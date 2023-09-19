Purchase of Owns Shares

ELLAKTOR S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the decision of the Ordinary Shareholders General Meeting held on 22.06.2023, as well as the decision of the Board of Directors dated 14.09.2023, it proceeded on September 19, 2023, through the the Athens Exchange member name OPTIMA BANK SA, with the purchase of 13,930 owns shares at an average price of 2.0775 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 28,938.88 euro.

Following this, the Company holds 13,930 own shares, or 0.004% of the total outstanding shares

This announcement is made in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation.

Kifissia, 19.09.2023

