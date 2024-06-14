ELLAKTOR S.A. 25 Ermou St., 145 64 Nea Kifissia T: +30 210 8185000 E:info@ellaktor.comW: ellaktor.com

SUPPLEMENT TO THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF THE YEAR 2024

According to the provisions of the articles 4.1.3.15.1 of the ATHEX Regulation ELLAKTOR S.A. (the "Company"), following its announcement on 15.04.2024, informs the investing public that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 31st, 2024, decided inter alia, the Return of Capital to its shareholders, i.e. €0.50 per share. Therefore, the Company's Financial Calendar of the year 2024 is supplemented as follows:

Return of capital to the shareholders1:

Ex-rights date 22.07.2024 (The ex-date is after the expiration, on July 19 th 2024, of the Futures Contracts that are traded in the derivatives market and have the Company's share as an underlying security.). From 22.07.2024 the shares of the Company will be traded on the Athens Stock without the right to participate in the return of capital. Record date (Date of determination of Beneficiaries) 23.07.2024 The payment of the return of share capital is set to begin on 26.07.2024

Kifissia, 14.06.2024

The above dates are subject to the information/approval of the Corporate Actions Committee of the Athens Stock Exchange. The Return of Capital shall be effected through a paying Bank which in accordance with the provisions of the ASE and EL.KAT Regulation. The details will be given with a later announcement of the Company.

