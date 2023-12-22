ELLAKTOR S.A. 25 Ermou St., 145 64 Nea Kifissia T: +30 210 8185000 E:info@ellaktor.comW: ellaktor.com

T.I.N.: 094004914, TAX OFFICE: for Societes Anonymes of Athens, General Commercial Registry (G.E.MI) No.: 000251501000

Share Buyback

ELLAKTOR S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the decision of the Ordinary Shareholders General Meeting held on 22.06.2023, as well as the decision of the Board of Directors dated 14.09.2023, it proceeded on December 22nd, 2023, through the Athens Exchange member name EUROBANK EQUITIES INVESTMENT FIRM S.A., with the purchase of 25,000 own shares at an average price of 2.5799 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 64,498.50 euro.

Following this, the Company holds 711,295 own shares, or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation.

Kifissia, 22.12.2023

1 | P a g e