    ELLAKTOR   GRS191213008

ELLAKTOR S.A.

(ELLAKTOR)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09 2022-07-15 am EDT
1.724 EUR    0.00%
10:54aELLAKTOR S A : Revised AGM Invitation July 2022
PU
10:54aELLAKTOR S A : Request Reggeborgh Invest BV of an Additional Item in the Agenda
PU
10:54aELLAKTOR S A : Proxy Form AGM Revised
PU
ELLAKTOR S A : Proxy Form AGM Revised

07/15/2022 | 10:54am EDT
TO

ELLAKTOR SA

SHAREHOLDERS SERVICE OFFICE

25, ERMOU STR., GR 145 64 -ATTIKI

TEL.: +30 210 8185078 & 210 8185076, FAX. : +30 210 8184909

REVISED AGENDA

PROXY FORM FOR REMOTE PARTICIPATION AT THE ORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS ELLAKTOR SA ON JULY 28th, 2022

OR AT ANY REPETITIVE OR ADJOURNED MEETING THEREOF

The undersigned shareholder with the following details :

FULL NAME/TRADE NAME:

…………………………………………………………………………………….………

ADDRESS / HEADQUARTERS:

…………………………………………………………………………………………...

ID No / G.E.MI. (SA Reg. No.)

……………………….……………………………………………………..……………

NUMBER OF SHARES & VOTING RIGHTS:…………………..………………..……………………………………..…………….

INVESTOR SHARE CODE IN DSS :

……………………………………………………………………………..…………….

FULL NAME OF LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) (for legal person only): ……………………..……………………

………………………………………………………..…………………………………………………………………………………….……………..

I hereby appoint and empower 1:

REPRESENTATIVES DETAILS:

FULL NAME

ID No

ADDRESS

e-mail ADDRESS MOBILE PHONE NUMBER

FULL NAME

ID No

ADDRESS

e-mail ADDRESS MOBILE PHONE NUMBER

FULL NAME

ID No

ADDRESS

e-mail ADDRESS MOBILE PHONE NUMBER

to represent me / the legal person in connection with any issue (procedural or other) that may be discussed at the upcoming Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of "ELLAKTOR S.A." to be held remotely via teleconference, on Thursday, 28th July, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., or at any repetitive or adjourned meeting thereof and furthermore, remotely, via a real time teleconference to vote in my name and on my behalf / in the name and on behalf of the legal person for the aforementioned number of voting rights which I hold / the legal person holds, by virtue of the Law or under an agreement, on the Record Date, in connection to the following items of the agenda:

  • Please appoint up to three (3) representatives

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

AT

ITEM OF THE AGENDA

REPRESENTATIVE'S

DISCRETION

  1. Submission for approval of the Annual Financial Report (Company and Group) for the fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021, which includes the Annual Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements with the relevant Reports, including Non-Financial Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Declarations of the Board of Directors and the Certified Auditor. Approval of the profit appropriation for the year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021.
  2. Approval of the overall management that took place during the financial year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021, pursuant to Article 108 of Law 4548/2018 and release of the certified auditors from liability for the financial year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021, in accordance with Article 117 par. 1 case (c) of Law 4548/2018.
  3. Election of certified auditors to audit the annual financial statements of the financial year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022, review of the interim financial statements of the same financial year and determination of their fee.
  4. Submission for discussion and adoption by the General Meeting of the Remuneration Report of Article 112 of Law

4548/2018 for the financial year 2021.

The vote is advisory

5. Presentation of the Annual Activity Report for the fiscal year

Non voting item

2021 by the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

6. Submission by the independent Board members of their

report to the Shareholders' General Meeting, pursuant to

Non voting item

article 9 par. 5 of law 4706/2020.

7.

Grant of permission, pursuant to Article 98 of Law 4548/2018,

to Company Directors and Managers to participate in the

Board of Directors or in the management of subsidiary and

affiliated Group companies, as well as in legal entities in which

the Company or Group companies hold(s) a direct or indirect

participation and which are engaged in objects similar or

related to those of the Company.

8.

Election of a new member of the Board of Directors.

9.

Withdrawal of legal actions.

10.

Other Announcements.

Non voting item

  • Indicate with an X how you wish to vote.

(A shareholder selecting to vote via a representative hereby appointed, and at the latter's discretion, must check for any obligation to communicate the granting of this particular power of proxy pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007.)

I hereby inform you that I have already notified the representative(s) about the obligation of disclosure, pursuant to the provisions of article 128(5) of Law 4548/2018. This proxy form will not be valid following my written communication to the Company at least forty-eight (48) hours before the relevant date of the General Meeting about its revocation.

____________________ …..07.2022

The authorizing Shareholder

___________________

[signature & full name of natural person or legal representative of legal person]

NOTES:

  1. In case of shareholders that are legal entities, the Form of Proxy must bear the name of the company, be signed by its duly authorized officer/s and be accompanied by the required legalization documents.
  2. In the case of joint shareholders, the Form of Proxy can be signed solely by the person whose name appears first in the DSS's registry.
  3. Access to remote teleconference requires a valid email address and a mobile phone number (shareholder or proxy). In case of appointment of more than one and for identification purposes, only the details of the first declared representative will be taken into account.
  4. The filled in and signed representation forms must be submitted or sent by the shareholder by post to the Company's Headquarters at 25, Ermou St., Kifissia (Shareholders Service Department) or by fax to +30 210 8184909 or by email to the addresses amichou@ellaktor.comand gfotogianni@ellaktor.com, in any case at least forty-eight (48) hours before the date of the General Meeting, i.e. by 11:00 of 26th of July 2022. Any declaration of replacement or withdrawal of an designated proxy must be submitted or provided to the Company as per the above within the same deadline. After this deadline, voting via a legally authorized representative before the General Meeting will not be possible.
  5. The present appointment shall be automatically revoked in case the shareholder attends in person the General Meeting. It can also be revoked by notifying the Shareholders' Registry Department of the Company in writing or via email no later than 26th of July 2022, at 11:00 hours.

Disclaimer

Ellaktor SA published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 14:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
