|
ELLAKTOR S A : KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES OF ELLAKTOR GROUP FOR Q1 2023
Disclaimer
Ellaktor SA published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 06:46:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about ELLAKTOR S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
944 M
1 014 M
1 014 M
|Net income 2022
|
497 M
534 M
534 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
362 M
389 M
389 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|1,23x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
790 M
849 M
849 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,83x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,03x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 329
|Free-Float
|70,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ELLAKTOR S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution