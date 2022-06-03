Ellinas Finance Public : Publication of Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders
06/03/2022 | 03:22am EDT
June 3, 2022
Cyprus Stock Exchange
Nicosia
Subject: Publication of Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders
Further to our announcement on April 28, 2022 we would like to inform you that on Saturday June 4, 2022 we will publish the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in the newspaper «ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ». The Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders, the Proxy form and the Remuneration Policy of the Company has also been posted on the official Company website, www.ellinasfinance.com.
The following documents are attached:
Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders
Ellinas Finance Public Company Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 07:21:07 UTC.