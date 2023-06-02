Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ELLAKTOR S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELLAKTOR   GRS191213008

ELLAKTOR S.A.

(ELLAKTOR)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19:32 2023-06-01 am EDT
2.270 EUR   -0.87%
02:47aEllaktor S A : Key financial figures of ellaktor group for q1 2023
PU
06/01Ellaktor S A : Invitation to an Οrdinary General Meeting
PU
05/10Ellaktor S A : Group annual financial report fy2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ELLAKTOR S A : KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES OF ELLAKTOR GROUP FOR Q1 2023

06/02/2023 | 02:47am EDT
KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES OF ELLAKTOR GROUP FOR Q1 2023

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES OF ELLAKTOR GROUP FOR Q1 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ellaktor SA published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 06:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 944 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
Net income 2022 497 M 534 M 534 M
Net Debt 2022 362 M 389 M 389 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 790 M 849 M 849 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 7 329
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart ELLAKTOR S.A.
Duration : Period :
ELLAKTOR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLAKTOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Efthimios Theodoros Bouloutas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dimosthenes Revelas Chief Financial Officer
George Mylonogiannis Chairman
Evangelia Dimitroulia Head-Regulatory Compliance
Konstantinos Toumpouros Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLAKTOR S.A.29.71%849
VINCI14.72%63 937
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.88%37 483
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.68%34 794
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.23.54%25 780
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED45.14%25 569
