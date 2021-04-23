ELLAKTOR S A : Invitation

CONFERENCE CALL INVITATION

BONDHOLDERS BRIEFING

You are cordially invited to participate in a conference call by the Management of ELLAKTOR, for the Announcement of Full Year 2020 Restricted Group Results of ELLAKTOR

(The results will be published on the Company's website on 27th of April 2021)

Date: Tuesday, April 27th, 2021

Time: 17:30 Athens time (C.E.S.T. +1)

Participation Details

Dial In Details

Conference Phone GR +30 213 009 6000 Conference Phone UK +44 (0) 203 059 5872 Conference Phone US +1 516 447 5632 Conference Phone FR +33 (0) 1 709 18711 Conference Phone DE +49 (0) 69 2222 4493 Conference Phone IT +39 06 452 36748 Conference Phone ES +34 91 769 9503

We recommend you calling 5 to 10 minutes prior to the conference scheduled start time.

Pre-Registration

Please preregister for the event to the link below (Recommended/Optional)

Click Here

Live Webcast

To participate via Live Webcast on-lineplease use the link: https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/ellaktor210427.html

Digital Playback

A digital playback will be available on the same day at 1 hour following the conference This Service will be available for 5 working days. Please dial the following numbers

Digital Playback GR: + 30 216 070 3400

Digital Playback UK: + 44 (0) 203 059 5874

Digital Playback US: + 1 631 257 0626

PIN CODE: 3813 #

Should you require further information, please contact ELLAKTOR Investor Relations department on telephone number: +30 210 8185074 (email: IR@ellaktor.com) or Chorus Call Hellas S.A., our Teleconferencing Services Provider, Tel. +30 210 94 27 300.