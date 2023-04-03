ELLAKTOR S A : PROXY FORM EGM APRIL 2023

to represent me / the legal person in connection with any issue (procedural or other) that may be discussed at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of "ELLAKTOR S.A." to be held remotely via teleconference, on Monday, April 24th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., or at any repetitive or adjourned meeting thereof and furthermore, remotely, via a real time teleconference to vote in my name
Please appoint up to three (3) representatives
and on my behalf / in the name and on behalf of the legal person for the aforementioned number of voting rights which I hold / the legal person holds, by virtue of the Law or under an agreement, on the Record Date, in connection to the following items of the agenda:
ITEM OF THE AGENDA
Approval of the sale of the total shares of AKTOR SA owned by the Company and its 100% subsidiary AKTOR CONCESSIONS S.A., to the company under the name
"INTRAKAT SOCIETE ANONYME OF TECHNICAL AND ENERGY PROJECTS".
Approval of the revision of the Remuneration Policy.
Various Announcements
FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN
AT
REPRESENTATIVE'S
DISCRETION
Non voting item
Indicate with an X how you wish to vote.
(A shareholder selecting to vote via a representative hereby appointed, and at the latter's discretion, must check for any obligation to communicate the granting of this particular power of proxy pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007.)
I hereby inform you that I have already notified the representative(s) about the obligation of disclosure, pursuant to the provisions of article 128(5) of Law 4548/2018. This proxy form will not be valid following my written communication to the Company at least forty-eight (48) hours before the relevant date of the General Meeting about its revocation.
____________________ …..04.2023
The authorizing Shareholder
___________________
[signature & full name of natural person or legal representative of legal person]
NOTES:
In case of shareholders that are legal entities, the Form of Proxy must bear the name of the company, be signed by its duly authorized officer/s and be accompanied by the required legalization documents.
In the case of joint shareholders, the Form of Proxy can be signed solely by the person whose name appears first in the DSS's registry.
Access to remote teleconference requires a valid email address and a mobile phone number (shareholder or proxy). In case of appointment of more than one and for identification purposes, only the details of the first declared representative will be taken into account.
The filled in and signed representation forms must be submitted or sent by the shareholder by post to the Company's Headquarters at 25, Ermou St., Kifissia (Shareholders Service Department) or by fax to +30
8184909 or by email to the addressesamichou@ellaktor.comandgfotogianni@ellaktor.com, in any case at least forty-eight (48) hours before the date of the General Meeting, i.e. by 11:00, 22 of April, 2023. Any declaration of replacement or withdrawal of a designated proxy must be submitted or provided to the Company as per the above within the same deadline. After this deadline, voting via a legally authorized representative before the General Meeting will not be possible.
The present appointment shall be automatically revoked in case the shareholder attends in person the General Meeting. It can also be revoked by notifying the Shareholders' Registry Department of the Company in writing or via email no later than 22 of April, 2023, at 11:00 hours.