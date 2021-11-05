2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ellington Financial Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EFC   US28852N1090

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.

(EFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

11/05/2021
Earnings Conference Call

Q2

August 6, 2021

2021

Important Notice

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "goal," "objective," "will," "may," "seek," or similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this presentation include statements regarding our portfolio composition, our ability to obtain financing, our expected dividend payment schedule, our potential share repurchases, our ability to shift capital across different asset classes, our ability to hedge, our ability to grow our proprietary loan origination businesses, and our ability to maintain our earnings, among others.

The Company's results can fluctuate from month to month and from quarter to quarter depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and/or are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates and the market value of the Company's investments, changes in mortgage default rates and prepayment rates, the Company's ability to borrow to finance its assets, changes in government regulations affecting the Company's business, the Company's ability to maintain its exclusion from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Company's ability to maintain its qualification as a real estate investment trust, or "REIT," and other changes in market conditions and economic trends, including changes resulting from the economic effects related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and associated responses to the pandemic. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described under Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2021, as amended, which can be accessed through the Company's website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports we file with the SEC, including reports on Form 10-Q,10-K and 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Modeling

Some statements in this presentation may be derived from proprietary models developed by Ellington Management Group, L.L.C. ("Ellington"). Some examples provided may be based upon the hypothetical performance of such models. Models, however, are inherently imperfect and subject to a number of risks, including that the underlying data used by the models is incorrect, inaccurate, or incomplete, or that the models rely upon assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. The utility of model-based information is highly limited. The information is designed to illustrate Ellington's current view and expectations and is based on a number of assumptions and limitations, including those specified herein. Certain models make use of discretionary settings or parameters which can have a material effect on the output of the model. Ellington exercises discretion as to which settings or parameters to use in different situations, including using different settings or parameters to model different securities. Actual results and events may differ materially from those described by such models.

Example Analyses

The example analyses included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are intended to illustrate Ellington's analytic approach. They are not and should not be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell any security or a projection of the Company's future results or performance. The example analyses are only as of the date specified and do not reflect changes since that time.

Projected Yields and Spreads

Projected yields and spreads discussed herein are based upon Ellington models and rely on a number of assumptions, including as to prepayment, default and interest rates and changes in home prices. Such models are inherently imperfect and there is no assurance that any particular investment will perform as predicted by the models, or that any such investment will be profitable. Projected yields are presented for the purposes of (i) providing insight into the strategy's objectives, (ii) detailing anticipated risk and reward characteristics in order to facilitate comparisons with other investments, (iii) illustrating Ellington's current views and expectations, and (iv) aiding future evaluations of performance. They are not a guarantee of future performance. They are based upon assumptions regarding current and future events and conditions, which may not prove to be accurate. There can be no assurance that the projected yields will be achieved. Investments involve risk of loss.

Financial Information

All financial information included in this presentation is as of June 30, 2021 unless otherwise indicated. We undertake no duty or obligation to update this presentation to reflect subsequent events or developments.

Q2 2021 EARNINGS

2

Second Quarter Highlights(1)

Overall Results

Credit Strategy

Agency RMBS Strategy

Equity & BVPS

Dividends

Leverage Below Sector Average

Strong Alignment of Interests

  • Net income: $32.7 million or $0.75 per common share
  • Economic return(2) of 4.2% for the quarter, or 17.8% annualized
  • Core Earnings(3) of $22.3 million or $0.51 per share
  • Credit gross income: $55.3 million(4) or $1.25 per share
  • Long credit portfolio: $1.359 billion(5)(6), a 5% increase from the prior quarter
  • Agency gross loss: $(1.2) million(4) or $(0.03) per share
  • Long Agency portfolio: $1.476 billion, a slight decrease from the prior quarter
  • Total equity: $955.1 million
  • Book value per common share: $18.47 after total dividends declared of $0.44 for the quarter
  • Increased monthly common dividend by a cumulative 50% to $0.15 per common share during the quarter
  • Annualized dividend yield of 9.9% based on the 8/4/2021 closing price of $18.12, and dividend of $0.15 per common share declared on 8/4/2021
  • Debt-to-equityratio: 3.2x(7)
  • Recourse debt-to-equity ratio: 1.9x(8)
  • Includes $86 million of unsecured notes rated "A"(9)
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $134.7 million, in addition to other unencumbered assets of $511.0 million
  • Management and directors own approximately 8% of EFC(10)

Q2 2021 EARNINGS

3

Portfolio Summary as of June 30, 2021(1)

Proprietary portfolio of high-yielding,short-duration loans, and opportunistic securities

Allocated

Fair Value

Average Price

WAVG Mkt

Strategy

Equity(2)

($ in $1,000s)

(%)(3)(7)

WAVG Life(5)(7)

Yield(6)(7)

Credit

Residential Mortgage Loans and REO(8)(9)

$

464,218

100.0

2.5

7.1%

CMBS and Commercial Mortgage Loans and REO(9)(10)

361,882

89.2

1.6

8.8%

Non-Agency RMBS

158,798

78.0

5.2

6.8%

Consumer Loans and ABS(11)

138,471

- (4)

1.1

15.0%

Debt and Equity Investments in Loan Origination Entities

106,160

N/A

N/A

N/A

CLOs(11)

69,053

73.3

3.3

16.1%

Non-Dollar MBS, ABS, CLO and Other(11)(12)

32,714

74.4

1.6

8.5%

Corporate Debt and Equity and Corporate Loans

27,939

54.0

2.4

16.0%

Total - Credit

80%

$

1,359,235

88.8

2.5

9.1%

Agency

Fixed-Rate Specified Pools

$

1,333,675

106.0

5.6

1.8%

Reverse Mortgage Pools

75,934

107.4

4.2

1.6%

IOs

39,045

N/A

4.9

7.7%

Floating-Rate Specified Pools

27,093

105.1

4.6

2.0%

Total - Agency

20%

$

1,475,747

106.1

5.5

1.9%

Debt-to-Equity Ratio by Strategy and Overall

Credit

2.2x(13)

Agency

7.4x(13)

Overall

3.2x(14)

Overall Recourse

1.9x(15)

Equity and Asset

Allocation by Strategy

  • Residential Mortgage Loans and REO(8)(9) consist of non-QM loans ($302.2mm), residential transition loans ($135.9mm), other residential loans ($24.5mm), and REO ($1.6mm)
  • Debt and Equity Investments in Loan Origination Entities consist of Longbridge ($71.9mm), LendSure ($21.2mm), and other loan originators ($13.1mm)

Q 2 2021 EA RN INGS

4

Operating Results by Strategy

Three-Month

Three-Month

Period Ended

Per

Period Ended

Per

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, 2021

Share

March 31, 2021

Share

Credit:

Interest income and other income(1)

$

36,511

$

0.82

$

34,289

$

0.77

Realized gain (loss), net

2,009

0.05

4,188

0.09

Unrealized gain (loss), net

12,791

0.29

17,575

0.40

Interest rate hedges, net(2)

(1,202)

(0.03)

1,727

0.04

Credit hedges and other activities, net(3)

1,303

0.03

1,085

0.02

Interest expense(4)

(9,856)

(0.22)

(9,944)

(0.22)

Other investment related expenses

(4,831)

(0.11)

(4,855)

(0.11)

Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities

18,602

0.42

6,635

0.15

Total Credit profit (loss)

$

55,327

$

1.25

$

50,700

$

1.14

Agency RMBS:

Interest income

11,328

0.25

6,752

0.15

Realized gain (loss), net

(3,982)

(0.09)

2

-

Unrealized gain (loss), net

(2,815)

(0.06)

(21,974)

(0.49)

Interest rate hedges and other activities, net(2)

(4,754)

(0.11)

16,199

0.36

Interest expense(4)

(939)

(0.02)

(939)

(0.02)

Total Agency RMBS profit (loss)

$

(1,162)

$

(0.03)

$

40

$

-

Total Credit and Agency RMBS profit (loss)

$

54,165

$

1.22

$

50,740

$

1.14

Other interest income (expense), net

38

-

7

-

Income tax (expense) benefit

(3,140)

(0.07)

(2,017)

(0.05)

Other expenses

(7,437)

(0.17)

(7,474)

(0.17)

Net income (loss) (before incentive fee)

43,626

0.98

41,256

0.92

Incentive fee

(7,157)

(0.16)

-

-

Net income (loss)

$

36,469

$

0.82

$

41,256

$

0.92

Less: Dividends on preferred stock

1,940

0.04

1,941

0.04

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-participatingnon-controlling

1,369

0.03

882

0.02

interests

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and

33,160

0.75

38,433

0.86

participating non-controlling interests

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to participating non-controlling interests

505

577

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

32,655

$

0.75

$

37,856

$

0.86

Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units(5)

44,460

44,448

outstanding

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding

43,782

43,782

Q2 2021 EARNINGS

5

