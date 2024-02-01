Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today announced that information regarding the federal income tax treatment of the distributions deemed paid in 2023 on the Company's common and preferred stock has been posted to the Company’s website, at the following links.

Common Stock: https://ir.ellingtonfinancial.com/dividends-common-stock

Series A Preferred Stock: https://ir.ellingtonfinancial.com/dividends-preferred-stock

Series B Preferred Stock: https://ir.ellingtonfinancial.com/dividends-preferred-stock-series-b

Series C Preferred Stock: https://ir.ellingtonfinancial.com/dividends-preferred-stock-series-c

Series D Preferred Stock: https://ir.ellingtonfinancial.com/dividends-preferred-stock-series-d

Series E Preferred Stock: https://ir.ellingtonfinancial.com/dividends-preferred-stock-series-e

About Ellington Financial Inc.

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, reverse mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, debt and equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

