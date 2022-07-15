ELLAKTOR S A : Proxy Form AGM Revised

Please appoint up to three (3) representatives

to represent me / the legal person in connection with any issue (procedural or other) that may be discussed at the upcoming Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of "ELLAKTOR S.A." to be held remotely via teleconference, on Thursday, 28th July, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., or at any repetitive or adjourned meeting thereof and furthermore, remotely, via a real time teleconference to vote in my name and on my behalf / in the name and on behalf of the legal person for the aforementioned number of voting rights which I hold / the legal person holds, by virtue of the Law or under an agreement, on the Record Date, in connection to the following items of the agenda:

FULL NAME OF LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) (for legal person only): ……………………..……………………

The undersigned shareholder with the following details :

OR AT ANY REPETITIVE OR ADJOURNED MEETING THEREOF

MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS ELLAKTOR SA ON JULY 28th, 2022

PROXY FORM FOR REMOTE PARTICIPATION AT THE ORDINARY GENERAL

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT ITEM OF THE AGENDA REPRESENTATIVE'S DISCRETION

Submission for approval of the Annual Financial Report (Company and Group) for the fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021, which includes the Annual Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements with the relevant Reports, including Non-Financial Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Declarations of the Board of Directors and the Certified Auditor. Approval of the profit appropriation for the year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021. Approval of the overall management that took place during the financial year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021, pursuant to Article 108 of Law 4548/2018 and release of the certified auditors from liability for the financial year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021, in accordance with Article 117 par. 1 case (c) of Law 4548/2018. Election of certified auditors to audit the annual financial statements of the financial year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022, review of the interim financial statements of the same financial year and determination of their fee. Submission for discussion and adoption by the General Meeting of the Remuneration Report of Article 112 of Law

4548/2018 for the financial year 2021. The vote is advisory 5. Presentation of the Annual Activity Report for the fiscal year Non voting item 2021 by the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

6. Submission by the independent Board members of their

report to the Shareholders' General Meeting, pursuant to Non voting item article 9 par. 5 of law 4706/2020. 7. Grant of permission, pursuant to Article 98 of Law 4548/2018, to Company Directors and Managers to participate in the Board of Directors or in the management of subsidiary and affiliated Group companies, as well as in legal entities in which the Company or Group companies hold(s) a direct or indirect participation and which are engaged in objects similar or related to those of the Company. 8. Election of a new member of the Board of Directors. 9. Withdrawal of legal actions. 10. Other Announcements. Non voting item

Indicate with an X how you wish to vote.

(A shareholder selecting to vote via a representative hereby appointed, and at the latter's discretion, must check for any obligation to communicate the granting of this particular power of proxy pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007.)

I hereby inform you that I have already notified the representative(s) about the obligation of disclosure, pursuant to the provisions of article 128(5) of Law 4548/2018. This proxy form will not be valid following my written communication to the Company at least forty-eight (48) hours before the relevant date of the General Meeting about its revocation.

____________________ …..07.2022

The authorizing Shareholder

___________________

[signature & full name of natural person or legal representative of legal person]