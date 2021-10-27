Establishment of a Share Placement Program in the form of stock options

ELLAKTOR SA (the "Company") informs the investing public that the Board of Directors, at its meeting on 26th October 2021, following the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting of 22 June 2021, establishes a Stock Option Plan for the members of the Board of Directors and executives of the Company and its affiliated companies in the form of an option to acquire shares in accordance with the existing regulatory framework.

In particular, inter alia, the specific terms, procedure and regulations of the approved Program are as follows:

1. Description of Program - Key Points

In execution of the decision taken on 22.06.2021 by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders, the Company is implementing a program to distribute shares through options (hereinafter the "Program"). The Program is offered to specific executives who provide services to the Company and its affiliated companies on a regular basis, with the aim, on the one hand, of rewarding their active participation in achieving the Company's strategic goals and, on the other hand, of strengthening employee loyalty and aligning corporate and personal goals. In particular, the Program consists of granting options to the beneficiaries so the latter can acquire shares in the Company through their participation in an increase in the Company's share capital, at a price and a specific time in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Program (hereinafter referred to as the "Options"). The Program will be implemented in accordance with the special provisions in the Group's approved Remuneration Policy and within the provisions of article 113 of Law 4548/2018, as currently in force.

2. Maturity and Exercise of Options

Beneficiaries may exercise the options in installments, i.e. up to 25%, by October 2024 and 100% by October 2025. More specifically, the first cycle of providing the options under the Program was granted on 26 th October 2021 and relates to 8,034,000 Options to acquire equal shares, from a total number of Options 17,409,600 to be allocated, following the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders taken on 22.06.2021. The share capital of the Company will be adjusted following the relevant increase, in proportion to and in accordance with the options exercised by the beneficiaries, by decision of the Board of Directors in accordance with the statutory provisions.

3. Beneficiaries of the Program and number of Options (amount of Issue)

There are thirty five (35) beneficiaries of the Program who include: a) Executive Members of the Board of Directors of ELLAKTOR (it does not apply to non-Executive Members), b) executives or directors of ELLAKTOR that are crucial for the successful implementation of the Group's business plan and c) selected executives or managers of the main subsidiaries of the ELLAKTOR Group who have a critical impact on the positive progress of the Group. The options mature, within the frame time limits set, subject to the achievement of specific corporate and individual performance criteria and goals which are harmonised with the financial and strategic goals of the Company.

4. Characteristics of the options granted and Exercise Price