    EFC   US28852N1090

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.

(EFC)
Ellington Financial Inc. Announces the Income Tax Treatment of its 2021 Distributions

01/31/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today announced that information regarding the federal income tax treatment of the distributions deemed paid in 2021 on the Company's common and preferred stock has been posted to the Company’s website, at the following links.

Common Stock: https://ir.ellingtonfinancial.com/dividends-common-stock

Series A Preferred Stock: https://ir.ellingtonfinancial.com/dividends-preferred-stock

Series B Preferred Stock: https://ir.ellingtonfinancial.com/dividends-preferred-stock-series-b

About Ellington Financial Inc.

Ellington Financial Inc. invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 184 M - -
Net income 2021 114 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,23x
Yield 2021 9,45%
Capitalization 1 020 M 1 020 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,5%
