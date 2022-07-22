ELLAKTOR S A : Specification of BoD on item 8 of the AGM Agenda

Specification by the BoD on the draft decision

of Item 8 of the Agenda of the

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 28.07.2022

ELLAKTOR SA (the "Company"), announces a draft decision of the Board of Directors dated 21.07.2022 to the Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of ELLAKTOR SA of 28.07.2022, regarding the specification of its proposal on item 8 of the Agenda "Election of a New Member of the Board of Directors"

https://ellaktor.com/en/informations/general-meetings/

Kifissia, July 21st, 2022