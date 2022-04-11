Ellinas Finance Public : Board meeting for the approval of the Annual Financial Statements of Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited for the year ended December 31, 2021

April 11, 2022

Cyprus Stock Exchange Nicosia

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Board meeting for the approval of the Annual Financial Statements of Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited for the year ended December 31, 2021

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Ellinas Finance Public Company Ltd (the "Company"), will meet on Thursday, April 28, 2022 to discuss the following:

1. Examination and approval of the Annual Financial Report for the year ended December

31, 2021.

2. Set the date for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

3. Examine the payment or not of dividend.

Constantinos Servos

Compliance Officer

CC: Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission

ΘΕΟΤΟΚΗ 6, ΜΕΓΑΡΟ ΈΛΛΗΝΑ, 1ΟΣ ΟΡΟΦΟΣ, 1055 ΛΕΥΚΩΣΙΑ