Ellcot Spinning Mills : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

•He / she is not a minor neither of unsound mind nor an un-discharged insolvent.

•He / she is borne on the register of National Tax Payers.

•He / she has not been convicted by a court as defaulter in payment of loan to financial institutions, Development Financial Institution and Non-Banking Financial Institution.

•He / she is not serving as director in more than seven listed companies simultaneously.

•Neither he / she nor his / her spouse is engaged in the business of stock brokerage.

•He / she is aware of "Closed Period", required prior to the announcement of interim and final results, and business decisions, which may materially affect the market price of company's securities.

Independent Director(s) shall meet the criteria laid down in Section 166 of the Companies Act, 2017 and the Companies (Manner and Selection of Independent Directors) Regulations, 2018. Accordingly, the following additional documents are to be submitted by the candidates intending to contest election of Directors as an Independent Director : Declaration by Independent Director under Clause 6(3) of the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019; Undertaking on non-judicial stamp paper that he / she meets the requirements of sub- regulation (1) of Regulation 4 of the Companies (Manner and Selection of Independent Directors) Regulations, 2018 . A member entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting is entitled to appoint another member as proxy. Proxies, in order to be effective, must be received at the Company's registered office not less than forty eight (48) hours before the time of meeting. Members through CDC appointing proxies must attach attested copy of their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) with the proxy form. The shareholders through CDC, who wish to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting are requested to please bring, original CNIC with copy thereof duly attested by their bankers, account number and participant I.D. number for identification purpose. In case of corporate entity, certified copy of the Board of Directors' resolution / power of attorney with specimen signature shall be submitted (unless it has been provided earlier) along with proxy form of the Company. Shareholders interested in attending the EOGM either physically or through zoom application are hereby requested to get themselves registered with the Company Secretary office by providing the following details at the earliest but not later than forty eight (48) hours before the time of EOGM through following means: Mobile/WhatsApp: 0333-4524559 E-mail: ellcot-eogm23@nagina.com

Shareholders are advised to mention Name, CNIC Number, Folio/CDC Account Number, Cell number and E-mail ID for identification. Member wishing to attend in person must also provide a copy of their vaccination certificates at the above E-mail address. Upon receipt of the above information from the interested shareholders, the Company will send the login credentials at their E-mail address. On the date of EOGM, shareholders will be able to login and participate in the EOGM proceedings through their Smartphone/Computer devices. In view of the above, the Shareholders can also provide their comments/suggestions for the proposed agenda items of the EOGM by using the aforesaid means.

The Company reserves the right to refuse entry to any member who has not pre-registered for physical attendance or is not carrying their vaccination card with them. These measures are necessary to ensure the safety and the health of all present.