Ellinas Finance Public : Board meeting for the approval of the Annual Financial Statements of Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited for the year ended December 31, 2021

April 11, 2022
Cyprus Stock Exchange Nicosia
ANNOUNCEMENT
Subject: Board meeting for the approval of the Annual Financial Statements of Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited for the year ended December 31, 2021
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Ellinas Finance Public Company Ltd (the "Company"), will meet on Thursday, April 28, 2022 to discuss the following:
1. Examination and approval of the Annual Financial Report for the year ended December
Constantinos Servos
Compliance Officer
CC: Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission
ΘΕΟΤΟΚΗ 6, ΜΕΓΑΡΟ ΈΛΛΗΝΑ, 1ΟΣ ΟΡΟΦΟΣ, 1055 ΛΕΥΚΩΣΙΑ
Disclaimer
Ellinas Finance Public Company Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:10:06 UTC.