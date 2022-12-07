Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ellington Financial Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EFC   US28852N1090

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.

(EFC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-07 pm EST
13.39 USD   +1.59%
04:17pEllington Financial Declares Common and Preferred Dividends
BU
12/01BofA Securities Adjusts Ellington Financial Price Target to $14 From $15, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/29ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Ellington Financial Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

12/07/2022 | 04:17pm EST
Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the following: (i) a monthly dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on January 25, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022; (ii) a quarterly dividend of $0.421875 per share on the Company's 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on January 30, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022; and (iii) a quarterly dividend of $0.390625 per share on the Company's 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on January 30, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ from its beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "goal," "objective," "will," "may," "seek" or similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's payment of dividends. The Company's results can fluctuate from month to month and from quarter to quarter depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and/or are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates and the market value of the Company's investments, changes in mortgage default rates and prepayment rates, the Company's ability to borrow to finance its assets, changes in government regulations affecting the Company's business, the Company's ability to maintain its exclusion from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Company's ability to maintain its qualification as a real estate investment trust, or "REIT," and other changes in market conditions and economic trends, including changes resulting from the economic effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and associated responses to the pandemic. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described under Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Part II, Item 1A of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which can be accessed through the Company's website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports the Company files with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, debt and equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 211 M - -
Net income 2022 -71,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 13,7%
Capitalization 797 M 797 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 13,18 $
Average target price 15,03 $
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Eric Penn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. R. Herlihy Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ronald I. Simon Chairman
Mark Ira Tecotzky Co-Chief Investment Officer
Michael William Vranos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.-22.88%797
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-32.03%9 816
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-17.86%6 179
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-35.57%5 539
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-17.27%4 197
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-24.46%3 922