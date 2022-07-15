Log in
    ELLAKTOR   GRS191213008

ELLAKTOR S.A.

(ELLAKTOR)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09 2022-07-15 am EDT
1.724 EUR    0.00%
10:54aELLAKTOR S A : Revised AGM Invitation July 2022
PU
10:54aELLAKTOR S A : Request Reggeborgh Invest BV of an Additional Item in the Agenda
PU
10:54aELLAKTOR S A : Proxy Form AGM Revised
PU
ELLAKTOR S A : Request Reggeborgh Invest BV of an Additional Item in the Agenda

07/15/2022 | 10:54am EDT
Reggeborgh Invest B.V.

Reggesingel 12, 7461 BA Rijssen, The Netherlands

ELLAKTOR SA

25, Ermou Str., 145 64 Nea Kifissia

Attn: Mr. Efthymios Bouloutas, CEO

Email: EBouloutas@ellaktor.com

C/c: Ms. Archondia Michou, Shareholders Dept.

Email: amichou@ellaktor.com

Athens, 13 July 2022

Ref.: Request for the registration of an additional item in the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the company "ELLAKTOR S.A." of 28 July 2022 (GEMI No. 000251501000 and TIN 094004914)

Dear Managing Director,

Our company owns 106,275,775 common registered shares with voting rights in "ELLAKTOR SA" (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") out of a total of 348,192,005 common registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.04 each, i.e. 30.522% of the paid-up share capital of the Company, which amounts to EUR 13,927,680.20.

Pursuant to the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company dated July 6, 2022, the shareholders of the Company have been invited to an Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in accordance with the specific terms set out in the relevant invitation to the shareholders.

On the occasion of this invitation of the Company's shareholders to the Annual General Meeting, we would like to request that, in accordance with the provisions of article 141 paragraph 2 of Law 4548/2018, you include in the agenda of the General Meeting the following additional item: 10th Item: Withdrawal of legal actions.

On this additional issue and in accordance with articles 141(2) and 123(4) of Law 4548/2018, a draft decision is set out below.

10th Item

Withdrawal of legal actions.

Required quorum

Required majority

1/5 (20%)

50% + 1,

of the votes represented in the General

Meeting

With this additional item (10th) of the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders, it is proposed to adopt a resolution on the Company's waiver of the claim and the lawsuit under GAK 20946/2021 / EAK 4756/2021 before the Athens Court of First Instance against, among others, Mr. Alexandros Exarchos, former member of the board of directors and managing director of AKTOR SA (30.07.2018 - 27.01.2021), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and former non-executive member of the board of directors of the Company (31.12.2020 - 27.01.2021), as well as the withdrawal of the related complaint filed by the Company before the Athens Prosecutor's Office under case number E21-3653. It is also proposed to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to take any necessary action in this direction, also within the scope of any powers of the statutory bodies of the Company's subsidiaries.

Draft decision on the aforementioned agenda item:

"The Ordinary General Meeting, following the proposal of the shareholder Reggeborgh Invest B.V. on the above-mentioned issue regarding the revocation of legal actions, after a legal, open

vote with ....................

valid votes corresponding to a percentage ..............

of the paid-up share

capital with voting rights and a percentage ............

of the votes represented at the General

Meeting, decided in favour of the Company's waiver of the claim and the lawsuit under GAK 20946/2021 / EAK 4756/2021 before the Athens Court of First Instance against, among others, Mr. Alexandros Exarchos, former member of the board of directors and managing director of AKTOR SA (30.07.2018 - 27.01.2021), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and former non-executive member of the board of directors of the Company (31.12.2020 - 27.01.2021), as well as in favor of the withdrawal of the related complaint filed by the Company before the Athens Prosecutor's Office under the case number E21-3653. Authorization is also granted to the Board of Directors of the Company to take any necessary action in this direction, also within the scope of any powers of the statutory bodies of the Company's subsidiaries."

Kind regards,

The authorised lawyer

2

Georgios Sotiropoulos

Professor of Law, University of Athens, School of Law

Attorney at Law

3

Disclaimer

Ellaktor SA published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 14:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 915 M - -
Net income 2021 -77,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 600 M 601 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 331
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart ELLAKTOR S.A.
Duration : Period :
ELLAKTOR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLAKTOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aris Xenofos Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
George I. Poulopoulos Chief Financial Officer
George Mylonogiannis Chairman
Evangelos Pelecanos Chief Information Technology Officer
Loukas Dimitriou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLAKTOR S.A.32.72%601
VINCI-8.27%48 169
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.80%33 771
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-13.14%28 907
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED13.99%22 858
QUANTA SERVICES11.67%18 401