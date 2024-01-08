Ellington Financial Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets. The Companyâs segments include Investment Portfolio Segment and the Longbridge Segment. The Investment Portfolio Segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), consumer loans and asset-backed securities (ABS), including ABS backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), non-mortgage- and mortgage-related derivatives, debt and equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. The Longbridge Segment is focused on the origination and servicing of reverse mortgage loans. Longbridge acquires reverse mortgage loans both through its origination activities and through secondary market purchases.

Sector Specialized REITs