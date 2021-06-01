ELLAKTOR S A : Overview of the Audit Committee Activities in 2020
Overview of the Audit Committee Activities in 2020
1 COMPOSITION
This is a three-member committee consisting of Charitonas (Charis) Kyriazis (CEO, non-Director and independent in the sense of the provisions of Law 3016/2002) and Eleni Papakonstantinou and Alexis Komninos (Directors), both independent non- executive members of the Board of Directors of ELLAKTOR. (1)
The operation of the Committee is governed by the applicable legal framework and the Regulation of the Committee. (2)
2 MEETINGS
To carry out its work, the Audit Committee conducted seven (8) official meetings in 2020, with full quorum in all of them.
3 OPERATIONS RELATED TO THE MONITORING OF THE STATUTORY AUDIT
The Audit Committee monitors the performance of the statutory audit of the Company's individual and consolidated financial statements. Within this context, it cooperated with the external auditors and financial services and
It discussed the external auditor's audit schedule prior to its implementation, it assessed the audit fields (3) and the areas of focus of the audit.
It was informed, through interim meetings, for any important issues arising during the audit;
It evaluated their annual Report for the year 2019, the relevant Supplementary Report, as well as reports on the overview of interim statements;
iv. It monitored any potential threats to the independence of auditors and it
They were appointed by the General Meeting of 25th July 2018. Mr. Ch. Kyriazis is a Civil Engineer and Economist with 17 years of experience as a partner in networks of international audit companies and 7 years of experience as an HAASOB BoD member. Eleni Papakonstantinou is a lawyer and Alexis Komninos is an economist. Their CVs are available athttps: //ellaktor.com/arxikh/council/ 2https://ellaktor.com/epitropi-elegchov/kanonismos-leitovrgias-epitropis-elegchov/ 3 They cover the minimum of the areas indicatively mentioned in the Capital Market circular no.1302/28-4- 2017 p.4
thoroughly implemented the Policy on the Assignment of non-Audit Works to an External Auditor;
The statutory audit has significantly contributed to the accuracy, completeness and correctness of financial information, including relevant notifications which are approved by the Board of Directors and published by the Company. Given its contribution, the Audit Committee requested from the Management that the external auditors permanently overview all the non-statutory publications of the Company including financial information (e.g. Q1 and Q3), if those are made public to the investing community.
Based on the works of the external auditor, the Audit Committee suggested to the BoD to approve the financial information on the year 2019, the first semester of 2020 and the 3-month and 9-month period of 2020.
Moreover, the Audit Committee, according to its permanent request, asked that the certified auditor issues the tax certificate for the year 2020.
There was no reason to discuss the change of the external auditor during 2020. In view of the change of external auditors which, in accordance with the current legislation, must take place in the 2023 fiscal year at the latest.
4 INTERNAL AUDIT SYSTEM, INTERNAL AUDIT DIVISION
The Audit Committee monitors the effectiveness of all the policies, procedures and safeguards of the Company. To this end, at times it has submitted detailed proposals to the Management to cover any weaknesses and gaps in various areas of the Group.
The Audit Committee also monitors and supervises the proper functioning of the Internal Audit Division, in accordance with the professional standards and the applicable legal and regulatory framework, and evaluates its work, competence and efficiency, without, however, affecting its independence. It shall be noted that the Audit Committee is the only competent body to evaluate the Internal Auditor.
The Audit Committee reviews the staffing and organisational structure of the Internal Audit Division. In 2020, several proposals regarding the reinforcement of the Management staff personnel were implemented
The Audit Committee has approved the annual audit schedule of the Internal Audit Division prior to its implementation, assessing it according to the key business and financial risk domains, as well as to the results of the previous audits.
The Audit Committee becomes aware of the work of the Internal Audit Division and of its reports (regular and extraordinary). In 2020, 14 ordinary audit reports (3 for operations abroad and 11 for domestic operations), as well as the Follow-up Report were discussed. The Committee also monitored the participation of the Internal Audit Division in consulting works, and ensured that these works represented in any case less than 30% of the available working hours of the permanent Management staff.
The Internal Audit Director attends the meetings of the Committee throughout the duration of its operations.
The Audit Committee has studied the new Law 4706/2020 about Corporate Governance, particularly in relation to the new competences and obligations of the Committee itself.
5 RISK MANAGEMENT
The Audit Committee assessed the key risks and uncertainties of the Company mainly through scheduling the work of the external and internal auditors.
The Management also hired an experienced officer as Chief Risk Officer, with whom there has been cooperation in the last 4 months of the year.
7 COOPERATION WITH THE MANAGEMENT
Apart from the invitation of executives to the Committee meetings, the Chairman of the Committee systematically cooperates with the Group's CEO and other senior executives (almost 20 meetings took place in 2020).
Throughout the year, the services of the Group cooperated smoothly both with external and with internal auditors, provided them seamless and full access to the information they required and in general facilitated their work.
8 COMMITTEE EVALUATION
The Audit Committee also carried out a self-evaluation and also evaluated the sufficiency of its current Rules of Procedures. There were no relevant suggestions on changes.