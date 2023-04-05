ELLAKTOR S A : Revised Financial Calendar

Revised Financial Calendar 2023[1]

ELLAKTOR SA (the Company), further to its announcement, dated 03.04.2023, informs the investment community that the announcement regarding the Annual Financial Statements of the fiscal year 2022 of the Company (as well as the Consolidated Financial Statements) such as the Press Release as well as the Presentation will be published to the Athens Exchange and to the Company's website on Thursday,April 6th, 2023, before the trading session of ATHEX and not after its closing, as was initially announced.

Subsequently, the Annual Financial Report will be published on the website of the Athens Exchange as well as the Company's website on Thursday, April 6.

Kifissia, 05.04.2023