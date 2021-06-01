ELLAKTOR S A : Overview of the Audit Committee Activities in 2020

Overview of the Audit Committee Activities in 2020

1 COMPOSITION

This is a three-member committee consisting of Charitonas (Charis) Kyriazis (CEO, non-Director and independent in the sense of the provisions of Law 3016/2002) and Eleni Papakonstantinou and Alexis Komninos (Directors), both independent non- executive members of the Board of Directors of ELLAKTOR. ( 1 ) The operation of the Committee is governed by the applicable legal framework and the Regulation of the Committee. ( 2 )

2 MEETINGS

To carry out its work, the Audit Committee conducted seven (8) official meetings in 2020, with full quorum in all of them.

3 OPERATIONS RELATED TO THE MONITORING OF THE STATUTORY AUDIT

The Audit Committee monitors the performance of the statutory audit of the Company's individual and consolidated financial statements. Within this context, it cooperated with the external auditors and financial services and It discussed the external auditor's audit schedule prior to its implementation, it assessed the audit fields ( 3 ) and the areas of focus of the audit. It was informed, through interim meetings, for any important issues arising during the audit; It evaluated their annual Report for the year 2019, the relevant Supplementary Report, as well as reports on the overview of interim statements;

iv. It monitored any potential threats to the independence of auditors and it

They were appointed by the General Meeting of 25th July 2018. Mr. Ch. Kyriazis is a Civil Engineer and Economist with 17 years of experience as a partner in networks of international audit companies and 7 years of experience as an HAASOB BoD member. Eleni Papakonstantinou is a lawyer and Alexis Komninos is an economist. Their CVs are available at https: //ellaktor.com/arxikh/council/

2 https://ellaktor.com/epitropi-elegchov/kanonismos-leitovrgias-epitropis-elegchov/

3 They cover the minimum of the areas indicatively mentioned in the Capital Market circular no.1302/28-4- 2017 p.4

