0.1

-70

1

2

3

4

5

6

6

6

International flights open

0.0

7

-80

Week

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35

7

Restaurant and bar closures at midnight

22

Capacity1 (MW)
Capacity Factor
Availability
Revenues/MW (€k)2
EBITDA/MW (€k)2

Renewable Energy Sources highlights

EBITDA Evolution (€m)

+68%

-15%

19.8

16.3

16.8

12.9

10.0

10.6

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

  • 491 MW installed capacity as of 30.06.2020
    • During H1'20, 401 MW contributed to revenue and cash flow
    • Remaining 90MW were connected at end of Q1'20
  • Additional 88 MW to be constructed, with completion in 2021 (the Government has already extended deadline for the relevant PPAs by 4 months due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic)
  • Significant improvement of EBITDA mainly due to increased installed capacity
  • Capacity factor of 26.1% vs 28.4% in H1'19
  • Availability at 98.4%
  • Average PPA life at 30.06.2020 stands at years 18.6 years

Total RES capacity with operating permits (MW)

RES KPIs

579

401

289

208

208

241

171

171

150

118

107

111

87

85

71

55 55

32

29

26

38

34

15

22

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020-

MW Capacity

Capex

2021E

Operating

Financial

FY'17

FY'18

FY'19

H1'204

246

282

296

433

25.3%

26.9%

27.1%

26.1%

98.2%

98.2%

97.2%

98.4%

202

213

217

209

135

153

169

169

1.

Weighted average installed capacity

OCF/MW (€k)3

FY17 - FY19 average: 112

2.

Revenue and EBITDA / MW based on weighted average operating capacity

23

3.

OCF/MW defined as Operating cash flow per weighted average installed MW; Operating cash flow defined as EBITDA - cash taxes - changes in working capital - interest expense paid

4. Annualized

Environment Highlights

EBITDA Evolution (€m)

4.4

+15%

4.0 -31%

2.8

2.4 2.3

(2.2)

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Key metrics (tonnage & MWh in thousands) evolution

759

621

532

480

  • Medium to long term tenure in waste management contracts together with favorable PPA framework for landfill biogas W-t-E application allow for recurring flows
  • Prospects appear strong as Greece needs to urgently proceed with new infrastructure in order to comply with national and EU waste management legislation as well as utilize the available EU funding within a very tight time frame
  • Investments to be launched in the next 5-year period are expected to reach €2b for the treatment of approximately 4mn tons of municipal waste
  • COVID-19impact has been limited as regards Environment operations while all necessary measures to secure personnel safety together with unimpeded continuance of operations have been undertaken

Revenue breakdown per sub-sector (€m)

89

87

79

13

11

11

19

19

20

47

10

208

204

202

143

48

5757

9

FY'17

FY'18

FY'19

H1'20

28

FY'17

FY'18

FY'19

H1'20

MWh

Tonnage

Environment Construction

RES

Waste Management

24

Real Estate Highlights

EBITDA Evolution (€m)

+160%

1.3 -90%

0.9 0.9

0.7

0.1

0.0

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Smart Park Performance

**

Other

  • REDS was appointed to manage the real estate development of the Alimos Marina and the offices of former Pegasus Publishing
  • Since re-opening on May 11th, performance is moving back on track. Footfall increased by 19% in June and 15% in July yoy,
  • While additional measures have been taken and are being taken to ensure the health of staff and visitors.
  • For the rest of 2020, Smart Park will have a double competitive advantage:
    • its open air design makes it a safer destination than other enclosed malls and
    • it will operate on every Sunday until Oct 31.
  • As Cambas Park is expected to acquire Town Planning Permission within the next months, REDS is preparing for the project's next stages.

*March 2020 rent income is calculated at 60% due to Covid-19 measures applied.

25

**No figures for Q2'20 footfall due to closure of Smart Park due to Covid-19 lockdown

Content

pages

Business Highlights

3

Consolidated Profit & Loss

10

Consolidated Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

14

Segmental Analysis

18

Appendix

27

26

P&L by segment

H1 2020 in €m

Construction

Concessions

RES Environment

Real Estate

Other

Elimin.

Total

1

Gross Sales

256.6

91.1

45.1

47.3

3.1

0.2

(5.8)

437.8

2

Cost of Sales (excl. D&A)

(258.3)

(33.6)

(8.4)

(35.5)

(0.8)

(0.2)

5.5

(331.3)

3

Gross profit

(1.7)

57.5

36.7

11.8

2.3

0.0

(0.3)

106.5

4

Selling expenses (excl. D&A)

-

(0.7)

-

(1.2)

-

-

-

(1.9)

5

Administrative expenses (excl. D&A)

(11.9)

(5.7)

(0.6)

(4.5)

(1.1)

(8.9)

0.4

(32.2)

6

Other income & Other gain/(losses) (excl. D

(3.8)

1.9

0.5

0.7

0.1

0.6

-

0.0

7

EBITDA

(17.3)

53.0

36.6

6.8

1.4

(8.3)

0.0

72.3

8

Depreciation & Amortization

(5.5)

(31.4)

(10.9)

(3.4)

(1.0)

(0.2)

-

(52.4)

9

EBIT

(22.9)

21.6

25.8

3.4

0.4

(8.5)

0.0

19.9

10

Income from dividends

0

-

-

-

0.3

-

-

0.3

11

Share of profit/(loss) from associates

0.0

(3.1)

-

(0.0)

-

-

-

(3.1)

12

Financial income (net)

(5.3)

(14.1)

(5.7)

0.5

(0.9)

(12.7)

-

(38.3)

13

Profit Before Tax

(28.2)

4.4

20.0

3.9

(0.2)

(21.2)

0.0

(21.2)

14

Income tax

(0.5)

(6.5)

(2.4)

(1.1)

(0.2)

(0.1)

-

(10.8)

15

Profit After Tax

(28.7)

(2.1)

17.6

2.8

(0.4)

(21.3)

0.0

(32.1)

H1 2019 in €m

Construction

Concessions

RES Environment

Real Estate

Other

Elimin.

Total

16

Gross Sales

521.4

118.1

33.1

41.4

3.2

0.3

(12.4)

705.1

17

Cost of Sales (excl. D&A)

(509.1)

(35.4)

(6.5)

(29.5)

(0.8)

(0.3)

12.2

(569.5)

18

Gross profit

12.3

82.7

26.5

11.9

2.3

(0.0)

(0.1)

135.6

19

Selling expenses (excl. D&A)

(0.1)

(0.9)

-

(1.3)

-

-

-

(2.2)

20

Administrative expenses (excl. D&A)

(14.5)

(5.6)

(1.5)

(4.2)

(1.6)

(4.8)

0.4

(31.8)

21

Other income & Other gain/(losses) (excl. D

5.4

3.3

1.3

0.3

0.1

0.5

(0.3)

10.6

22

EBITDA

3.2

79.6

26.3

6.8

0.8

(4.4)

(0.0)

112.2

23

Depreciation & Amortization

(6.5)

(31.3)

(7.2)

(4.6)

(0.9)

(0.1)

-

(50.6)

24

EBIT

(3.4)

48.3

19.1

2.2

(0.1)

(4.5)

(0.0)

61.6

25

Income from dividends

-

1.4

-

-

-

-

-

1.4

26

Share of profit/(loss) from associates

(0.0)

(2.3)

-

(0.0)

-

(2.2)

-

(4.5)

27

Financial income (net)

(4.2)

(14.2)

(5.0)

0.4

(0.8)

(5.3)

-

(29.1)

28

Profit Before Tax

(7.5)

33.1

14.2

2.5

(0.9)

(12.0)

(0.0)

29.4

29

Income tax

(5.7)

(13.7)

(2.1)

(1.2)

(0.9)

(0.0)

-

(23.7)

30

Profit After Tax

(13.3)

19.5

12.1

1.4

(1.8)

(12.1)

(0.0)

5.7

27

Glossary / Alternative Performance Measures

(Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization): Earnings before interest, tax,

EBITDA

depreciation and amortization, which is equal to Operating Results in the Group's Income

Statement plus depreciation and amortization presented in the Statement of Cash Flows

EBITDA margin %

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to revenue

EBIT

(Earnings before Interest and Tax): Earnings before interest and tax which is equal to Operating

Results in the Group's Income Statement

Total short-term and long-term borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time

Net debt

deposits over 3 months (disclosed in receivables), other financial assets at amortised

cost/financial assets held to maturity (bonds) and money market funds (disclosed in financial

assets at fair value through other comprehensive income/available-for-sale financial assets)

28

Contact details

George Poulopoulos

Group CFO

e-mail: gpoulopoulos@ellaktor.com

Dimitrios Koutsoukos

Director, Business Planning and Investor Relations

e-mail: dkoutsoukos@ellaktor.com

Investor Relations Desk

e-mail: ir@ellaktor.com

ELLAKTOR S.A.

25, Ermou St., 145 64 Nea Kifissia,

Athens, Greece

Tel. : +30 210 8185000

e-mail: info@ellaktor.com

website: www.ellaktor.com

29

Disclaimer

Ellaktor SA published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 17:24:06 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group