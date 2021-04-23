Log in
    ELLAKTOR   GRS191213008

ELLAKTOR S.A.

(ELLAKTOR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/23 10:18:56 am
1.469 EUR   +3.09%
ELLAKTOR S A : Invitation

04/23/2021 | 11:22am EDT
CONFERENCE CALL INVITATION

BONDHOLDERS BRIEFING

You are cordially invited to participate in a conference call by the Management of ELLAKTOR, for the Announcement of Full Year 2020 Restricted Group Results of ELLAKTOR

(The results will be published on the Company's website on 27th of April 2021)

Date: Tuesday, April 27th, 2021

Time: 17:30 Athens time (C.E.S.T. +1)

Participation Details

Dial In Details

Conference Phone GR

+30

213 009 6000

Conference Phone UK

+44

(0)

203 059 5872

Conference Phone US

+1 516 447 5632

Conference Phone FR

+33

(0)

1 709 18711

Conference Phone DE

+49

(0)

69 2222 4493

Conference Phone IT

+39

06 452 36748

Conference Phone ES

+34

91 769 9503

We recommend you calling 5 to 10 minutes prior to the conference scheduled start time.

Pre-Registration

Please preregister for the event to the link below (Recommended/Optional)

Click Here

Live Webcast

To participate via Live Webcast on-lineplease use the link: https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/ellaktor210427.html

Digital Playback

A digital playback will be available on the same day at 1 hour following the conference This Service will be available for 5 working days. Please dial the following numbers

Digital Playback GR: + 30 216 070 3400

Digital Playback UK: + 44 (0) 203 059 5874

Digital Playback US: + 1 631 257 0626

PIN CODE: 3813 #

Should you require further information, please contact ELLAKTOR Investor Relations department on telephone number: +30 210 8185074 (email: IR@ellaktor.com) or Chorus Call Hellas S.A., our Teleconferencing Services Provider, Tel. +30 210 94 27 300.

Disclaimer

Ellaktor SA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 15:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELLAKTOR S.A.
11:22aELLAKTOR S A  : Invitation
PU
04/08ELLAKTOR S A  : Announcement of important fact 08 04 2021
PU
04/07ELLAKTOR S A  : Announcement
PU
03/31ELLAKTOR S A  : Financial results 2020 presentation
PU
03/31ELLAKTOR S A  : Press release results fy2020
PU
03/29ELLAKTOR S A  : Financial Calendar 2021
PU
03/29ELLAKTOR S A  : Invitation
PU
03/17ELLAKTOR S A  : Share Capital Increase Presentation
PU
03/12ELLAKTOR S A  : Conference Call Invitation
PU
03/12ELLAKTOR S A  : PRESS RELEASE ΕΧΤΡΑORDINARY GENERAL ME..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 892 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
Net income 2020 -187 M -225 M -225 M
Net Debt 2020 1 346 M 1 623 M 1 623 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 305 M 367 M 368 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 5 676
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart ELLAKTOR S.A.
Duration : Period :
ELLAKTOR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLAKTOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aris Xenofos Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
George I. Poulopoulos Chief Financial Officer
George Mylonogiannis Chairman
Evangelos Pelecanos Chief Information Technology Officer
Loukas Dimitriou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELLAKTOR S.A.-17.39%367
VINCI6.88%59 039
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.42%33 237
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.78%24 990
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.42%22 776
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.28%19 629
