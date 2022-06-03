Log in
    ELF   CY0006191312

ELLINAS FINANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ELF)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-16
0.3600 EUR   +2.86%
ELLINAS FINANCE PUBLIC : Publication of Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders
PU
04/28ELLINAS FINANCE PUBLIC : Annual Financial Report of Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited
PU
04/28Ellinas Finance Public Company Board Proposes Dividend
CI
Ellinas Finance Public : Publication of Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders

06/03/2022 | 03:22am EDT
June 3, 2022

Cyprus Stock Exchange

Nicosia

Subject: Publication of Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Further to our announcement on April 28, 2022 we would like to inform you that on Saturday June 4, 2022 we will publish the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in the newspaper «ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ». The Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders, the Proxy form and the Remuneration Policy of the Company has also been posted on the official Company website, www.ellinasfinance.com.

The following documents are attached:

  • Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders
  • Proxy form
  • Remuneration Policy of the Company

Sincerely,

Constantinos Servos,

Compliance Officer

CC.: Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission

ΘΕΟΤΟΚΗ 6, ΜΕΓΑΡΟ ΕΛΛΗΝΑ, 1055 ΛΕΥΚΩΣΙΑ

Disclaimer

Ellinas Finance Public Company Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 07:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
