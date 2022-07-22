Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ELLAKTOR S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELLAKTOR   GRS191213008

ELLAKTOR S.A.

(ELLAKTOR)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  06:26 2022-07-22 am EDT
1.714 EUR   -0.58%
ELLAKTOR S A : Specification of BoD on item 8 of the AGM Agenda

07/22/2022 | 06:34am EDT
Specification by the BoD on the draft decision

of Item 8 of the Agenda of the

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 28.07.2022

ELLAKTOR SA (the "Company"), announces a draft decision of the Board of Directors dated 21.07.2022 to the Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of ELLAKTOR SA of 28.07.2022, regarding the specification of its proposal on item 8 of the Agenda "Election of a New Member of the Board of Directors"

https://ellaktor.com/en/informations/general-meetings/

Kifissia, July 21st, 2022

Specification of BoD on item 8 of the AGM Agenda

Disclaimer

Ellaktor SA published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 10:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 915 M - -
Net income 2021 -77,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 600 M 612 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 331
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart ELLAKTOR S.A.
Duration : Period :
ELLAKTOR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLAKTOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aris Xenofos Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
George I. Poulopoulos Chief Financial Officer
George Mylonogiannis Chairman
Evangelos Pelecanos Chief Information Technology Officer
Loukas Dimitriou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLAKTOR S.A.32.72%612
VINCI-4.21%51 181
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.00%31 922
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.85%31 057
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.25%21 435
FERROVIAL, S.A.-5.66%19 288