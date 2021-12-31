Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELF   CY0006191312

ELLINAS FINANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ELF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ellinas Finance Public : Decision of the BOD of ELF to commission the provision of external audit services to the auding firm Baker Tilly Klitou and Partners Limited

12/31/2021 | 04:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 31, 2021

Cyprus Stock Exchange

Nicosia

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Decision of the Board of Directors of Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited (the «Company») to commission the provision of external audit services of the ELF Group to the auding firm Baker Tilly Klitou and Partners Limited

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company acting within the decision of the last Annual General Meeting of the shareholders, which authorized the Board of Directors to request offers in order to find an external audit firm and the determination of the remuneration of the external auditors, requested bids from six of the largest audit firms in Cyprus.

The Board of Directors, after studying and evaluating the bids before them, decided to commission the provision of external audit services of the ELF Group to the auding firm Baker Tilly Klitou and Partners limited.

The above decision of the Board of Directors will be submitted for ratification at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company would like to thank KPMG Ltd for the excellent cooperation for a long number of years and for the high level of services provided to the Company.

Sincerely,

Constantinos Servos

Compliance Officer

Cc: Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission

ΘΕΟΤΟΚΗ 6, ΜΕΓΑΡΟ ΈΛΛΗΝΑ, 1ΟΣ ΟΡΟΦΟΣ, 1055 ΛΕΥΚΩΣΙΑ

Disclaimer

Ellinas Finance Public Company Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 09:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELLINAS FINANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
04:27aELLINAS FINANCE PUBLIC : Decision of the BOD of ELF to commission the provision of externa..
PU
09/28Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended..
CI
07/02Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited Approves Dividend for the Year 2020, Payable on ..
CI
06/30Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited Issue and Disperse of 450 Non-Convertibles Bonds..
CI
04/29Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
2020Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended..
CI
2020Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
2020Ellinas Finance Public Company Ltd Signs A Sub-Agent Agreement with Kronos Express Ltd
CI
2020Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend
CI
2020Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,50 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
Net income 2020 0,51 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
Net Debt 2020 1,94 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 6,06%
Capitalization 5,60 M 6,34 M 6,33 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
EV / Sales 2020 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart ELLINAS FINANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nearchos Petrides Chief Executive Officer
Emilios Ellinas Chairman
Constantinos Servos Compliance Officer & General Manager-Operations
Costas Melanides Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioannis Pitsillos Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLINAS FINANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.06%6
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED29.70%55 526
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL33.28%25 316
ORIX CORPORATION48.15%24 327
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED83.07%8 393
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED22.22%7 979