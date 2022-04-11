Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELF   CY0006191312

ELLINAS FINANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ELF)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12-13
0.3500 EUR   +6.06%
Ellinas Finance Public : Board meeting for the approval of the Annual Financial Statements of Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited for the year ended December 31, 2021

04/11/2022 | 10:11am EDT
April 11, 2022

Cyprus Stock Exchange Nicosia

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Board meeting for the approval of the Annual Financial Statements of Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited for the year ended December 31, 2021

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Ellinas Finance Public Company Ltd (the "Company"), will meet on Thursday, April 28, 2022 to discuss the following:

1. Examination and approval of the Annual Financial Report for the year ended December

  • 31, 2021.

  • 2. Set the date for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

  • 3. Examine the payment or not of dividend.

Constantinos Servos

Compliance Officer

CC: Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission

ΘΕΟΤΟΚΗ 6, ΜΕΓΑΡΟ ΈΛΛΗΝΑ, 1ΟΣ ΟΡΟΦΟΣ, 1055 ΛΕΥΚΩΣΙΑ

Disclaimer

Ellinas Finance Public Company Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
