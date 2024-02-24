Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2023

Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was PKR 3,813.63 million compared to PKR 2,700.1 million a year ago. Net income was PKR 23.09 million compared to PKR 92.63 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 2.11 compared to PKR 8.46 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 2.11 compared to PKR 8.46 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was PKR 7,404.59 million compared to PKR 5,737.13 million a year ago. Net income was PKR 43.7 million compared to PKR 222.75 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 3.99 compared to PKR 20.34 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 3.99 compared to PKR 20.34 a year ago.