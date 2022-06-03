Ellinas Finance Public : Publication of Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders

June 3, 2022

Cyprus Stock Exchange

Nicosia

Subject: Publication of Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Further to our announcement on April 28, 2022 we would like to inform you that on Saturday June 4, 2022 we will publish the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in the newspaper «ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ». The Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders, the Proxy form and the Remuneration Policy of the Company has also been posted on the official Company website, www.ellinasfinance.com.

The following documents are attached:

Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Proxy form

Remuneration Policy of the Company

Sincerely,

Constantinos Servos,

Compliance Officer

CC.: Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission