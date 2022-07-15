ELLAKTOR S A : Proxy Form AGM Revised

TO
ELLAKTOR SA
SHAREHOLDERS SERVICE OFFICE
25, ERMOU STR., GR 145 64 -ATTIKI
TEL.: +30 210 8185078 & 210 8185076, FAX. : +30 210 8184909
REVISED AGENDA
PROXY FORM FOR REMOTE PARTICIPATION AT THE ORDINARY GENERAL
MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS ELLAKTOR SA ON JULY 28th, 2022
OR AT ANY REPETITIVE OR ADJOURNED MEETING THEREOF
The undersigned shareholder with the following details :
|
FULL NAME/TRADE NAME:
|
…………………………………………………………………………………….………
|
ADDRESS / HEADQUARTERS:
|
…………………………………………………………………………………………...
|
ID No / G.E.MI. (SA Reg. No.)
|
……………………….……………………………………………………..……………
|
NUMBER OF SHARES & VOTING RIGHTS:…………………..………………..……………………………………..…………….
|
INVESTOR SHARE CODE IN DSS :
|
……………………………………………………………………………..…………….
FULL NAME OF LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) (for legal person only): ……………………..……………………
………………………………………………………..…………………………………………………………………………………….……………..
I hereby appoint and empower 1:
REPRESENTATIVES DETAILS:
FULL NAME
ID No
ADDRESS
e-mail ADDRESS MOBILE PHONE NUMBER
FULL NAME
ID No
ADDRESS
e-mail ADDRESS MOBILE PHONE NUMBER
FULL NAME
ID No
ADDRESS
e-mail ADDRESS MOBILE PHONE NUMBER
to represent me / the legal person in connection with any issue (procedural or other) that may be discussed at the upcoming Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of "ELLAKTOR S.A." to be held remotely via teleconference, on Thursday, 28th July, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., or at any repetitive or adjourned meeting thereof and furthermore, remotely, via a real time teleconference to vote in my name and on my behalf / in the name and on behalf of the legal person for the aforementioned number of voting rights which I hold / the legal person holds, by virtue of the Law or under an agreement, on the Record Date, in connection to the following items of the agenda: