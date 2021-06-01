ELLAKTOR S A : Remuneration Report 2020

This Remuneration Report ("Report") of the members of the Board of Directors ("BoD") of ELLAKTOR ("Company") was approved by the Company's BoD by virtue of its decision dated 1 June 2021, checked for completeness by the Company's certified auditor and submitted for discussion to the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders held on [22 June 2021].
The Report was prepared in accordance with the EU shareholder rights directive (SRD II)1, as incorporated in Greek law by Law 4548/2018 (Article 112) and taking into account the European Commission's draft Guidelinesfor the standardised presentation of the Report, which was put to public consultationon 1 March 2019.
This is the 2nd Report of its kind, which describes the manner of implementation of the Remuneration Policyof the Company's BoD ("Policy"), approved by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 11 July 2019 and has been posted on the Company's website www.ellaktor.comand includes the wages, the remuneration of the members of the BoD, as well as any allowances or benefits of each members of the Company's BoD paid either by the Company or by any other related company in accordance with Article 99, para. 2(a) of Law 4548/2018.
Overview of the Group's results for 2020
The following significant events took place in 2020, per segment:
The Construction segment paid special attention to the completion and disengagement from projects with a negative economic performance or significant contractual risks abroad (Serbia, Albania, photovoltaic projects in Australia). Furthermore, the sector transformation plan has begun to materialise, with the reduction of personnel costs and costs of sales, as well as the disposal of non-operational assets.
In the Concessions sector, the movement of vehicles in mature projects showed a significant decrease (e.g. the traffic on Attiki Odos in 2020 was decreased by 24% and in Morea was decreased by 23%) after the full implementation of the restrictive measures on 23.03.2020. Also, in May 2020, AKTOR CONCESSIONS signed the concession agreement for the right of use, commissioning, management and operation of Alimos Marina for 40 years, which was organised by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund. The Concession was launched on January 1, 2021.
In the Renewable Energy Sources segment, two new wind farms with a total installed capacity of 90 MW have been completed, with the total installed capacity of the RES Industry now reaching 493 MW.
In the Environment segment, HELECTOR SA renewed all the waste management plant contracts which expired in the year. The Group operates five (5) municipal waste treatment plants with a capacity exceeding 700,000 tons per year, 2 clinical waste treatment plants and 4 power generation projects utilising landfill biogas with a total installed capacity of more than 35 MW.
In the Real Estate Development sector, the restrictive measures imposed on the protection of citizens and the environment of uncertainty prevailing by the Covid-19 pandemic have led to a reduction in the economic activity of the Smart Park shopping center managed by the Group.
Key figures of the Group's income statement
(amounts in millions of EUR)
2020
2019
Sales
892.3
1,273.6
EBITDA
30.1
80.6
EBITDA margin
3.4%
6.3%
Results before tax
(149.7)
(84.0)
Results after tax
(172.1)
(105.7)
2. Summary of the Remuneration Policy
The Policy applies to the remuneration of all members of the Company's BoD, for the executive members of which it envisages fixed and variable remuneration, while for the non- executive it only envisages stable remuneration.
The following table contains the main points of the remuneration policy for executive members of the BoD:
Type of
How it works
Ceiling and how it relates to performance
remuneration
Fixed
Reviewed annually.
Increases are expected to be determined in
remuneration
It is structured consistently with the
accordance with the relevant remuneration
remuneration of non-executive BoD members
market.
It is determined taking into account the fixed
There is the possibility of larger increases
salary levels of other major companies of a
in cases of extended competence or
similar size for posts with a similar object and
experience.
responsibilities, performance, position, the
The grades should be reviewed taking into
responsibilities and experience of the
account the performance of the individual
individual, the performance and wage
and of the Company.
developments of the Company, etc.
Retirement
A defined pension contribution plan is
Maximum contribution of the Company: up
allowance
envisaged.
to 10% of the fixed salary.
Civil liability
Civil liability insurance is provided.
Maximum compensation:10 mil. € per
insurance
claim.
Other benefits Private health and life insurance, car, fuel allowance, etc.
There is no maximum level of benefits.
Type of
How it works
Ceiling and how it relates to performance
remuneration
Short-term
At the beginning of the year, the NRC 2
Performance measures include financial
incentive
establishes performance measures and their
and non-financial measures (80%) and
program (STIP)
weightings for the STIP; at the end of the
individual performance (20%).
year, it evaluates performance.
Ceiling: 150% of the annual basic salary.
70% of any amount obtained is paid in cash.
100% yield: variable fee not higher than
The payment of 30% is deferred for two years
50% of the maximum annual variable
and is made in cash or in shares entitling to
remuneration.
dividend equivalents at the date of vesting.
Minimum yield: variable fee not higher than
Payments under the STIP are subject to
25% of the maximum annual variable
recovery for at least 3 years from the
remuneration.
payment in case of specific events.
Failure to achieve acceptable performance:
no variable remuneration.
Long-term Rolling Share Acquisition Plan with a
incentive maturation period of at least 3 years with a program (LTIP) mandatory two-year vesting period.
Performance measures and targets are set at the beginning of each maturation period. The NRC may adapt the measures and weights for future plans. Essential changes shall be subject to prior consultation with the shareholders.
Payments under the LTIP are subject to recovery for at least 3 years from the payment in case of specific events.
Vesting/maturation requirements: meet specific criteria on the share price and/or financial performance measures established by the NRC. For the 2019 plan, the criteria are: adjusted earnings per share, weighted 50% and return on capital employed (ROCE) weighted 50%.
Ceiling: 150% of the annual basic salary which exceptionally may reach 200%. The minimum acceptable performance guarantees 25% of the benefit. The maximum performance guarantees 100% of the benefit.
Guidelines on Vesting of some or all of the shares acquired holding shares under the annual variable remuneration and
LTIP (after tax) until the requirement for holding shares is reached.
They must obtain and maintain shares equal to at least to 200% of the fixed remuneration over two years.
The following table contains the main points of the remuneration policy for non-executive members of the BoD, including the non-executive Chairman of the Board.
Structure and payment of remuneration
Fixing remuneration
level
Fees
The ceiling is determined
Fixed fees to cover eight (8) meetings are paid. Additional fees paid for additional
by the BoD on the
meetings with the maximum number of meetings set at five (5).
recommendation of the
An additional fee is paid for participating in or chairing Committees.
NRC and is subject to
The Chairman is granted a temporary allowance, and benefits, as they help the
approval by the AGM.
CEO to consolidate the Company's position in the market with tasks concerning
The reference market:
the following: roadshows, relations with banks and European institutions, such as
companies with similar
the EBRD and the EIB.
capitalisation, revenue,
Not variable remuneration or pension benefits are provided.
profits, complexity,
Civil liability insurance
international presence,
Civil liability insurance is provided.
etc.
Expenses
Determination of fees and
They include but are not limited to: travel and accommodation expenses for
increases: it takes into
attending a Board meeting, participation in training programs, purchase reading
account market prices,
material.
working time for the
Payment procedure and control
position, any enlargement
They are paid on a monthly basis or at other regular intervals within the relevant
of the level, the object or
financial year.
the responsibilities of the
position, etc.
Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
3. Total remuneration of members of the Board of Directors
The following tables contain remuneration of all types paid to members of the BoD by ELLAKTOR Group companies. In particular, Table 1 lists, for each member of the BoD, the total remuneration by Group company and type of remuneration; Table 2 shows, for each member of the BoD, the total remuneration paid by ELLAKTOR by type of remuneration; Table 3 shows, for each member of the BoD, the total remuneration by Group company except ELLAKTOR and by type of remuneration. Please note that the last table (Table 3) only lists those members of the BoD who received remuneration from Group companies other than ELLAKTOR.
The individual fields of the tables contain the following information:
Type of remuneration
Content
1. Fixed remuneration Basic remuneration: the salaries and fees paid to members of the BoD for services rendered to the Company including those based on specific agreements under the current legislative framework.
Fee for participation in committees: fees for participation in or chairing BoD
Committees and the Audit Committee.
Other expenses: car rental, movement and maintenance costs, mobile telephony
costs, private health and life insurance costs. They do not include travel and
accommodation costs for attending BoD meetings.
2. Variable
Performance within the year: remuneration based on the short-term incentive
remuneration
program
Performance in subsequent years: remuneration under the long-term incentive
program, which matured in the specific financial year.
3. Extraordinary Non-recurring remuneration or allowances, such as retention bonus, severance
remuneration
compensation, relocation allowance, non-competition clause compensation, etc.
4. Retirement
The Company's contribution to the pension plan.
allowance
5. Total remuneration The sum of remuneration under Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4.
6. Proportion of
Remuneration under No. 1 is deemed to be fixed remuneration, as is the fixed part
fixed/variable
of the Company's contribution to the pension plan. The remuneration under Nos. 2
remuneration
and 3 and the variable part of the Company's contribution to the pension plan are
deemed to be variable remuneration.
Table 1 - Total remuneration of members of the BoD by ELLAKTOR Group companies (amounts in €)
(1)
(2)
Fixed remuneration
Variable remuneration
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
Member's full name
Proportion of
Fee for
Performance
Performance
Extraordinary
Retirement
Total
position and other properties
fixed/variable
Basic
participation
Other
in
remuneration
allowance
remuneration
within the
remuneration
remuneration
in
benefits
subsequent
year
Committees
years
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Anastasios Kallitsantsis
987,157
5,568
992,725
100% / 0%
Managing Director
ELLAKTOR S.A.
525,000
5,568
530,568
ATTIKES DIADROMES SA
162,157
162,157
ATTIKI ODOS SA
300,000
300,000
Dimitrios Kallitsantsis ***
984,657
8,041
992,698
100% / 0%
Vice-Chairman, executive member **
ELLAKTOR S.A.
142,500
142,500
AKTOR SA
8,041
8,041
AKTOR CONCESSIONS SA
200,000
200,000
ATTIKES DIADROMES SA
162,157
162,157
ATTIKI ODOS SA
300,000
300,000
HELECTOR SA
180,000
180,000
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Georgios Provopoulos
Chairman of the BoD, Non-Executive
340,000
10,000
13,186
363,186
100% / 0%
Director
Chairman of the CS Committee*
Not variable remuneration is
Panagiotis Doumanoglou ***
Vice-Chairman,non-executive director
Michail Katounas ***
Independent, non-executive director Member of the NR Committee*
Komninos-Alexios Komninos Independent, non-executive director Member of the EC* Member of the CS Committee*
95,000
envisaged
95,000
100% / 0%
for
95,000
5,000
non-executive directors
100,000
100% / 0%
of the BoD
95,000
22,500
117,500
100% / 0%
