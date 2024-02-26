Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) ("we," "us," or "our") today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $12.5 million, or $0.18 per common share. 1 $27.3 million, or $0.38 per common share, from the investment portfolio. $12.7 million, or $0.18 per common share, from the credit strategy. $14.6 million, or $0.20 per common share, from the Agency strategy. $(3.4) million, or $(0.04) per common share, from Longbridge.

Adjusted Distributable Earnings 2 of $18.9 million, or $0.27 per common share.

of $18.9 million, or $0.27 per common share. Book value per common share as of December 31, 2023 of $13.83, including the effects of dividends of $0.45 per common share for the quarter.

Management expects to recommend to our board of directors a reduction of the monthly dividend from $0.15 to $0.13 per share, beginning in March, which would imply a dividend yield of 12.8% based on the February 23, 2024 closing stock price of $12.16 per share.

Recourse debt-to-equity ratio 3 of 2.0:1 as of December 31, 2023, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales. Including all non-recourse borrowings, which primarily consist of securitization-related liabilities, debt-to-equity ratio of 8.6:1 4 .

of 2.0:1 as of December 31, 2023, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales. Including all non-recourse borrowings, which primarily consist of securitization-related liabilities, debt-to-equity ratio of 8.6:1 . Cash and cash equivalents of $228.9 million as of December 31, 2023, in addition to other unencumbered assets of $416.3 million.

Closed the merger with Arlington Asset Investment Corp. ("Arlington") on December 14, 2023, which was approximately 1.1% dilutive to book value per share.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

“In the fourth quarter, we reported net income of $0.18 per share and adjusted distributable earnings of $0.27 per share. From an economic return perspective, strong performance from our residential transition loan portfolio and our Agency and non-Agency MBS didn't quite offset merger-related dilution and expenses, and net losses from Longbridge and other positions, leading to a small negative economic return overall for the quarter,” said Laurence Penn, Chief Executive Officer and President.

“In December, we completed the merger with Arlington, immediately adding scale and further strengthening our balance sheet. We promptly got to work freeing up capital in the Arlington portfolio, both monetizing Arlington’s liquid assets in a constructive market and adding modest leverage to the MSR portfolio. Since then, we have been rotating that capital into higher-yielding investments, which we expect to drive incremental value to shareholders in 2024. Despite incremental expansion of the portfolio in the fourth quarter, our recourse leverage ratio actually ticked down sequentially after absorbing Arlington’s low-leverage capital structure. In addition, in recent months we’ve been choosing to sell much of our non-QM loan portfolio instead of securitizing it, to take advantage of strong whole loan bids in the marketplace.

“Our adjusted distributable earnings did drop during the quarter, but it should recover as Longbridge continues to build back towards profitability, as we work out a few nonperforming commercial mortgage loans and REO assets, and as we continue to deploy new capital and rotate capital into higher-yielding sectors. That said, management expects to recommend to the board a reduction of the monthly dividend from $0.15 to $0.13 per share, beginning in March. Notably, this is just $0.01 below the $0.14 per share monthly dividend level we set five years ago, when we first shifted from a quarterly to a monthly dividend.

“Looking ahead, our diversified capital base now includes the common equity, low-cost preferred equity and unsecured debt added through the merger. This diversified capital base, together with our ample liquidity and additional untapped borrowing capacity, should allow us to capitalize on the many attractive investment opportunities we are seeing, including high-yielding lending opportunities in our proprietary loan pipelines and distressed situations in commercial real estate debt.”

Financial Results

Investment Portfolio Summary

Our investment portfolio generated net income attributable to common stockholders of $27.3 million, consisting of $12.7 million from the credit strategy and $14.6 million from the Agency strategy.

Credit Performance

Our total long credit portfolio, excluding non-retained tranches of consolidated non-QM securitization trusts, increased by 10% to $2.74 billion as of December 31, 2023, from $2.48 billion as of September 30, 2023. The increase was driven primarily by the addition of Arlington's MSR-related portfolio and a larger residential transition loan portfolio, where net purchases exceeded principal paydowns. A portion of the increase was offset by smaller commercial bridge loan and non-QM loan portfolios, as loan paydowns (and in the case of non-QM, loan sales) exceeded new originations during the quarter.

Strong net interest income5 and net gains on our non-agency RMBS investments drove positive results in the credit strategy, with net losses on consumer loans, interest rate and credit hedges being the primary detractors. Our investments in loan originators generated a net positive gain overall as well. We saw a further uptick in delinquencies on our residential and commercial mortgage loan portfolios, and while those portfolios continue to experience low levels of realized credit losses and strong overall credit performance, we are monitoring developments closely and diligently working out a handful of nonperforming commercial mortgage assets.

During the quarter, the net interest margin6 on our credit portfolio declined to 2.66% from 2.95%, driven by lower asset yields (which includes the drag from nonperforming loans) and a higher cost of funds. We continued to benefit from positive carry on our interest rate swap hedges, where we overall receive a higher floating rate and pay a lower fixed rate.

Agency Performance

Our total long Agency RMBS portfolio decreased by 12% quarter over quarter to $853.2 million, as principal repayments and net sales exceeded net gains.

In October, interest rates and volatility increased, which drove yield spreads wider in most fixed income sectors, including Agency RMBS. Markets then reversed course, however, with interest rates and volatility declining, and yield spreads tightening, through year end. Overall for the fourth quarter, Agency RMBS outperformed U.S. Treasury securities and interest rate swaps, with lower and intermediate coupon RMBS exhibiting the most pronounced outperformance. As a result, significant net gains on our Agency RMBS portfolio (which was concentrated in those coupons) exceeded net losses on our interest rate hedges, which drove strong performance from our Agency RMBS strategy for the quarter.

Average pay-ups on our specified pools increased to 0.84% as of December 31, 2023, as compared to 0.75% as of September 30, 2023.

During the quarter, an increase in asset yields on our Agency strategy only partially offset an increase in cost of funds, which caused the net interest margin5 on our Agency RMBS, excluding the Catch-up Amortization Adjustment, to decrease to 0.69% from 1.05%. We continued to benefit from positive carry on our interest rate swap hedges, where we overall receive a higher floating rate and pay a lower fixed rate, although the extent of this benefit declined quarter over quarter.

Longbridge Summary

Our Longbridge portfolio generated a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(3.4) million for the fourth quarter as net losses in originations and on interest rate hedges exceeded net gains on proprietary loans, net gains on the HMBS MSR Equivalent7 and MSRs on reverse mortgage loans ("Reverse MSRs"), and servicing income. In originations, while lower volumes drove the net loss, tighter yield spreads and lower interest rates did improve gain-on-sale margins on both HECM and proprietary loans.

Our Longbridge portfolio increased by 13% sequentially to $552.4 million as of December 31, 2023, driven primarily by proprietary reverse mortgage loan originations.

Corporate/Other Summary

Our results for the quarter reflect a net gain, driven by the decline in interest rates, on the fixed receiver interest rate swaps that we use to hedge the fixed payments on both our unsecured long-term debt and our preferred equity.

Our results for the quarter also include the bargain purchase gain associated with the closing of the merger with Arlington, partially offset by merger-related transaction expenses including certain compensation and severance costs that had been previously negotiated as part of the merger agreement. Although the bargain purchase gain, net of the related expenses, contributed positively to net income during the quarter, the common shares issued as consideration for the merger were issued at a discount to our book value per share, and the transaction was dilutive to common shareholders overall by approximately 1.1%.

Finally, our results include the additional costs associated with the termination of our previously announced merger with Great Ajax Corp in October, including the initial markdown on the Great Ajax common shares we purchased in connection with that termination, partially offset by net gains on the fixed payer interest rate swaps that we held as a hedge prior to termination of the merger.

_________________________ 1 Includes $(11.4) million of certain corporate/other income and expense items not attributed to either the investment portfolio or Longbridge segments. Such amount primarily includes the bargain purchase gain related to the Arlington Merger, certain compensation and benefits, certain professional fees, management fees, preferred dividends accrued, and certain realized and unrealized gains and losses on our Unsecured debt, at fair value. 2 Adjusted Distributable Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Distributable Earnings" below for an explanation regarding the calculation of Adjusted Distributable Earnings. 3 Excludes U.S. Treasury securities and repo borrowings at certain unconsolidated entities that are recourse to us. Including such borrowings, our debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales, based on total recourse borrowings was 2.1:1 as of December 31, 2023. 4 Excludes U.S. Treasury securities. 5 Excludes any interest income and interest expense items from interest rate hedges, net credit hedges and other activities, net. 6 Net interest margin represents the weighted average asset yield less the weighted average secured financing cost of funds on such assets. It also includes the effect of actual and accrued periodic payments on interest rate swaps used to hedge the assets. 7 HMBS assets are consolidated for GAAP reporting purposes, and HMBS-related obligations are accounted for on the balance sheet as secured borrowings. The fair value of HMBS assets less the fair value of the HMBS-related obligations approximate fair value of the HMBS MSR Equivalent.

Credit Portfolio(1)

The following table summarizes our credit portfolio holdings as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023:

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Fair Value % Fair Value % Dollar denominated: CLOs(2) $ 33,920 0.8 % $ 29,294 0.8 % CMBS 45,432 1.1 % 20,587 0.5 % Commercial mortgage loans and REO(3)(4) 330,296 7.9 % 365,329 9.4 % Consumer loans and ABS backed by consumer loans(2) 83,130 2.0 % 90,474 2.3 % Other loans and ABS(5) 10,314 0.3 % 1,285 — % Corporate debt and equity and corporate loans 29,720 0.7 % 21,836 0.6 % Debt and equity investments in loan origination-related entities(6) 38,528 0.9 % 37,947 1.0 % Non-Agency RMBS 253,522 6.1 % 259,543 6.7 % Non-QM loans and retained non-QM RMBS(7) 2,037,914 48.9 % 2,060,036 53.0 % Residential transition loans and other residential mortgage loans and REO(3) 1,113,816 26.8 % 975,667 25.1 % Forward MSR-related investments 163,336 3.9 % — — % Non-Dollar denominated: CLOs(2) 4,234 0.1 % 1,578 0.1 % Corporate debt and equity 189 — % 177 — % RMBS(8) 19,674 0.5 % 19,608 0.5 % Total long credit portfolio $ 4,164,025 100.0 % $ 3,883,361 100.0 % Less: Non-retained tranches of consolidated securitization trusts 1,424,804 1,398,748 Total long credit portfolio excluding non-retained tranches of consolidated securitization trusts $ 2,739,221 $ 2,484,613

(1) This information does not include U.S. Treasury securities, securities sold short, or financial derivatives. (2) Includes equity investments in securitization-related vehicles. (3) In accordance with U.S. GAAP, REO is not considered a financial instrument and as a result is included at the lower of cost or fair value. (4) Includes equity investments in unconsolidated entities holding commercial mortgage loans and REO. (5) Includes equity investment in an unconsolidated entity which purchases certain other loans for eventual securitization. (6) Includes corporate loans to certain loan origination entities in which we hold an equity investment. (7) Retained non-QM RMBS represents RMBS issued by non-consolidated Ellington-sponsored non-QM loan securitization trusts, and interests in entities holding such RMBS. (8) Includes an equity investment in an unconsolidated entity holding European RMBS.

Agency RMBS Portfolio(1)

The following table summarizes our Agency RMBS portfolio holdings as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023:

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Fair Value % Fair Value % Long Agency RMBS: Fixed rate $ 798,211 93.5 % $ 914,262 94.8 % Floating rate 5,130 0.6 % 5,154 0.5 % Reverse mortgages 37,171 4.4 % 33,529 3.5 % IOs 12,712 1.5 % 11,341 1.2 % Total long Agency RMBS $ 853,224 100.0 % $ 964,286 100.0 %

(1) This information does not include U.S. Treasury securities, securities sold short, or financial derivatives.

Longbridge Portfolio(1)

Longbridge originates reverse mortgage loans, including home equity conversion mortgage loans, or "HECMs," which are insured by the FHA and which are eligible for inclusion in GNMA-guaranteed HECM-backed MBS, or "HMBS." Upon securitization, the HECMs remain on our balance sheet under GAAP, and Longbridge retains the mortgage servicing rights associated with the HMBS, or the "HMBS MSR Equivalent." Longbridge also originates "proprietary reverse mortgage loans," which are not insured by the FHA, and Longbridge has typically retained the associated MSRs. The following table summarizes Longbridge's loan-related assets as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023:

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 (In thousands) HMBS assets(2) $ 8,511,682 $ 8,256,881 Less: HMBS liabilities (8,423,235 ) (8,181,922 ) HMBS MSR Equivalent 88,447 74,959 Unsecuritized HECM loans(3) 102,553 135,061 Proprietary reverse mortgage loans 329,576 247,021 Reverse MSRs 29,580 29,653 Unsecuritized REO 2,218 1,484 Total $ 552,374 $ 488,178

(1) This information does not include financial derivatives or loan commitments. (2) Includes HECM loans, related REO, and claims or other receivables. (3) As of December 31, 2023, includes $6.9 million of active HECM buyout loans, $10.2 million of inactive HECM buyout loans, and $4.9 million of other inactive HECM loans. As of September 30, 2023, includes $7.3 million of active HECM buyout loans, $12.1 million of inactive HECM buyout loans, and $4.7 million of other inactive HECM loans.

The following table summarizes Longbridge's origination volumes by channel for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023:

($ In thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Channel Units New Loan Origination Volume(1) % of New Loan Origination Volume Units New Loan Origination Volume(1) % of New Loan Origination Volume Retail 363 $ 47,868 18 % 384 $ 55,576 18 % Wholesale and correspondent 1,223 214,314 82 % 1,367 251,215 82 % Total 1,586 $ 262,182 100 % 1,751 $ 306,791 100 %

(1) Represents initial borrowed amounts on reverse mortgage loans.

Financing

Our recourse debt-to-equity ratio2, excluding U.S. Treasury securities and adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales, decreased to 2.0:1 at December 31, 2023 from 2.3:1 at September 30, 2023. The decline was primarily driven by a significant increase in shareholders' equity upon closing of the Arlington merger, only partially offset by increased borrowings related to our larger portfolio. Our overall debt-to-equity ratio, excluding U.S. Treasury securities and adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales, also decreased during the quarter, to 8.4:1 as of December 31, 2023, as compared to 9.4:1 as of September 30, 2023.

The following table summarizes our outstanding borrowings and debt-to-equity ratios as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023:

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Outstanding Borrowings(1) Debt-to-Equity Ratio(2) Outstanding Borrowings(1) Debt-to-Equity Ratio(2) (In thousands) (In thousands) Recourse borrowings(3)(4) $ 3,510,945 2.3:1 $ 3,084,174 2.3:1 Non-recourse borrowings(4) 9,847,903 6.4:1 9,586,489 7.2:1 Total Borrowings $ 13,358,848 8.7:1 $ 12,670,663 9.5:1 Total Equity $ 1,535,612 $ 1,337,417 Recourse borrowings excluding U.S. Treasury securities, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales 2.0:1 2.3:1 Total borrowings excluding U.S. Treasury securities, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales 8.4:1 9.4:1

(1) Includes borrowings under repurchase agreements, other secured borrowings, other secured borrowings, at fair value, and unsecured debt, at par. (2) Overall debt-to-equity ratio is computed by dividing outstanding borrowings by total equity. The debt-to-equity ratio does not account for liabilities other than debt financings. (3) Excludes repo borrowings at certain unconsolidated entities that are recourse to us. Including such borrowings, our debt-to-equity ratio based on total recourse borrowings is 2.4:1 as of both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. (4) All of our non-recourse borrowings are secured by collateral. In the event of default under a non-recourse borrowing, the lender has a claim against the collateral but not any of the other assets held by us or our consolidated subsidiaries. In the event of default under a recourse borrowing, the lender's claim is not limited to the collateral (if any).

The following table summarizes our operating results by strategy for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023:

Investment Portfolio Longbridge Corporate/Other Total Per Share (In thousands except per share amounts) Credit Agency Investment Portfolio Subtotal Interest income and other income (1) $ 74,769 $ 11,580 $ 86,349 $ 10,930 $ 1,996 $ 99,275 $ 1.38 Interest expense (43,503 ) (12,923 ) (56,426 ) (7,819 ) (3,454 ) (67,699 ) (0.94 ) Realized gain (loss), net(2) (19,064 ) (11,075 ) (30,139 ) (27 ) 28,175 (1,991 ) (0.03 ) Unrealized gain (loss), net 28,364 57,043 85,407 15,661 (5,604 ) 95,464 1.32 Net change from reverse mortgage loans and HMBS obligations — — — 28,903 — 28,903 0.40 Earnings in unconsolidated entities 2,547 — 2,547 — — 2,547 0.04 Interest rate hedges and other activity, net(3) (20,238 ) (30,067 ) (50,305 ) (25,684 ) 9,730 (66,259 ) (0.92 ) Credit hedges and other activities, net(4) (4,525 ) — (4,525 ) — 1,463 (3,062 ) (0.04 ) Income tax (expense) benefit — — — — (129 ) (129 ) — Investment related expenses (3,169 ) — (3,169 ) (6,386 ) — (9,555 ) (0.13 ) Other expenses(5) (1,877 ) — (1,877 ) (18,940 ) (37,352 ) (58,169 ) (0.81 ) Net income (loss) 13,304 14,558 27,862 (3,362 ) (5,175 ) 19,325 0.27 Dividends on preferred stock — — — — (6,104 ) (6,104 ) (0.08 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-participating non-controlling interests (586 ) — (586 ) 6 (5 ) (585 ) (0.01 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating non-controlling interests 12,718 14,558 27,276 (3,356 ) (11,284 ) 12,636 0.18 Net (income) loss attributable to participating non-controlling interests — — — — (139 ) (139 ) 0.00 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 12,718 $ 14,558 $ 27,276 $ (3,356 ) $ (11,423 ) $ 12,497 $ 0.18 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share of common stock $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.38 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.18 Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units(6) outstanding 72,136 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 71,338

(1) Other income primarily consists of rental income on real estate owned, loan origination fees, and servicing income. (2) In Corporate/Other, represents the $28.2 million bargain purchase gain related to the Arlington Merger. (3) Includes U.S. Treasury securities, if applicable. (4) Other activities include certain equity and other trading strategies and related hedges, and net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency. (5) In Corporate/Other, includes Arlington merger-related expenses of $22.1 million. (6) Convertible units include Operating Partnership units attributable to participating non-controlling interests.

The following table summarizes our operating results by strategy for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023:

Investment Portfolio Longbridge Corporate/Other Total Per Share (In thousands except per share amounts) Credit Agency Investment Portfolio Subtotal Interest income and other income (1) $ 77,809 $ 10,490 $ 88,299 $ 9,593 $ 1,581 $ 99,473 $ 1.45 Interest expense (43,791 ) (11,619 ) (55,410 ) (7,540 ) (3,117 ) (66,067 ) (0.96 ) Realized gain (loss), net (10,226 ) (6,007 ) (16,233 ) — — (16,233 ) (0.24 ) Unrealized gain (loss), net (9,205 ) (33,034 ) (42,239 ) 19,201 (4,410 ) (27,448 ) (0.40 ) Net change from reverse mortgage loans and HMBS obligations — — — (15,800 ) — (15,800 ) (0.23 ) Earnings in unconsolidated entities (978 ) — (978 ) — — (978 ) (0.01 ) Interest rate hedges and other activity, net(2) 16,516 29,639 46,155 23,948 11,082 81,185 1.18 Credit hedges and other activities, net(3) (1,141 ) — (1,141 ) — (235 ) (1,376 ) (0.02 ) Income tax (expense) benefit — — — — (224 ) (224 ) — Investment related expenses (2,330 ) — (2,330 ) (7,273 ) — (9,603 ) (0.14 ) Other expenses (1,441 ) — (1,441 ) (18,046 ) (10,362 ) (29,849 ) (0.44 ) Net income (loss) 25,213 (10,531 ) 14,682 4,083 (5,685 ) 13,080 0.19 Dividends on preferred stock — — — — (5,980 ) (5,980 ) (0.09 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-participating non-controlling interests (438 ) — (438 ) 12 (3 ) (429 ) (0.01 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating non-controlling interests 24,775 (10,531 ) 14,244 4,095 (11,668 ) 6,671 0.10 Net (income) loss attributable to participating non-controlling interests — — — — (80 ) (80 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 24,775 $ (10,531 ) $ 14,244 $ 4,095 $ (11,748 ) $ 6,591 $ 0.10 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share of common stock $ 0.37 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.06 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.10 Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units(4) outstanding 68,605 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 67,790

(1) Other income primarily consists of rental income on real estate owned, loan origination fees, and servicing income. (2) Includes U.S. Treasury securities, if applicable. (3) Other activities include certain equity and other trading strategies and related hedges, and net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency. (4) Convertible units include Operating Partnership units attributable to participating non-controlling interests.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities, reverse mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and related investments, consumer loans, asset-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, debt and equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three-Month Period Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts) NET INTEREST INCOME Interest income $ 98,690 $ 96,216 $ 370,172 Interest expense (70,699 ) (68,702 ) (262,451 ) Total net interest income 27,991 27,514 107,721 Other Income (Loss) Realized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net (22,475 ) (17,362 ) (93,993 ) Realized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net 9,437 26,283 40,054 Realized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net (3,773 ) (155 ) (5,229 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net 147,273 (63,850 ) 171,296 Unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net (81,957 ) 55,794 (15,060 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net 2,710 (1,712 ) 2,177 Unrealized gains (losses) on other secured borrowings, at fair value, net (52,687 ) 18,660 (51,554 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on unsecured borrowings, at fair value (1,954 ) (4,410 ) 146 Net change from reverse mortgage loans, at fair value 208,661 99,929 503,831 Net change related to HMBS obligations, at fair value (179,758 ) (115,729 ) (451,598 ) Bargain purchase gain 28,175 — 28,175 Other, net 2,988 28,772 40,954 Total other income (loss) 56,640 26,220 169,199 EXPENSES Base management fee to affiliate, net of rebates 5,660 4,890 20,419 Investment related expenses: Servicing expense 5,328 5,261 20,364 Other 4,227 4,342 16,860 Professional fees 12,411 3,847 26,164 Compensation and benefits 33,173 14,675 78,434 Other expenses 6,925 6,437 25,469 Total expenses 67,724 39,452 187,710 Net Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Earnings from Investments in Unconsolidated Entities 16,907 14,282 89,210 Income tax expense (benefit) 129 224 457 Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities 2,547 (978 ) (855 ) Net Income (Loss) 19,325 13,080 87,898 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 724 509 3,814 Dividends on Preferred Stock 6,104 5,980 23,182 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 12,497 $ 6,591 $ 60,902 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Basic and Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.10 $ 0.89 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 71,338 67,790 68,252 Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units outstanding 72,136 68,605 69,063

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022(1) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 228,927 $ 174,664 $ 217,053 Restricted cash 1,618 1,604 4,816 Securities, at fair value 1,518,377 1,502,049 1,459,465 Loans, at fair value 12,306,636 11,920,872 11,626,008 Loan commitments, at fair value 2,584 3,752 3,060 Forward MSR-related investments, at fair value 163,336 — — Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 29,580 29,653 8,108 Investments in unconsolidated entities, at fair value 116,414 113,474 127,046 Real estate owned 22,085 23,570 28,403 Financial derivatives–assets, at fair value 143,996 198,023 132,518 Reverse repurchase agreements 173,145 175,197 226,444 Due from brokers 51,884 38,870 36,761 Investment related receivables 480,249 167,447 139,413 Other assets 77,099 95,866 76,791 Total Assets $ 15,315,930 $ 14,445,041 $ 14,085,886 LIABILITIES Securities sold short, at fair value $ 154,303 $ 163,832 $ 209,203 Repurchase agreements 2,967,437 2,573,043 2,609,685 Financial derivatives–liabilities, at fair value 61,776 38,520 54,198 Due to brokers 62,442 80,180 34,507 Investment related payables 37,403 36,641 49,323 Other secured borrowings 245,827 301,131 276,058 Other secured borrowings, at fair value 1,424,668 1,404,567 1,539,881 HMBS-related obligations, at fair value 8,423,235 8,181,922 7,787,155 Unsecured borrowings, at fair value(2) 272,765 189,735 191,835 Base management fee payable to affiliate 5,660 4,890 4,641 Dividend payable 11,528 14,343 12,243 Interest payable 22,933 20,078 22,452 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 90,341 98,742 73,819 Total Liabilities 13,780,318 13,107,624 12,865,000 EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,757,222, 13,420,421 and 9,420,421 shares issued and outstanding, and $368,931, $335,511, and $235,511 aggregate liquidation preference, respectively 355,551 323,920 227,432 Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 200,000,000, 200,000,000, and 100,000,000 shares authorized, respectively; 83,000,488, 68,234,160, and 63,812,215 shares issued and outstanding, respectively(3) 83 68 64 Additional paid-in-capital 1,514,797 1,323,124 1,259,352 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (353,360 ) (333,622 ) (290,881 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,517,071 1,313,490 1,195,967 Non-controlling interests 18,541 23,927 24,919 Total Equity 1,535,612 1,337,417 1,220,886 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,315,930 $ 14,445,041 $ 14,085,886 SUPPLEMENTAL PER SHARE INFORMATION: Book Value Per Common Share (4) $ 13.83 $ 14.33 $ 15.05

(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2022. (2) Conformed to current period presentation. Includes the Company's senior notes, issued and outstanding prior to the Arlington Merger, and various senior and subordinated debt assumed as a result of the Arlington Merger. (3) Common shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 include 11,040,704 shares of common stock issued as a result of the Arlington Merger, 3,640,904 shares of common stock issued under our ATM program, and 84,720 shares of common stock issued as a result of LTIP Unit conversions. (4) Based on total stockholders' equity less the aggregate liquidation preference of our preferred stock outstanding.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Distributable Earnings

We calculate Adjusted Distributable Earnings as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) as adjusted for: (i) realized and unrealized gain (loss) on securities and loans, REO, mortgage servicing rights, financial derivatives (excluding periodic settlements on interest rate swaps), any borrowings carried at fair value, and foreign currency transactions; (ii) incentive fee to affiliate; (iii) Catch-up Amortization Adjustment (as defined below); (iv) non-cash equity compensation expense; (v) provision for income taxes; (vi) certain non-capitalized transaction costs; and (vii) other income or loss items that are of a non-recurring nature. For certain investments in unconsolidated entities, we include the relevant components of net operating income in Adjusted Distributable Earnings. The Catch-up Amortization Adjustment is a quarterly adjustment to premium amortization or discount accretion triggered by changes in actual and projected prepayments on our Agency RMBS (accompanied by a corresponding offsetting adjustment to realized and unrealized gains and losses). The adjustment is calculated as of the beginning of each quarter based on our then-current assumptions about cashflows and prepayments, and can vary significantly from quarter to quarter. Non-capitalized transaction costs include expenses, generally professional fees, incurred in connection with the acquisition of an investment or issuance of long-term debt. For the contribution to Adjusted Distributable Earnings from Longbridge, we adjust Longbridge's contribution to our net income in a similar manner, but we include in Adjusted Distributable Earnings certain realized and unrealized gains (losses) from Longbridge's origination business ("gain-on-sale income").

Adjusted Distributable Earnings is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Distributable Earnings provides information useful to investors, because: (i) we believe that it is a useful indicator of both current and projected long-term financial performance, in that it excludes the impact of certain current-period earnings components that we believe are less useful in forecasting long-term performance and dividend-paying ability; (ii) we use it to evaluate the effective net yield provided by our investment portfolio, after the effects of financial leverage and by Longbridge, to reflect the earnings from its reverse mortgage origination and servicing operations; and (iii) we believe that presenting Adjusted Distributable Earnings assists investors in measuring and evaluating our operating performance, and comparing our operating performance to that of our residential mortgage REIT and mortgage originator peers. Please note, however, that: (I) our calculation of Adjusted Distributable Earnings may differ from the calculation of similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures by our peers, with the result that these non-GAAP financial measures might not be directly comparable; and (II) Adjusted Distributable Earnings excludes certain items that may impact the amount of cash that is actually available for distribution.

In addition, because Adjusted Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of our financial results and differs from net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered supplementary to, and not as a substitute for, net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Furthermore, Adjusted Distributable Earnings is different from REIT taxable income. As a result, the determination of whether we have met the requirement to distribute at least 90% of our annual REIT taxable income (subject to certain adjustments) to our stockholders, in order to maintain our qualification as a REIT, is not based on whether we distributed 90% of our Adjusted Distributable Earnings.

In setting our dividends, our Board of Directors considers our earnings, liquidity, financial condition, REIT distribution requirements, and financial covenants, along with other factors that the Board of Directors may deem relevant from time to time.

The following table reconciles, for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, our Adjusted Distributable Earnings to the line on our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations entitled Net Income (Loss), which we believe is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Investment Portfolio Longbridge Corporate/Other Total Investment Portfolio Longbridge Corporate/Other Total Net Income (Loss) $ 27,862 $ (3,362 ) $ (5,175 ) $ 19,325 $ 14,682 $ 4,083 $ (5,685 ) $ 13,080 Income tax expense (benefit) — — 129 129 — — 224 224 Net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 27,862 (3,362 ) (5,046 ) 19,454 14,682 4,083 (5,461 ) 13,304 Adjustments: Realized (gains) losses, net(1) 22,001 — (2,166 ) 19,835 4,409 — 840 5,249 Unrealized (gains) losses, net(2) (7,904 ) — (6,210 ) (14,114 ) 22,946 — (8,230 ) 14,716 Unrealized (gains) losses on reverse MSRs, net of hedging (gains) losses(3) — 3,178 — 3,178 — (7,974 ) — (7,974 ) Negative (positive) component of interest income represented by Catch-up Amortization Adjustment (530 ) — — (530 ) (349 ) — — (349 ) Non-capitalized transaction costs and other expense adjustments(4) 105 731 5,019 5,855 995 881 1,486 3,362 Bargain purchase (gain) net of expenses related to the Arlington Merger(5) — — (6,058 ) (6,058 ) — — — — (Earnings) losses from investments in unconsolidated entities (2,547 ) — — (2,547 ) 978 — — 978 Adjusted distributable earnings from investments in unconsolidated entities(6) 429 — — 429 2,179 — — 2,179 Total Adjusted Distributable Earnings $ 39,416 $ 547 $ (14,461 ) $ 25,502 $ 45,840 $ (3,010 ) $ (11,365 ) $ 31,465 Dividends on preferred stock — — 6,104 6,104 — — 5,980 5,980 Adjusted Distributable Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 280 2 211 493 2,661 (12 ) 318 2,967 Adjusted Distributable Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 39,136 $ 545 $ (20,776 ) $ 18,905 $ 43,179 $ (2,998 ) $ (17,663 ) $ 22,518 Adjusted Distributable Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders, per share $ 0.55 $ 0.01 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.27 $ 0.64 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.26 ) $ 0.33

(1) Includes realized (gains) losses on securities and loans, REO, financial derivatives (excluding periodic settlements on interest rate swaps), and foreign currency transactions which are components of Other Income (Loss) on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. (2) Includes unrealized (gains) losses on securities and loans, REO, financial derivatives (excluding periodic settlements on interest rate swaps), borrowings carried at fair value, and foreign currency transactions which are components of Other Income (Loss) on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. (3) Represents net change in fair value of the HMBS MSR Equivalent and Reverse MSRs attributable to changes in market conditions and model assumptions. This adjustment also includes net (gains) losses on certain hedging instruments, which are components of realized and/or unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. (4) For the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, includes $4.9 million of expenses related to our previously announced merger with Great Ajax Corp. which was terminated in October 2023, $0.4 million of non-capitalized transaction costs, $0.3 million of non-cash equity compensation expense, and $0.3 million of various other expenses. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, includes $0.4 million of expenses related to our pending merger with Arlington Asset Investment Corp., $1.0 million of expenses related to our previously announced merger with Great Ajax Corp. which was terminated in October 2023, $0.8 million of non-capitalized transaction costs, $0.3 million of non-cash equity compensation expense, and $0.9 million of various other expenses. (5) Represents the reversal of the bargain purchase gain of $28.2 million net of the reversal of expenses related to the Arlington Merger of $22.1 million. (6) Includes net interest income and operating expenses for certain investments in unconsolidated entities.

