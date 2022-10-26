ELLAKTOR S A : Invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting

I N V I T A T I O N

to the shareholders of the société anonyme under the registered name

"ELLAKTOR SOCIETE ANONYME" and the distinctive title "ELLAKTOR S.A." (the "Company")

General Commercial Register No.: 251501000 (SA Reg. No: 874/06/Β/86/16)

to an Extraordinary General Meeting

Pursuant to the Law and the Company's Articles of Association and following a decision of its Board of Directors adopted at its meeting of October 26th, 2022, the Shareholders of the Company are invited to an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.