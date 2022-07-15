ELLAKTOR S A : Request Reggeborgh Invest BV of an Additional Item in the Agenda

Reggeborgh Invest B.V.

Reggesingel 12, 7461 BA Rijssen, The Netherlands

ELLAKTOR SA

25, Ermou Str., 145 64 Nea Kifissia

Attn: Mr. Efthymios Bouloutas, CEO

Email: EBouloutas@ellaktor.com

C/c: Ms. Archondia Michou, Shareholders Dept.

Email: amichou@ellaktor.com

Athens, 13 July 2022

Ref.: Request for the registration of an additional item in the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the company "ELLAKTOR S.A." of 28 July 2022 (GEMI No. 000251501000 and TIN 094004914)

Dear Managing Director,

Our company owns 106,275,775 common registered shares with voting rights in "ELLAKTOR SA" (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") out of a total of 348,192,005 common registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.04 each, i.e. 30.522% of the paid-up share capital of the Company, which amounts to EUR 13,927,680.20.

Pursuant to the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company dated July 6, 2022, the shareholders of the Company have been invited to an Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in accordance with the specific terms set out in the relevant invitation to the shareholders.

On the occasion of this invitation of the Company's shareholders to the Annual General Meeting, we would like to request that, in accordance with the provisions of article 141 paragraph 2 of Law 4548/2018, you include in the agenda of the General Meeting the following additional item: 10th Item: Withdrawal of legal actions.

On this additional issue and in accordance with articles 141(2) and 123(4) of Law 4548/2018, a draft decision is set out below.