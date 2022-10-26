Advanced search
    ELLAKTOR   GRS191213008

ELLAKTOR S.A.

(ELLAKTOR)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-10-26 am EDT
1.700 EUR   -0.12%
11:38aEllaktor S A : Invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
10/25Ellaktor S A : Information to the Shareholders for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
PU
10/24Ellaktor S A : Announcement -Approval of draft of separation by spin-off of the RES sector
PU
ELLAKTOR S A : Invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting

10/26/2022 | 11:38am EDT
I N V I T A T I O N

to the shareholders of the société anonyme under the registered name

"ELLAKTOR SOCIETE ANONYME" and the distinctive title "ELLAKTOR S.A." (the "Company")

General Commercial Register No.: 251501000 (SA Reg. No: 874/06/Β/86/16)

to an Extraordinary General Meeting

Pursuant to the Law and the Company's Articles of Association and following a decision of its Board of Directors adopted at its meeting of October 26th, 2022, the Shareholders of the Company are invited to an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

EGM INVITATION

Disclaimer

Ellaktor SA published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 15:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 915 M 913 M 913 M
Net income 2021 -77,7 M -77,5 M -77,5 M
Net Debt 2021 1 227 M 1 224 M 1 224 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 593 M 591 M 591 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 340
Free-Float 70,1%
ELLAKTOR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ELLAKTOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Efthimios Theodoros Bouloutas Chief Executive Officer
George I. Poulopoulos Chief Financial Officer
George Mylonogiannis Chairman
Evangelos Pelecanos Chief Information Technology Officer
Loukas Dimitriou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLAKTOR S.A.31.02%591
VINCI-2.93%50 762
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.79%33 192
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%28 844
QUANTA SERVICES24.15%20 359
FERROVIAL, S.A.-14.30%17 022