  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ELLAKTOR S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELLAKTOR   GRS191213008

ELLAKTOR S.A.

(ELLAKTOR)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:13 2023-04-05 am EDT
2.060 EUR   +0.98%
01:11pEllaktor S A : Revised Financial Calendar
PU
09:31aEllaktor S A : Summary of SPA Agreement
PU
04/03Ellaktor S A : Declaration form egm april 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ELLAKTOR S A : Revised Financial Calendar

04/05/2023 | 01:11pm EDT
Revised Financial Calendar 2023[1]

ELLAKTOR SA (the Company), further to its announcement, dated 03.04.2023, informs the investment community that the announcement regarding the Annual Financial Statements of the fiscal year 2022 of the Company (as well as the Consolidated Financial Statements) such as the Press Release as well as the Presentation will be published to the Athens Exchange and to the Company's website on Thursday,April 6th, 2023, before the trading session of ATHEX and not after its closing, as was initially announced.

Subsequently, the Annual Financial Report will be published on the website of the Athens Exchange as well as the Company's website on Thursday, April 6.

Kifissia, 05.04.2023


[1] The Company reserves the right to alter the above dates, after timely informing investors of the amendment hereof, as defined in the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation.

Financial Calendar 2023 Revised

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ellaktor SA published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 17:10:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 915 M 1 003 M 1 003 M
Net income 2021 -77,7 M -85,2 M -85,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 227 M 1 345 M 1 345 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 710 M 778 M 778 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 280
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart ELLAKTOR S.A.
Duration : Period :
ELLAKTOR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLAKTOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Efthimios Theodoros Bouloutas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dimosthenes Revelas Chief Financial Officer
George Mylonogiannis Chairman
Evangelia Dimitroulia Head-Regulatory Compliance
Konstantinos Toumpouros Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLAKTOR S.A.16.57%778
VINCI12.08%64 458
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.44%37 552
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.18%37 132
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED38.13%25 725
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.14.14%23 422
