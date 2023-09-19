ELLAKTOR S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the decision of the Ordinary Shareholders General Meeting held on 22.06.2023, as well as the decision of the Board of Directors dated 14.09.2023, it proceeded on September 19, 2023, through the the Athens Exchange member name OPTIMA BANK SA, with the purchase of 13,930 owns shares at an average price of 2.0775 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 28,938.88 euro.
Following this, the Company holds 13,930 own shares, or 0.004% of the total outstanding shares
This announcement is made in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation.
Ellaktor SA published this content on 19 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2023 15:16:09 UTC.
ELLAKTOR S.A. is one of the leading Greek construction groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows :
- construction of infrastructures and buildings (54.6%) : roads, highways, bridges, hydraulic facilities, production sites, offices, etc.;
- development and operation of infrastructures under concession (22.6%): toll roads, airports, tunnels, parking facilities, etc.;
- supply of energy and environmental services (11.4%) : electricity production (primarily from wind, photovoltaic, and biogas energy), waste treatment and management, construction of treatment facilities, etc.;
- construction and operation of wind farms (10.5%);
- real estate development (0.9%): development of residential complexes, leisure centers, and shopping centers.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (77.4%), Europe (12.7%), Americas (5.1%), Middle East (4.7%) and Australia (0.1%).