Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ELLAKTOR S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELLAKTOR   GRS191213008

ELLAKTOR S.A.

(ELLAKTOR)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18:52 2023-04-03 am EDT
2.030 EUR   +0.25%
01:16pEllaktor S A : Declaration form egm april 2023
PU
01:16pEllaktor S A : Proxy form egm april 2023
PU
01:06pEllaktor S A : Invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ELLAKTOR S A : PROXY FORM EGM APRIL 2023

04/03/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TO

ELLAKTOR SA

SHAREHOLDERS SERVICE OFFICE 25, ERMOU STR., GR 145 64 -ATTIKI TEL.: +30 210 8185078 & 210 8185076 FAX. : +30 210 8184909

PROXY FORM FOR PARTICIPATION AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS ELLAKTOR SA, DATED APRIL 24th, 2023

OR AT ANY REPETITIVE OR ADJOURNED MEETING THEREOF

The undersigned shareholder with the following details:

FULL NAME/TRADE NAME:

…………………………………………………………………………………….……

ADDRESS / HEADQUARTERS:

………………………………………………………………………………….………

ID No / G.E.MI. (SA Reg. No.)

……………………….……………………………………………………..……..……

NUMBER OF SHARES & VOTING RIGHTS:…………………..………………..……………………………………..…………

INVESTOR SHARE CODE IN DSS :

……………………………………………………………………………..…………….

FULL NAME OF LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) (for legal person only):

………………………………………………………..………………………………………………………………………………………………..

I hereby appoint and empower 1:

REPRESENTATIVES DETAILS:

FULL NAME

ID No

ADDRESS

E-MAIL ADDRESS

MOBILE PHONE NUMBER

FULL NAME

ID No

ADDRESS

E-MAIL ADDRESS

MOBILE PHONE NUMBER

FULL NAME

ID No

ADDRESS

E-MAIL ADDRESS

MOBILE PHONE NUMBER

to represent me / the legal person in connection with any issue (procedural or other) that may be discussed at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of "ELLAKTOR S.A." to be held remotely via teleconference, on Monday, April 24th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., or at any repetitive or adjourned meeting thereof and furthermore, remotely, via a real time teleconference to vote in my name

  • Please appoint up to three (3) representatives

and on my behalf / in the name and on behalf of the legal person for the aforementioned number of voting rights which I hold / the legal person holds, by virtue of the Law or under an agreement, on the Record Date, in connection to the following items of the agenda:

ITEM OF THE AGENDA

  1. Approval of the sale of the total shares of AKTOR SA owned by the Company and its 100% subsidiary AKTOR CONCESSIONS S.A., to the company under the name
    "INTRAKAT SOCIETE ANONYME OF TECHNICAL AND ENERGY PROJECTS".
  2. Approval of the revision of the Remuneration Policy.
  3. Various Announcements

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

AT

REPRESENTATIVE'S

DISCRETION

Non voting item

  • Indicate with an X how you wish to vote.

(A shareholder selecting to vote via a representative hereby appointed, and at the latter's discretion, must check for any obligation to communicate the granting of this particular power of proxy pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007.)

I hereby inform you that I have already notified the representative(s) about the obligation of disclosure, pursuant to the provisions of article 128(5) of Law 4548/2018. This proxy form will not be valid following my written communication to the Company at least forty-eight (48) hours before the relevant date of the General Meeting about its revocation.

____________________ …..04.2023

The authorizing Shareholder

___________________

[signature & full name of natural person or legal representative of legal person]

NOTES:

  1. In case of shareholders that are legal entities, the Form of Proxy must bear the name of the company, be signed by its duly authorized officer/s and be accompanied by the required legalization documents.
  2. In the case of joint shareholders, the Form of Proxy can be signed solely by the person whose name appears first in the DSS's registry.
  3. Access to remote teleconference requires a valid email address and a mobile phone number (shareholder or proxy). In case of appointment of more than one and for identification purposes, only the details of the first declared representative will be taken into account.
  4. The filled in and signed representation forms must be submitted or sent by the shareholder by post to the Company's Headquarters at 25, Ermou St., Kifissia (Shareholders Service Department) or by fax to +30
  1. 8184909 or by email to the addresses amichou@ellaktor.com and gfotogianni@ellaktor.com, in any case at least forty-eight (48) hours before the date of the General Meeting, i.e. by 11:00, 22 of April, 2023. Any declaration of replacement or withdrawal of a designated proxy must be submitted or provided to the Company as per the above within the same deadline. After this deadline, voting via a legally authorized representative before the General Meeting will not be possible.
  1. The present appointment shall be automatically revoked in case the shareholder attends in person the General Meeting. It can also be revoked by notifying the Shareholders' Registry Department of the Company in writing or via email no later than 22 of April, 2023, at 11:00 hours.

Disclaimer

Ellaktor SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 17:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ELLAKTOR S.A.
01:16pEllaktor S A : Declaration form egm april 2023
PU
01:16pEllaktor S A : Proxy form egm april 2023
PU
01:06pEllaktor S A : Invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
11:46aEllaktor S A : Financial Calendar 2023
PU
03/31Ellaktor S A : Signing of Share Purchase Agreement between ELLAKTOR and INTRAKAT SA for AK..
PU
03/24Ellaktor S A : Comment on Press Reports/ Question by the Hellenic Capital Market Commissio..
PU
03/24Intracom Constructions Societe Anonyme Technical and Steel Constructions entered into a..
CI
03/09Ellaktor S A : Announcement of significant event
PU
02/06Ellaktor S A : Announcement Comment on News Articles
PU
01/31ELLAKTOR S.A. - Announcement of significant event
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 915 M 995 M 995 M
Net income 2021 -77,7 M -84,5 M -84,5 M
Net Debt 2021 1 227 M 1 333 M 1 333 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 705 M 767 M 766 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 280
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart ELLAKTOR S.A.
Duration : Period :
ELLAKTOR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLAKTOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Efthimios Theodoros Bouloutas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dimosthenes Revelas Chief Financial Officer
George Mylonogiannis Chairman
Evangelia Dimitroulia Head-Regulatory Compliance
Konstantinos Toumpouros Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLAKTOR S.A.15.71%766
VINCI13.32%64 614
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.06%37 043
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.73%35 407
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.94%23 996
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED25.54%23 144
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer