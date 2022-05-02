Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ellington Financial Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFC   US28852N1090

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.

(EFC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
15.95 USD   -1.48%
04:18pEllington Financial Declares Monthly Common Dividend
BU
04/28ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/20Ellington Financial Inc. Completes $426 Million Non-QM Loan Securitization
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ellington Financial Declares Monthly Common Dividend

05/02/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on June 27, 2022 to stockholders of record as of May 31, 2022.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ from its beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "goal," "objective," "will," "may," "seek" or similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's payment of dividends. The Company's results can fluctuate from month to month and from quarter to quarter depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and/or are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates and the market value of the Company's investments, changes in mortgage default rates and prepayment rates, the Company's ability to borrow to finance its assets, changes in government regulations affecting the Company's business, the Company's ability to maintain its exclusion from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Company's ability to maintain its qualification as a real estate investment trust, or "REIT," and other changes in market conditions and economic trends, including changes resulting from the economic effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and associated responses to the pandemic. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described under Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which can be accessed through the Company's website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports the Company files with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer of any securities or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.
04:18pEllington Financial Declares Monthly Common Dividend
BU
04/28ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/20Ellington Financial Inc. Completes $426 Million Non-QM Loan Securitization
BU
04/20Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Ellington Financial Mortgage Trust 2022-2
AQ
04/19Ellington Financial's Estimated Book Value Falls in March
MT
04/18ELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31, 2022..
PU
04/18ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/18Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31, 202..
BU
04/18Ellington Financial Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings, Conference C..
BU
04/07ELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Declares Monthly Common Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 206 M - -
Net income 2022 103 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,97x
Yield 2022 11,1%
Capitalization 939 M 939 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Ellington Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 16,19 $
Average target price 18,63 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Eric Penn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. R. Herlihy Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ronald I. Simon Chairman
Mark Ira Tecotzky Co-Chief Investment Officer
Michael William Vranos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.-5.27%939
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-17.90%9 380
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-5.84%7 013
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-26.99%5 740
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-1.89%5 064
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-2.89%4 855