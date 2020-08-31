ELLAKTOR S A : Group Results H1 2020 Presentation 0 08/31/2020 | 01:25pm EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer This presentation has been prepared by ELLAKTOR S.A. (the "Company"). The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. None of the Company, shareholders or any of their respective affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. Unless otherwise stated, all financials contained herein are stated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'). This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any shares and neither it or any part of it shall form the basis of ,or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. The information included in this presentation maybe subject to updating, completion, revision and amendment and such information may change materially. No person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in the presentation and any opinions expressed in relation thereof are subject to change without notices. This presentation is subject to any future announcement so material information made by the Company in accordance with law. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company. This presentation also contains forward-looking statements, which include comments with respect to our objectives and strategies, and the results of our operations and our business, considering environment and risk conditions. However, by their nature, these forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, uncertainties and opportunities, both general and specific. The risk exists that these statements may not be fulfilled. We caution readers of this presentation not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause future Group results to differ materially from these targets. Forward looking statements may be influenced in particular by factors as the effects of competition in the areas in which we operate, and changes in economic, political, regulatory and technological conditions. We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors should carefully consider the aforementioned factors as well as other uncertainties and events. 1 Content pages Business Highlights 3 Consolidated Profit & Loss 10 Consolidated Balance Sheet & Cash Flow 14 Segmental Analysis 18 Appendix 27 2 Executive Summary EBITDA (adjusted) stood at €82.3m in H1'20, compared to €112.2m in H1'19, posting a reduction of 27%, or €30m. This EBITDA is adjusted for non-recurring items with negative impact of €10.0m (€4.8m of restructuring costs relating to Construction and €5.2 due to impairment loss from sale of asset)

non-recurring items with negative impact of €10.0m (€4.8m of restructuring costs relating to Construction and €5.2 due to impairment loss from sale of asset) RES, Environment and Real Estate EBITDA improved yoy, despite the impact from Covid-19 which affected the Group and our Concessions and Real Estate segments in particular

Covid-19 which affected the Group and our Concessions and Real Estate segments in particular Adjusted EBITDA margin yoy in H1'20 to 18.8%, up from 15.2% in H1'19

Cash and Liquid Assets at the end of June 2020 decreased to €400m versus €463m at the end of 2019

Net Debt as at 30.06.2020 stood at €1,143m, with a Net Debt to EBITDA* ratio of 6.9x

The Group's transformation is progressing: Diversifying the Concessions portfolio, with the Alimos Marina concession, and participating in all ongoing tenders RES is proceeding with the installation of the final 88MW of the ongoing growth plan, and has a further 690MW in various licensing stages Environment is well positioned to capitalize on upcoming growth opportunities , Real Estate is carrying out the real estate development for the Alimos Marina and proceeding with the preparation needed for Cambas Park The restructuring of the Construction segment is underway *Annualized EBITDA, calculated as 2x H1'20 EBITDA which has been impacted by COVID-19 3 COVID-19 Pandemic Response Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become ELLAKTOR's key priority to ensure the safety of its employees and the broader community, while ensuring business continuity

COVID-19 pandemic, it has become ELLAKTOR's key priority to ensure the safety of its employees and the broader community, while ensuring business continuity To that end, the Group has introduced and implemented a new operational framework, with the below indicative measures: Set up a dedicated task force with team members from Health and Safety, HR, Administration and IT Enhancement of "smart" working through adoption of enabling IT solutions (e.g. remote working, flexible workforce planning procedures, virtual meetings and new travel policies) to minimize face to face interactions Have conducted more than 2,500 tests so far for Group employees for the new COVID-19 virus Special provisions for employees in high risk groups Enhance health and hygiene in the workplace through a new ventilation system, regular disinfections alongside providing health and safety equipment to all employees (e.g. facemasks, sanitary disposal bins and alcohol based hand sanitizers) Contingency planning in the eventuality of a confirmed case in the workplace Regular communication with all employees to update them on latest developments, including national and European legislation 4 Business Update by Segment Construction Concessions RES Environment Real Estate Revenues H1'20 yoy €257m (51%) €91m (23%) €45m +36% €47m +14% €3m (2%) EBITDA H1'20 yoy (€17m) (n.m.) €53m (33%) €37m +39% €7m +1% €1m +84% Revenues declined due to strategic decision to focus on Greece and in Romania and Facilities Management projects in Qatar. Backlog stands at €1.9b

EBITDA at -€12.1m in H1'20 (excluding non-recurring item with impact of -€5.2m due to impairment loss from sale of non-operating asset. Including this EBITDA is -€17.3m) vs €3.2m in H1'19.

-€12.1m in H1'20 (excluding non-recurring item with impact of -€5.2m due to impairment loss from sale of non-operating asset. Including this EBITDA is -€17.3m) vs €3.2m in H1'19. P&L does not include a profit of €6.9m from sale of Hellas Gold (recorded in OCI in Q2'2020).

A restructuring plan in place that includes reduction of staff costs & CoS, new Procurement Office, sale of non-operating assets, and a "road map" with banks with a goal to further support Construction

non-operating assets, and a "road map" with banks with a goal to further support Construction Following the gradual lifting of the lockdown on May 4 th 2020, traffic volumes in Attiki Odos show clear signs of recovery (average reduction of c.6% yoy for August)

2020, traffic volumes in Attiki Odos show clear signs of recovery (average reduction of c.6% yoy for August) EBITDA at €53.0m in H1'20 vs €79.6m in H1'19

On May 13 th , 2020 AKTOR CONCESSIONS signed the Alimos Marina Concession project for 40+10 years

, 2020 AKTOR CONCESSIONS signed the Alimos Marina Concession project for 40+10 years 491 MW installed capacity as of 30.06.2020 with an additional 88 MW to be constructed.

EBITDA at €36.7m in H1'20 vs €26.3m in H1'19

Further 690MW are at various licensing stages

Revenue increase is mainly attributed to increased completion rate of construction projects and the inclusion of ASA Recycle as a subsidiary

EBITDA at €6.8m in H1 '20 vs €6.8m in H1'19

Biogas facility in Mavrorachi landfill completed (connected to the grid on July 27 th 2020)

2020) Since the reopening on May 11 th 2020 performance is also being gradually restored, with footfall increasing by 19% and 15% yoy in June and July correspondingly

2020 performance is also being gradually restored, with footfall increasing by 19% and 15% yoy in June and July correspondingly EBITDA at €1.4m vs €0.8m in H1'19

Cambas Park: successfully navigating the regulatory process of zoning and building regulations 5 3 "Covid-19 Resistant" Business Segments H1 yoy 2020 EBITDA 2019 EBITDA Q1 Q2 H1 Q1 Q2 H1 (1.2) (10.9) (12.1) 3 out of 5 business segments with n.m. Construction -33% Concessions Adj.* (5.2) (16.1) Q1 20 Q2 20 31.3 21.8 (5.2) 4.3 3.2 (1.2) (17.3) 79.6 H1 20 53.0 42.2 37.3 >EBITDA yoy, despite the impact of the lockdown 36.6 +39% 19.8 16.9 26.3 10.1 16.3 RES +1% 6.82 4.43 6.78 4.05 2.35 2.77 Environment +84% 1.3 1.4 0.7 0.8 Real Estate 0.1 0.0 6 *Adjusted for impairment loss from sale of non-operating asset Evolution of Group P&L Items (€m) Revenue EBITDA 705.1 -38% 17.1% 14.7% 12.5% -27.4% 23.6% 13.7% Margin 400 358.9 437.8 140 112.2 -27% 346.2 82.3 350 120 61.5 311.1 53.1 300 257.4 -5% 100 50.7 2.6 250 224.6 39.0 213.2 80 29.2 200 150 60 50.5 7.4 100 40 21.8 50 20 0 0 -70.5 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 EBIT PAT after minorities -42% -36% 40 61.6 20 36.6 19.9 140 2.6 140 25.0 5 0 14.0 24.5 120 120 -5 -20 100 100 -10 -8.8 80 -11.0 80 (4.6) -15 60 -16.6 60 -20 40 -80 -25 40 -100 (97.6) 20 -28.7 20 0 -106.5 0 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 -110 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 *Adjusted for non-recurring losses from restructuring costs and impairment loss from sale of non-operating asset 7 Net Debt to EBITDA and EBITDA Margin (€m) Net Debt to EBITDA Net Debt at 30.06.20 1,143 6.9x 5.3x Net Debt at 31.12.19 1,028 EBITDA H1 2020 x 21 165 30.06.20 1 31.12.19 2 EBITDA Margin EBITDA FY20192 194 18.8%3 15.2% Revenue H1 2020 x 2 876 Revenue FY2019 1,274 H1 2020 FY2019 2 1Annualized 2020 EBITDA calculated as 2 x H1 2020 EBITDA, adjusted for €10.0mm of one-off items. H1'20 includes the impact of the lockdown of the economy 8 22019 adjusted EBITDA excluding €113m of non-recurring losses related to international PV construction projects 3Calculated on adjusted EBITDA, excluding €10.0m of one-off items Content pages Business Highlights 3 Consolidated Profit & Loss 10 Consolidated Balance Sheet & Cash Flow 14 Segmental Analysis 18 Appendix 27 9 Consolidated P&L €m Q2'20 Q1'20 H1'20 1 Net Sales 213.2 224.6 437.8 2 Cost of Sales (w/o D&A) (172.6 (158.7) (331.3) ) 3 Gross profit 40.6 65.9 106.5 4 Selling expenses (w/o D&A) (1.0) (0.9) (1.9) 5 Administrative expenses (w/o (16.0) (16.2) (32.2) D&A) 6 Other income / (losses) (w/o (1.8) 1.8 (0.1) D&A) 7 EBITDA 21.8 50.5 72.3 8 EBITDA Margin (%) 10% 22% 17% 9 Adjusted EBITDA 29.2 53.1 82.3 10 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 14% 24% 19% 11 Depreciation & Amortization (26.4) (26.0) (52.4) 12 Profit / (Loss) before tax (23.9) 2.7 (21.2) 13 Profit / (Loss) after tax (26.9) (5.1) (32.0) 14 Profit / (Loss) after minorities (28.7) (8.8) (37.5) 15 EPS (0.1) (0.0) (0.2) QoQ H1'20 vs H1'19 H1'19 (%) H1YoY (%) • Group Revenues decreased to €438m (-€267m) mostly in 705.1 (5%) (38%) Construction (-€265m) while increased in RES (+€12m) and (569.5) (9%) 42% Environment (+€6m) • Administrative Expenses stood at €32.2m but includes one-off 135.6 (38%) (21%) (2.2) (7%) 12% restructuring costs of €4.8m. Excluding these, Administrative expenses would be €27.3m, a reduction of 15% yoy (31.8) 2% (1%) • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €82.3m vs €112.2m (18.8% 10.6 (>100%) (101%) margin). Adjustment is for non-recurring items with negative impact of €10.0m (€4.8m from restructuring costs and €5.2 from 112.2 (57%) (36%) impairment from sale of non-operating asset). Including these, 15% EBITDA was €72.3m. The reduction is due to: o Construction at -€17.3m vs €3.2m in H1'19 112.2 (45%) (27%) o Concessions at €53.0m vs €79.6m in H1'19 15% while increased or were stable: (50.6) (1%) (-4%) o RES at €36.6m vs €26.3m 29.4 (>100%) (>100%) o Environment at €6.8m vs €6.8m 5.7 (>100%) (>100%) o Real Estate at €1.4m vs €0.8m (8.4) (>100%) (>100%) The yoy delta in EBITDA of €40m is related to lower Gross Profit by €29m, and by €11m due to lower Other Income and other Gain (0.0) (>100%) (>100%) versus H1'19. It is also impacted Group Profit Before Tax at - • €21.2m in H1'20 vs € 29.4m in H1'19 Group Net Results (before minorities) amounted to -€32m vs €5.7m 10 Expenses Evolution (without depreciation) Cost of Goods Sold (€m) -39% 285.5 284.0 266.8 256.5 158.7 172.6 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Administrative Expenses (€m) Restructuring costs -9% 24.4 17.5 15.4 16.2 16.0 14.3 2.6 2.2 13.6 13.8 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Selling Expenses (€m) Number of Employees (Group excl. JVs) -6% like for like 2.2 1.9 5,828 5,907 5,975 5,737 5,654 +10% 199 199 1.2 1.0 0.9 1.0 0.9 0.5 5,538 5,455 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 30.06.2019 30.09.2019 31.12.2019 31.03.2020* 30.06.2020 * Adjusted due to the inclusion of 199 employees of ASA (Environment subsidiary) following its acquisition 11 Net Sales and EBITDA (€m) Net Sales H1 2020 EBITDA H1 2020 yoy -48% -23% +36% +14% -2% n.m. n.m. -47% 3.1 0.2 -5.8 437.8 47.3 45.1 256.6 91.1 n.m. -33% 53.0 +39% +1% +84% -47% -47%yoy 6.8 1.4 -8.372.3 36.6 Construction Concessions RES Environment Real Estate Other Intragroup Revenue Sales H1 2020 Net Sales H1 2019 3.2 0.3 -12.4 705.1 41.4 33.1 521.4 118.1 Construction Concessions RES Environment Real Estate Other Intragroup Revenue Sales H1 2020 -17.3 Construction Concessions RES Environment Real Estate Other EBITDA H1 2020 EBITDA H1 2019 6.8 0.8 -4.4 112.2 26.3 79.6 3.2 Construction Concessions RES Environment Real Estate Other EBITDA H1 2019 12 * Adjusted EBITDA at €82.3m for non-recurring losses from restructuring costs of €4.8m and impairment loss from sale of non-operating asset of €5.2m Content pages Business Highlights 3 Consolidated Profit & Loss 10 Consolidated Balance Sheet & Cash Flow 14 Segmental Analysis 18 Appendix 27 13 Consolidated Balance Sheet €m 30.06.20 31.03.20 31.12.19 30.06.19 1 Intangible assets 451.6 467.0 483.1 558.2 2 Property, plant and equipment 615.4 628.7 630.8 600.5 3 Financial assets at fair value* 62.0 60.4 61.1 62.9 4 Financial assets at amortized cost* 43.5 43.5 43.6 43.7 5 State financial contribution* 270.9 269.2 274.4 289.6 6 Receivables* 950.2 925.0 907.7 948.2 7 Other non-current assets 250.0 254.5 255.7 264.5 8 Other current assets 33.0 29.4 30.2 34.1 9 Cash (incl. restricted cash) 311.6 369.9 369.0 467.0 10 Total assets 2,988.2 3,047.7 3,055.6 3,268.9 11 Shareholders' Equity 379.6 402.5 414.1 464.1 12 Non-controlling interests 104.7 121.3 118.9 176.2 13 Total Equity 484.3 523.8 533.0 640.3 14 Total Debt 1,542.8 1,546.4 1,491.2 1,464.3 15 Trade and Other Payables 550.9 575.6 619.7 706.2 16 Current income tax liabilities 13.9 8.9 3.7 30.9 17 Dividends Payable 0.3 1.7 15.4 8.2 18 Other current Provisions 17.1 17.4 16.1 15.6 19 Derivative Financial instruments 133.7 128.6 129.7 138.0 20 Other Non-current liabilities 245.2 245.3 247.0 265.2 21 Total Liabilities 2,503.9 2,523.9 2,522.6 2,628.5 22 Total Equity and Liabilities 2,988.2 3,047.7 3,055.6 3,268.9 QoQ H1 (%) (3%) (7%) (2%) (2%) 3% 1% (0%) (0%) 1% (1%) 3% 5% (2%) (2%) 12% 9% (16%) (16%) (2%) (2%) (6%) (8%) (14%) (12%) (8%) (9%) (0%) 3% (4%) (11%) 57% 282% (83%) (98%) (2%) 6% 4% 3% (0%) (1%) (1%) (1%) (2%) (2%) Group's total Assets were at €2,988m at the end of June 2020 vs €3,056m at the end of 2019, recording a delta of -2%

-2% Intangible assets include the Concession Right from Attiki Odos and Moreas and the decrease is due to the depreciation of the Right

Total Debt includes €452m of non-recourse debt relating mostly to Moreas (€451m vs €458m in 31.12.2019). Attiki Odos has outstanding debt of €0.3m

non-recourse debt relating mostly to Moreas (€451m vs €458m in 31.12.2019). Attiki Odos has outstanding debt of €0.3m Cash and Liquid Assets at the end of June 2020 were at €400m vs €463m at the end of 2019

Trade and Other Payables decreased by 11% to €551m

Group's total Equity stood at €484m at the end of June 2020 compared to €533m at the end of 2019. Total Equity attributable to Shareholders was €380m versus €414m at the end of December 2019 *Includes both current and non-current assets 14 Net Debt by Segment 30.06.2020 in €m Construction Concessions RES Environment Real Estate Other Total Corporate Attiki Odos Moreas Total BOT Total Recourse (excl. BOT projects) Non- Recourse Group 1 Short-term Debt 27.7 0.6 34.7 10.2 10.8 1.4 85.3 0.0 13.9 13.9 99.2 2 Long-term Debt 0.8 3.4 289.7 24.3 25.6 662.2 1,006.0 0.3 437.3 437.6 1,443.5 3 Total Debt 28.6 4.0 324.3 34.5 36.3 663.5 1,091.3 0.3 451.2 451.5 1,542.8 4 Cash 35.2 50.7 9.2 26.0 0.6 13.8 135.5 102.6 5.6 108.2 243.7 5 Time deposits over 3 months - - - - - - - 44.4 - 44.4 44.4 6 Restricted Cash 16.5 - 18.8 3.7 6.6 0.1 45.7 1.3 20.9 22.2 67.9 7 Financial Assets at amortized cost - 0.0 - - - - 0.0 43.5 - 43.5 43.5 8 Total Cash + Liquid Assets 51.7 50.7 28.0 29.7 7.2 14.0 181.2 191.8 26.5 218.3 399.5 9 Net Debt/ (Cash) (23.2) (46.7) 296.4 4.8 29.1 649.6 910.1 (191.5) 424.7 233.2 1,143.3 10 Intra-segment funding 167.1 183.3 - - - (350.4) - - - - - 31.12.2019 in €m Construction Concessions RES Environment Real Estate Other Total Corporate Attiki Odos Moreas Total BOT Total Recourse Group (excl. BOT projects) Non- Recourse 11 Short-term Debt 25.7 0.6 27.9 9.9 19.7 1.3 85.2 13.2 16.3 29.5 114.7 12 Long-term Debt 3.1 3.5 293.9 25.6 17.3 590.7 934.2 0.3 442.0 442.2 1,376.5 13 Total Debt 28.8 4.1 321.8 35.5 37.1 592.0 1,019.4 13.5 458.3 471.8 1,491.2 14 Cash 58.2 23.0 6.7 27.4 2.1 20.9 138.4 142.5 17.4 159.9 298.2 15 Time deposits over 3 months - 50.4 50.4 50.4 16 Restricted Cash 15.1 - 9.6 3.4 6.8 0.1 35.1 14.8 20.9 35.7 70.7 17 Financial Assets at amortized cost - 43.6 - 43.6 43.6 18 Total Cash + Liquid Assets 73.3 23.0 16.3 30.8 9.0 21.0 173.4 251.3 38.3 289.5 463.0 19 Net Debt/ (Cash) (44.5) (18.9) 305.5 4.7 28.1 571.0 846.0 (237.8) 420.0 182.2 1,028.2 20 Intra-segment funding 119.5 182.8 - - - (302.3) - - - - - 15 Consolidated Cash Flows €m H1'20 H1'19 (%) €m 1 Start of period 1 Start of period 298.2 479.4 (38%) 2 CFs from Operating Activities 2 CFs from Operating Activities (77.6) (64.4) (20%) 3 CFs from Investment Activities 3 CFs from Investment Activities 2.7 (26.9) 110% 4 CFs from Financing Activities 21.9 11.2 96% 4 CFs from Financing Activities Net increase / (decrease) in cash 5 (53.0) (80.1) 34% 5 Net increase / (decrease) in and equivalents cash and equivalents 6 Currency translation differences (1.5) 0.6 (>100%) 6 Currency translation differences 7 End of period 243.7 399.8 (39%) 7 End of period Evolution of Cash and Liquid Assets (€m) H1'20 versus H1'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Comments for Q2'20 298.2 294.3 (39.0) (38.6) Includes €36m of interest expense (1.4) 4.1 Includes €6.9m from proceeds from sale of Hellas Gold 37.8 (15.8) Includes €18.0m from Attiki Odos dividend to minorities (2.6) (50.4) (1.3) (0.2) 294.3 243.7 511 494 Liquid Assets 463 Cash and Equivalents 111 115 458 400 414 165 163 110 156 400 379 304 298 294 244 30.06.2019 30.09.2019 31.12.2019 31.3.2020 30.06.20 31.07.20* *Management accounts Operating cash outflows amounted to €77.6m vs of €64.4m, and includes €45.4m of interest paid

amounted to €77.6m vs of €64.4m, and includes €45.4m of interest paid Investment cash flows amounted to inflows of €2.7m vs outflows of €26.9m and includes the sale of Hellas Gold (€6.9m) as well as the following capex: RES €12.5m, Environment €2.0m, Construction €1.2m, Real Estate €0.8m, Concessions €0.6m

amounted to inflows of €2.7m vs outflows of €26.9m and includes the sale of Hellas Gold (€6.9m) as well as the following capex: RES €12.5m, Environment €2.0m, Construction €1.2m, Real Estate €0.8m, Concessions €0.6m Cash inflows from financing activities reached €21.9m vs €11.2m and mainly include : Proceeds from the High Yield Bond tap of €70m and o Outflows of €31.7m from dividend distribution to minority shareholders of Attiki Odos 16 Content pages Business Highlights 3 Consolidated Profit & Loss 10 Consolidated Balance Sheet & Cash Flow 14 Segmental Analysis 18 Appendix 27 17 Segmental Analysis of H1'20 vs H1'19 Results (€m) Revenues H12020 / H12019 EBITDA H12020 / H12019 Adj. EBITDA H12020 / H12019 Profit / (Loss) after tax1 H12020 / H12019 Group Construction Concessions RES Environment Real Estate Other 438 / 705 257 / 521 91 / 118 45 / 33 47 / 41 3 / 3 0 / 0 (38%) (51%) (23%) +36% +14% (2%) n.m. 72 / 112 (17) / 3 53 / 80 37 / 26 7 / 7 1 / 1 (8) / (4) (36%) n.m. (33%) +39% +1% +84% (88%) 82 / 112 (27%) (32) / 6 (29) / (13) (2) / 19 18 / 12 3 / 1 (0) / (2) (21) / (12) n.m. n.m. n.m. +46% +105% (78%) (77%) 1. Before minorities 18 Construction Highlights EBITDA Evolution (€m) Recent Developments 4.3 • Signed new project in Romania, Brasov Simeria Lot 1-3 (€188m) -1.2 P&L does not include a profit of €6.9m (sale of Hellas Gold) which have been recorded in OCI in Q2'2020. Q1 19 Q2 19 -1.2 (10.9) -5.2 (16.1) -23.5 Adj. -105.5 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 • Declared preferred bidder in Romania for Brasov Simeria Lot 2 (€344m) • Declared preferred bidder in 3 Egnatia Odos projects (€65m) • Is one of the two finalists for Athens Metro Line 4 (€1.5 billion) • Is participating in the tender for the Operation and Maintenance of Psitallia sewage treatment plant (€260m) International and PV activities 29.0International PV 0.7 Backlog Analysis* (€m) 18.0 17.7 Other 16.2 Australia 0.3 2,064 2,006 1.7 0.7 Brazil 1,936 9.2 3.4 68 35 50 23 43 5.9 Chile 22 4.1 267 11.9 256 225 6.2 4.3 837 833 809 858 843 837 Other international 31.12.2019 31.03.2020 30.06.2020 PV 68.2 Qatar Other International Construction Czech Republic 7.0 Romania 2.6 50.4 42.9 Albania 14.6 Greece Serbia 2.1 5.9 5.0 44.0 8.3 1.6 3.4 Colombia 34.1 32.8 31.12.2019 31.03.2020 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 31.03.2020 30.06.2020 19 * Includes projects under execution, contracts signed from 30.06.2020 onwards, as well as contracts to be signed Construction has embarked on a Transformation journey … Key Objectives of Transformation Programme Adjust cost base to current size of the business, while securing flexibility for the future Improve operating model and achieve cost efficiencies

Gradually align compensation & benefits levels to market based benchmarks - while remaining competitive - and link pay with performance

Streamline organizational structure and improve effectiveness

Re-direct investments of available fixed/ investment assets towards core activities Dimensions of Transformation Programme 1 Procurement Excellence 2 HR Unit Cost Rationalisation 3 Best Practice Organisational Model 4 Disposal of commercial assets and participations Till the end of 2023 the Transformation journey will generate an upside of approximately €100m: ~ €30m reduced cost from new Group Procurement

€30m reduced cost from new Group Procurement ~ €32m HR cost reduction

> €38m of asset disposals / collection of old receivables 20 … that is well structured and will be monitored very closely Dimensions 1 Procurement Excellence 2 HR Unit Cost Rationalisation 3 Best Practice Organisational Model 4 Disposal of commercial assets and participations Initiatives Establishment of a Group Procurement function , aiming to increase synergies within the Group and reduce costs (supply centralization, streamlining of suppliers, frame agreements)

, aiming to increase synergies within the Group and reduce costs (supply centralization, streamlining of suppliers, frame agreements) Redesign of procurement policy, processes and tools

Salaries' reductions, with 50% of reduction to be gradually reversed

with 50% of reduction to be gradually reversed 0% reduction for up to €12k, -4% from €12k - €20k, -8% from €20k - €50k and -15% for >€50k 50% of the reduction will be gradually reversed (25% in 2022 and another 25% in 2023)

Rationalise & freeze fringe benefits (mobile phone | cars | fuel) Headcount optimization initiatives: Implementation of a "Voluntary Exit Scheme" applicable to age groups >40, with more than 3 years tenure in the Group

applicable to age groups >40, with more than 3 years tenure in the Group Implementation of a "Retirement Scheme" applicable to employees attaining retirement age

applicable to employees attaining retirement age Collection of "A & B" cases (€14.3m)

Dispose participation/financial assets (€10.7m)

Asset disposal abroad / building (€4.0m)

Asset disposal abroad / land  Sale of a plant abroad / land and warehouse >€9m Appointment of Broker to sell real estates in Greece Upside ~€30m potential till end '23 ~€20m till end '23 ~€12m till end '23 > 38m till end '23 Implementation Benefit Timeline (€m) Jun 2020 -4.6 -6.5 -8.5 Q4 2020 -10.3 2020 2021 2022 2023 01.09.2020 -1.4 -6.7 -6.5 -5.7 Q4 2020 2020 2021 2022 2023 3.5 Q3 2020 Q3 2020 -4.7 -5.1 -5.3 (effective as of 01.01.2021) 2020 2021 2022 2023 Q2/Q3 2020 29 Q2/Q3 2020 Q3 2020 2021 9 2021 2021 2020 2021 2022 2023 21 Concessions Highlights EBITDA Evolution (€m) Portfolio Diversification - Alimos Marina Contract Signed -49% • At 1,100 berths Alimos Marina is the 42.3 43.5 -30% largest marina in Southeast Europe 37.3 • 40+10 year brownfield concession 30.3 31.3 project • Its strategic location as part of the 21.7 Athens urban area and its extended land zone make it an important trade location CONCCESION CONTRACT SIGNED ON MAY 13TH FINANCING SIGNED ON MAY 14TH Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Attiki Odos Traffic Evolution in 2020 and Covid-19 Impact 5%2%3% 5% 4% 2% 6%9% YTD Traffic: -22% 1.0 -8% 4% 10 Major Milestones 0.9 - 4% 3% -4% 0% -16% 5% -9% 1 Closure of schools, courthouses, restaurants 0.8 -18% -12% -18%-16% -13% 0.7 -35%-25% -17% -21% -20 2 Full lockdown implemented -27% 0.6 -57% -44% -30 3 Partial lifting of lockdown 0.5 0.4 -76% -40 Organized beaches, schools and malls reopen; -65% 4 0.3 -50 travel to other prefectures allowed -72% -73% -73% -60 0.2 -77% 5 Domestic flights, hotels and gyms reopen 0.1 -70 1 2 3 4 5 6 6 6 International flights open 0.0 7 -80 Week 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 7 Restaurant and bar closures at midnight 22 Capacity 1 (MW) Capacity Factor Availability Revenues/MW (€k) 2 EBITDA/MW (€k) 2 Renewable Energy Sources highlights EBITDA Evolution (€m) +68% -15% 19.8 16.3 16.8 12.9 10.0 10.6 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 491 MW installed capacity as of 30.06.2020

During H1'20, 401 MW contributed to revenue and cash flow Remaining 90MW were connected at end of Q1'20

Additional 88 MW to be constructed, with completion in 2021 (the Government has already extended deadline for the relevant PPAs by 4 months due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic)

Covid-19 pandemic) Significant improvement of EBITDA mainly due to increased installed capacity

Capacity factor of 26.1% vs 28.4% in H1'19

Availability at 98.4%

Average PPA life at 30.06.2020 stands at years 18.6 years Total RES capacity with operating permits (MW) RES KPIs 579 401 289 208 208 241 171 171 150 118 107 111 87 85 71 55 55 32 29 26 38 34 15 22 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020- MW Capacity Capex 2021E Operating Financial FY'17 FY'18 FY'19 H1'204 246 282 296 433 25.3% 26.9% 27.1% 26.1% 98.2% 98.2% 97.2% 98.4% 202 213 217 209 135 153 169 169 1. Weighted average installed capacity OCF/MW (€k)3 FY17 - FY19 average: 112 2. Revenue and EBITDA / MW based on weighted average operating capacity 23 3. OCF/MW defined as Operating cash flow per weighted average installed MW; Operating cash flow defined as EBITDA - cash taxes - changes in working capital - interest expense paid 4. Annualized Environment Highlights EBITDA Evolution (€m) 4.4 +15% 4.0 -31% 2.8 2.4 2.3 (2.2) Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Key metrics (tonnage & MWh in thousands) evolution 759 621 532 480 Medium to long term tenure in waste management contracts together with favorable PPA framework for landfill biogas W-t-E application allow for recurring flows

W-t-E application allow for recurring flows Prospects appear strong as Greece needs to urgently proceed with new infrastructure in order to comply with national and EU waste management legislation as well as utilize the available EU funding within a very tight time frame

Investments to be launched in the next 5-year period are expected to reach €2b for the treatment of approximately 4mn tons of municipal waste

5-year period are expected to reach €2b for the treatment of approximately 4mn tons of municipal waste COVID-19 impact has been limited as regards Environment operations while all necessary measures to secure personnel safety together with unimpeded continuance of operations have been undertaken Revenue breakdown per sub-sector (€m) 89 87 79 13 11 11 19 19 20 47 10 208 204 202 143 48 5757 9 FY'17 FY'18 FY'19 H1'20 28 FY'17 FY'18 FY'19 H1'20 MWh Tonnage Environment Construction RES Waste Management 24 Real Estate Highlights EBITDA Evolution (€m) +160% 1.3 -90% 0.9 0.9 0.7 0.1 0.0 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Smart Park Performance ** Other REDS was appointed to manage the real estate development of the Alimos Marina and the offices of former Pegasus Publishing

Since re-opening on May 11th, performance is moving back on track. Footfall increased by 19% in June and 15% in July yoy,

re-opening on May 11th, performance is moving back on track. Footfall increased by 19% in June and 15% in July yoy, While additional measures have been taken and are being taken to ensure the health of staff and visitors.

For the rest of 2020, Smart Park will have a double competitive advantage:

its open air design makes it a safer destination than other enclosed malls and it will operate on every Sunday until Oct 31.

As Cambas Park is expected to acquire Town Planning Permission within the next months, REDS is preparing for the project's next stages. *March 2020 rent income is calculated at 60% due to Covid-19 measures applied. 25 **No figures for Q2'20 footfall due to closure of Smart Park due to Covid-19 lockdown Content pages Business Highlights 3 Consolidated Profit & Loss 10 Consolidated Balance Sheet & Cash Flow 14 Segmental Analysis 18 Appendix 27 26 P&L by segment H1 2020 in €m Construction Concessions RES Environment Real Estate Other Elimin. Total 1 Gross Sales 256.6 91.1 45.1 47.3 3.1 0.2 (5.8) 437.8 2 Cost of Sales (excl. D&A) (258.3) (33.6) (8.4) (35.5) (0.8) (0.2) 5.5 (331.3) 3 Gross profit (1.7) 57.5 36.7 11.8 2.3 0.0 (0.3) 106.5 4 Selling expenses (excl. D&A) - (0.7) - (1.2) - - - (1.9) 5 Administrative expenses (excl. D&A) (11.9) (5.7) (0.6) (4.5) (1.1) (8.9) 0.4 (32.2) 6 Other income & Other gain/(losses) (excl. D (3.8) 1.9 0.5 0.7 0.1 0.6 - 0.0 7 EBITDA (17.3) 53.0 36.6 6.8 1.4 (8.3) 0.0 72.3 8 Depreciation & Amortization (5.5) (31.4) (10.9) (3.4) (1.0) (0.2) - (52.4) 9 EBIT (22.9) 21.6 25.8 3.4 0.4 (8.5) 0.0 19.9 10 Income from dividends 0 - - - 0.3 - - 0.3 11 Share of profit/(loss) from associates 0.0 (3.1) - (0.0) - - - (3.1) 12 Financial income (net) (5.3) (14.1) (5.7) 0.5 (0.9) (12.7) - (38.3) 13 Profit Before Tax (28.2) 4.4 20.0 3.9 (0.2) (21.2) 0.0 (21.2) 14 Income tax (0.5) (6.5) (2.4) (1.1) (0.2) (0.1) - (10.8) 15 Profit After Tax (28.7) (2.1) 17.6 2.8 (0.4) (21.3) 0.0 (32.1) H1 2019 in €m Construction Concessions RES Environment Real Estate Other Elimin. Total 16 Gross Sales 521.4 118.1 33.1 41.4 3.2 0.3 (12.4) 705.1 17 Cost of Sales (excl. D&A) (509.1) (35.4) (6.5) (29.5) (0.8) (0.3) 12.2 (569.5) 18 Gross profit 12.3 82.7 26.5 11.9 2.3 (0.0) (0.1) 135.6 19 Selling expenses (excl. D&A) (0.1) (0.9) - (1.3) - - - (2.2) 20 Administrative expenses (excl. D&A) (14.5) (5.6) (1.5) (4.2) (1.6) (4.8) 0.4 (31.8) 21 Other income & Other gain/(losses) (excl. D 5.4 3.3 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.5 (0.3) 10.6 22 EBITDA 3.2 79.6 26.3 6.8 0.8 (4.4) (0.0) 112.2 23 Depreciation & Amortization (6.5) (31.3) (7.2) (4.6) (0.9) (0.1) - (50.6) 24 EBIT (3.4) 48.3 19.1 2.2 (0.1) (4.5) (0.0) 61.6 25 Income from dividends - 1.4 - - - - - 1.4 26 Share of profit/(loss) from associates (0.0) (2.3) - (0.0) - (2.2) - (4.5) 27 Financial income (net) (4.2) (14.2) (5.0) 0.4 (0.8) (5.3) - (29.1) 28 Profit Before Tax (7.5) 33.1 14.2 2.5 (0.9) (12.0) (0.0) 29.4 29 Income tax (5.7) (13.7) (2.1) (1.2) (0.9) (0.0) - (23.7) 30 Profit After Tax (13.3) 19.5 12.1 1.4 (1.8) (12.1) (0.0) 5.7 27 Glossary / Alternative Performance Measures (Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization): Earnings before interest, tax, EBITDA depreciation and amortization, which is equal to Operating Results in the Group's Income Statement plus depreciation and amortization presented in the Statement of Cash Flows EBITDA margin % Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to revenue EBIT (Earnings before Interest and Tax): Earnings before interest and tax which is equal to Operating Results in the Group's Income Statement Total short-term and long-term borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time Net debt deposits over 3 months (disclosed in receivables), other financial assets at amortised cost/financial assets held to maturity (bonds) and money market funds (disclosed in financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income/available-for-sale financial assets) 28 Contact details George Poulopoulos Group CFO e-mail: gpoulopoulos@ellaktor.com Dimitrios Koutsoukos Director, Business Planning and Investor Relations e-mail: dkoutsoukos@ellaktor.com Investor Relations Desk e-mail: ir@ellaktor.com ELLAKTOR S.A. 25, Ermou St., 145 64 Nea Kifissia, Athens, Greece Tel. : +30 210 8185000 e-mail: info@ellaktor.com website: www.ellaktor.com 29 Attachments Original document

