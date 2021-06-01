ELLAKTOR S A : Remuneration Report 2020 06/01/2021 | 12:59pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 Remuneration Report of the members of the Board of Directors of ELLAKTOR 1. Introduction This Remuneration Report ("Report") of the members of the Board of Directors ("BoD") of ELLAKTOR ("Company") was approved by the Company's BoD by virtue of its decision dated 1 June 2021, checked for completeness by the Company's certified auditor and submitted for discussion to the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders held on [22 June 2021]. The Report was prepared in accordance with the EU shareholder rights directive (SRD II)1, as incorporated in Greek law by Law 4548/2018 (Article 112) and taking into account the European Commission's draft Guidelinesfor the standardised presentation of the Report, which was put to public consultationon 1 March 2019. This is the 2nd Report of its kind, which describes the manner of implementation of the Remuneration Policyof the Company's BoD ("Policy"), approved by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 11 July 2019 and has been posted on the Company's website www.ellaktor.comand includes the wages, the remuneration of the members of the BoD, as well as any allowances or benefits of each members of the Company's BoD paid either by the Company or by any other related company in accordance with Article 99, para. 2(a) of Law 4548/2018. Overview of the Group's results for 2020 The following significant events took place in 2020, per segment: The Construction segment paid special attention to the completion and disengagement from projects with a negative economic performance or significant contractual risks abroad (Serbia, Albania, photovoltaic projects in Australia). Furthermore, the sector transformation plan has begun to materialise, with the reduction of personnel costs and costs of sales, as well as the disposal of non-operational assets.

non-operational assets. In the Concessions sector, the movement of vehicles in mature projects showed a significant decrease (e.g. the traffic on Attiki Odos in 2020 was decreased by 24% and in Morea was decreased by 23%) after the full implementation of the restrictive measures on 23.03.2020. Also, in May 2020, AKTOR CONCESSIONS signed the concession agreement for the right of use, commissioning, management and operation of Alimos Marina for 40 years, which was organised by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund. The Concession was launched on January 1, 2021. Directive 2007/36/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11 July 2007 as amended by Directive (EU) 2017/828 of the European Parliament and the Council of 17 May 2017. ELLAKTOR S.A. 25 Ermou St., 14564 64 Nea Kifisia Athens-Lamia National Road, Olympic Village Interchange Tel.: +30 210 8185000, Fax: +30 210 8185001, E-mail:info@ellaktor.com TIN: 094004914, Tax Office: Athens Tax Office for S.A., General Commercial Registry Number no.: No.: 000251501000 In the Renewable Energy Sources segment, two new wind farms with a total installed capacity of 90 MW have been completed, with the total installed capacity of the RES Industry now reaching 493 MW.

In the Environment segment, HELECTOR SA renewed all the waste management plant contracts which expired in the year. The Group operates five (5) municipal waste treatment plants with a capacity exceeding 700,000 tons per year, 2 clinical waste treatment plants and 4 power generation projects utilising landfill biogas with a total installed capacity of more than 35 MW.

In the Real Estate Development sector, the restrictive measures imposed on the protection of citizens and the environment of uncertainty prevailing by the Covid-19 pandemic have led to a reduction in the economic activity of the Smart Park shopping center managed by the Group. Key figures of the Group's income statement (amounts in millions of EUR) 2020 2019 Sales 892.3 1,273.6 EBITDA 30.1 80.6 EBITDA margin 3.4% 6.3% Results before tax (149.7) (84.0) Results after tax (172.1) (105.7) 2. Summary of the Remuneration Policy The Policy applies to the remuneration of all members of the Company's BoD, for the executive members of which it envisages fixed and variable remuneration, while for the non- executive it only envisages stable remuneration. The following table contains the main points of the remuneration policy for executive members of the BoD: Type of How it works Ceiling and how it relates to performance remuneration Fixed Reviewed annually. Increases are expected to be determined in remuneration It is structured consistently with the accordance with the relevant remuneration remuneration of non-executive BoD members market. It is determined taking into account the fixed There is the possibility of larger increases salary levels of other major companies of a in cases of extended competence or similar size for posts with a similar object and experience. responsibilities, performance, position, the The grades should be reviewed taking into responsibilities and experience of the account the performance of the individual individual, the performance and wage and of the Company. developments of the Company, etc. Retirement A defined pension contribution plan is Maximum contribution of the Company: up allowance envisaged. to 10% of the fixed salary. Civil liability Civil liability insurance is provided. Maximum compensation:10 mil. € per insurance claim. Other benefits Private health and life insurance, car, fuel allowance, etc. There is no maximum level of benefits. 2 Type of How it works Ceiling and how it relates to performance remuneration Short-term At the beginning of the year, the NRC 2 Performance measures include financial incentive establishes performance measures and their and non-financial measures (80%) and program (STIP) weightings for the STIP; at the end of the individual performance (20%). year, it evaluates performance. Ceiling: 150% of the annual basic salary. 70% of any amount obtained is paid in cash. 100% yield: variable fee not higher than The payment of 30% is deferred for two years 50% of the maximum annual variable and is made in cash or in shares entitling to remuneration. dividend equivalents at the date of vesting. Minimum yield: variable fee not higher than Payments under the STIP are subject to 25% of the maximum annual variable recovery for at least 3 years from the remuneration. payment in case of specific events. Failure to achieve acceptable performance: no variable remuneration. Long-term Rolling Share Acquisition Plan with a incentive maturation period of at least 3 years with a program (LTIP) mandatory two-year vesting period. Performance measures and targets are set at the beginning of each maturation period. The NRC may adapt the measures and weights for future plans. Essential changes shall be subject to prior consultation with the shareholders. Payments under the LTIP are subject to recovery for at least 3 years from the payment in case of specific events. Vesting/maturation requirements: meet specific criteria on the share price and/or financial performance measures established by the NRC. For the 2019 plan, the criteria are: adjusted earnings per share, weighted 50% and return on capital employed (ROCE) weighted 50%. Ceiling: 150% of the annual basic salary which exceptionally may reach 200%. The minimum acceptable performance guarantees 25% of the benefit. The maximum performance guarantees 100% of the benefit. Guidelines on Vesting of some or all of the shares acquired holding shares under the annual variable remuneration and LTIP (after tax) until the requirement for holding shares is reached. They must obtain and maintain shares equal to at least to 200% of the fixed remuneration over two years. The following table contains the main points of the remuneration policy for non-executive members of the BoD, including the non-executive Chairman of the Board. Structure and payment of remuneration Fixing remuneration level Fees The ceiling is determined Fixed fees to cover eight (8) meetings are paid. Additional fees paid for additional by the BoD on the meetings with the maximum number of meetings set at five (5). recommendation of the An additional fee is paid for participating in or chairing Committees. NRC and is subject to The Chairman is granted a temporary allowance, and benefits, as they help the approval by the AGM. CEO to consolidate the Company's position in the market with tasks concerning The reference market: the following: roadshows, relations with banks and European institutions, such as companies with similar the EBRD and the EIB. capitalisation, revenue, Not variable remuneration or pension benefits are provided. profits, complexity, Civil liability insurance international presence, Civil liability insurance is provided. etc. Expenses Determination of fees and They include but are not limited to: travel and accommodation expenses for increases: it takes into attending a Board meeting, participation in training programs, purchase reading account market prices, material. working time for the Payment procedure and control position, any enlargement They are paid on a monthly basis or at other regular intervals within the relevant of the level, the object or financial year. the responsibilities of the position, etc. 2 Nomination and Remuneration Committee. 3 3. Total remuneration of members of the Board of Directors The following tables contain remuneration of all types paid to members of the BoD by ELLAKTOR Group companies. In particular, Table 1 lists, for each member of the BoD, the total remuneration by Group company and type of remuneration; Table 2 shows, for each member of the BoD, the total remuneration paid by ELLAKTOR by type of remuneration; Table 3 shows, for each member of the BoD, the total remuneration by Group company except ELLAKTOR and by type of remuneration. Please note that the last table (Table 3) only lists those members of the BoD who received remuneration from Group companies other than ELLAKTOR. The individual fields of the tables contain the following information: Type of remuneration Content 1. Fixed remuneration Basic remuneration: the salaries and fees paid to members of the BoD for services rendered to the Company including those based on specific agreements under the current legislative framework. Fee for participation in committees: fees for participation in or chairing BoD Committees and the Audit Committee. Other expenses: car rental, movement and maintenance costs, mobile telephony costs, private health and life insurance costs. They do not include travel and accommodation costs for attending BoD meetings. 2. Variable Performance within the year: remuneration based on the short-term incentive remuneration program Performance in subsequent years: remuneration under the long-term incentive program, which matured in the specific financial year. 3. Extraordinary Non-recurring remuneration or allowances, such as retention bonus, severance remuneration compensation, relocation allowance, non-competition clause compensation, etc. 4. Retirement The Company's contribution to the pension plan. allowance 5. Total remuneration The sum of remuneration under Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4. 6. Proportion of Remuneration under No. 1 is deemed to be fixed remuneration, as is the fixed part fixed/variable of the Company's contribution to the pension plan. The remuneration under Nos. 2 remuneration and 3 and the variable part of the Company's contribution to the pension plan are deemed to be variable remuneration. 4 Table 1 - Total remuneration of members of the BoD by ELLAKTOR Group companies (amounts in €) (1) (2) Fixed remuneration Variable remuneration (3) (4) (5) (6) Member's full name Proportion of Fee for Performance Performance Extraordinary Retirement Total position and other properties fixed/variable Basic participation Other in remuneration allowance remuneration within the remuneration remuneration in benefits subsequent year Committees years EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Anastasios Kallitsantsis 987,157 5,568 992,725 100% / 0% Managing Director ELLAKTOR S.A. 525,000 5,568 530,568 ATTIKES DIADROMES SA 162,157 162,157 ATTIKI ODOS SA 300,000 300,000 Dimitrios Kallitsantsis *** 984,657 8,041 992,698 100% / 0% Vice-Chairman, executive member ** ELLAKTOR S.A. 142,500 142,500 AKTOR SA 8,041 8,041 AKTOR CONCESSIONS SA 200,000 200,000 ATTIKES DIADROMES SA 162,157 162,157 ATTIKI ODOS SA 300,000 300,000 HELECTOR SA 180,000 180,000 NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Georgios Provopoulos Chairman of the BoD, Non-Executive 340,000 10,000 13,186 363,186 100% / 0% Director Chairman of the CS Committee* Not variable remuneration is Panagiotis Doumanoglou *** Vice-Chairman,non-executive director Michail Katounas *** Independent, non-executive director Member of the NR Committee* Komninos-Alexios Komninos Independent, non-executive director Member of the EC* Member of the CS Committee* 95,000 envisaged 95,000 100% / 0% for 95,000 5,000 non-executive directors 100,000 100% / 0% of the BoD 95,000 22,500 117,500 100% / 0% 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 