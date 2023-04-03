ELLAKTOR S A : PROXY FORM EGM APRIL 2023

and on my behalf / in the name and on behalf of the legal person for the aforementioned number of voting rights which I hold / the legal person holds, by virtue of the Law or under an agreement, on the Record Date, in connection to the following items of the agenda:

Approval of the sale of the total shares of AKTOR SA owned by the Company and its 100% subsidiary AKTOR CONCESSIONS S.A., to the company under the name

Indicate with an X how you wish to vote.

(A shareholder selecting to vote via a representative hereby appointed, and at the latter's discretion, must check for any obligation to communicate the granting of this particular power of proxy pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007.)

I hereby inform you that I have already notified the representative(s) about the obligation of disclosure, pursuant to the provisions of article 128(5) of Law 4548/2018. This proxy form will not be valid following my written communication to the Company at least forty-eight (48) hours before the relevant date of the General Meeting about its revocation.

____________________ …..04.2023

The authorizing Shareholder

___________________

[signature & full name of natural person or legal representative of legal person]