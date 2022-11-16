Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ellington Financial Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EFC   US28852N1090

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.

(EFC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
14.12 USD   -1.53%
04:23pEllington Financial Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pEllington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as of October 31, 2022
BU
11/09ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as of October 31, 2022

11/16/2022 | 04:19pm EST
Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today announced its estimated book value per share of common stock of $14.86 as of October 31, 2022. This estimate includes the effect of the previously announced monthly dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on November 25, 2022 to holders of record on October 31, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of October 28, 2022.

Cautionary Statements

Estimated book value per common share is subject to change upon completion of the Company's month-end and quarter-end valuation procedures relating to its investment positions, and any such change could be material. There can be no assurance that the Company's estimated book value per common share as of October 31, 2022 is indicative of what the Company's results are likely to be for the three-month period or year ending December 31, 2022 or in future periods, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its estimated book value per common share prior to issuance of financial statements for such periods.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ from its beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "goal," "objective," "will," "may," "seek" or similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's book value per common share. The Company's results can fluctuate from month to month and from quarter to quarter depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and/or are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates and the market value of the Company's investments, changes in mortgage default rates and prepayment rates, the Company's ability to borrow to finance its assets, changes in government regulations affecting the Company's business, the Company's ability to maintain its exclusion from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Company's ability to maintain its qualification as a real estate investment trust, or "REIT," and other changes in market conditions and economic trends, including changes resulting from the economic effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and associated responses to the pandemic. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described under Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Part II, Item 1A of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which can be accessed through the Company's website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports the Company files with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer of any securities or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, debt and equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 211 M - -
Net income 2022 -80,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,7x
Yield 2022 12,6%
Capitalization 867 M 867 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laurence Eric Penn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. R. Herlihy Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ronald I. Simon Chairman
Mark Ira Tecotzky Co-Chief Investment Officer
Michael William Vranos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.-16.09%867
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-32.83%9 830
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-13.33%6 551
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-36.24%5 482
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-17.96%4 259
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-16.06%4 259