Ellinas Finance Public : Decision of the BOD of ELF to commission the provision of external audit services to the auding firm Baker Tilly Klitou and Partners Limited

December 31, 2021

Cyprus Stock Exchange

Nicosia

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Decision of the Board of Directors of Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited (the «Company») to commission the provision of external audit services of the ELF Group to the auding firm Baker Tilly Klitou and Partners Limited

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company acting within the decision of the last Annual General Meeting of the shareholders, which authorized the Board of Directors to request offers in order to find an external audit firm and the determination of the remuneration of the external auditors, requested bids from six of the largest audit firms in Cyprus.

The Board of Directors, after studying and evaluating the bids before them, decided to commission the provision of external audit services of the ELF Group to the auding firm Baker Tilly Klitou and Partners limited.

The above decision of the Board of Directors will be submitted for ratification at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company would like to thank KPMG Ltd for the excellent cooperation for a long number of years and for the high level of services provided to the Company.

Sincerely,

Constantinos Servos

Compliance Officer

Cc: Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission