2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Q2 2021 EARNINGS
2
Second Quarter Highlights(1)
Overall Results
Credit Strategy
Agency RMBS Strategy
Equity & BVPS
Dividends
Leverage Below Sector Average
Strong Alignment of Interests
Net income: $32.7 million or $0.75 per common share
Economic return(2) of 4.2% for the quarter, or 17.8% annualized
Core Earnings(3) of $22.3 million or $0.51 per share
Credit gross income: $55.3 million(4) or $1.25 per share
Long credit portfolio: $1.359 billion(5)(6), a 5% increase from the prior quarter
Agency gross loss: $(1.2) million(4) or $(0.03) per share
Long Agency portfolio: $1.476 billion, a slight decrease from the prior quarter
Total equity: $955.1 million
Book value per common share: $18.47 after total dividends declared of $0.44 for the quarter
Increased monthly common dividend by a cumulative 50% to $0.15 per common share during the quarter
Annualized dividend yield of 9.9% based on the 8/4/2021 closing price of $18.12, and dividend of $0.15 per common share declared on 8/4/2021
Debt-to-equityratio: 3.2x(7)
Recourse debt-to-equity ratio: 1.9x(8)
Includes $86 million of unsecured notes rated "A"(9)
Cash and cash equivalents of $134.7 million, in addition to other unencumbered assets of $511.0 million
Management and directors own approximately 8% of EFC(10)
Q2 2021 EARNINGS
3
Portfolio Summary as of June 30, 2021(1)
Proprietary portfolio of high-yielding,short-duration loans, and opportunistic securities
Allocated
Fair Value
Average Price
WAVG Mkt
Strategy
Equity(2)
($ in $1,000s)
(%)(3)(7)
WAVG Life(5)(7)
Yield(6)(7)
Credit
Residential Mortgage Loans and REO(8)(9)
$
464,218
100.0
2.5
7.1%
CMBS and Commercial Mortgage Loans and REO(9)(10)
361,882
89.2
1.6
8.8%
Non-Agency RMBS
158,798
78.0
5.2
6.8%
Consumer Loans and ABS(11)
138,471
- (4)
1.1
15.0%
Debt and Equity Investments in Loan Origination Entities
106,160
N/A
N/A
N/A
CLOs(11)
69,053
73.3
3.3
16.1%
Non-Dollar MBS, ABS, CLO and Other(11)(12)
32,714
74.4
1.6
8.5%
Corporate Debt and Equity and Corporate Loans
27,939
54.0
2.4
16.0%
Total - Credit
80%
$
1,359,235
88.8
2.5
9.1%
Agency
Fixed-Rate Specified Pools
$
1,333,675
106.0
5.6
1.8%
Reverse Mortgage Pools
75,934
107.4
4.2
1.6%
IOs
39,045
N/A
4.9
7.7%
Floating-Rate Specified Pools
27,093
105.1
4.6
2.0%
Total - Agency
20%
$
1,475,747
106.1
5.5
1.9%
Debt-to-Equity Ratio by Strategy and Overall
Credit
2.2x(13)
Agency
7.4x(13)
Overall
3.2x(14)
Overall Recourse
1.9x(15)
Equity and Asset
Allocation by Strategy
Residential Mortgage Loans and REO(8)(9) consist of non-QM loans ($302.2mm), residential transition loans ($135.9mm), other residential loans ($24.5mm), and REO ($1.6mm)
Debt and Equity Investments in Loan Origination Entities consist of Longbridge ($71.9mm), LendSure ($21.2mm), and other loan originators ($13.1mm)
Q 2 2021 EA RN INGS
4
Operating Results by Strategy
Three-Month
Three-Month
Period Ended
Per
Period Ended
Per
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30, 2021
Share
March 31, 2021
Share
Credit:
Interest income and other income(1)
$
36,511
$
0.82
$
34,289
$
0.77
Realized gain (loss), net
2,009
0.05
4,188
0.09
Unrealized gain (loss), net
12,791
0.29
17,575
0.40
Interest rate hedges, net(2)
(1,202)
(0.03)
1,727
0.04
Credit hedges and other activities, net(3)
1,303
0.03
1,085
0.02
Interest expense(4)
(9,856)
(0.22)
(9,944)
(0.22)
Other investment related expenses
(4,831)
(0.11)
(4,855)
(0.11)
Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities
18,602
0.42
6,635
0.15
Total Credit profit (loss)
$
55,327
$
1.25
$
50,700
$
1.14
Agency RMBS:
Interest income
11,328
0.25
6,752
0.15
Realized gain (loss), net
(3,982)
(0.09)
2
-
Unrealized gain (loss), net
(2,815)
(0.06)
(21,974)
(0.49)
Interest rate hedges and other activities, net(2)
(4,754)
(0.11)
16,199
0.36
Interest expense(4)
(939)
(0.02)
(939)
(0.02)
Total Agency RMBS profit (loss)
$
(1,162)
$
(0.03)
$
40
$
-
Total Credit and Agency RMBS profit (loss)
$
54,165
$
1.22
$
50,740
$
1.14
Other interest income (expense), net
38
-
7
-
Income tax (expense) benefit
(3,140)
(0.07)
(2,017)
(0.05)
Other expenses
(7,437)
(0.17)
(7,474)
(0.17)
Net income (loss) (before incentive fee)
43,626
0.98
41,256
0.92
Incentive fee
(7,157)
(0.16)
-
-
Net income (loss)
$
36,469
$
0.82
$
41,256
$
0.92
Less: Dividends on preferred stock
1,940
0.04
1,941
0.04
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-participatingnon-controlling
1,369
0.03
882
0.02
interests
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and
33,160
0.75
38,433
0.86
participating non-controlling interests
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to participating non-controlling interests
505
577
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
32,655
$
0.75
$
37,856
$
0.86
Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units(5)
44,460
44,448
outstanding
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding
43,782
43,782
Q2 2021 EARNINGS
5
