Ellington Financial Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on February 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of January 31, 2024.
Ellington Financial Inc.
Equities
EFC
US28852N1090
Specialized REITs
Market Closed -
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|12.48 USD
|+1.96%
|-1.81%
|-1.81%
|Jan. 08
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-1.81%
|835 M $
|+1.19%
|9 552 M $
|+0.48%
|6 515 M $
|+1.53%
|6 443 M $
|-0.37%
|5 025 M $
|+1.69%
|3 691 M $
|-5.36%
|1 788 M $
|-1.17%
|1 701 M $
|+0.17%
|1 627 M $
|-0.61%
|1 434 M $
