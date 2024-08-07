Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) ("we," "us," or "our") today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $52.3 million, or $0.62 per common share. 1 $69.1 million, or $0.81 per common share, from the investment portfolio. $68.0 million, or $0.80 per common share, from the credit strategy. $1.1 million, or $0.01 per common share, from the Agency strategy. $4.2 million, or $0.05 per common share, from Longbridge.

Adjusted Distributable Earnings 2 of $28.3 million, or $0.33 per common share.

Book value per common share as of June 30, 2024 of $13.92, including the effects of dividends of $0.39 per common share for the quarter.

Dividend yield of 13.0% based on the August 5, 2024 closing stock price of $12.04 per share, and monthly dividend of $0.13 per common share declared on July 8, 2024.

Recourse debt-to-equity ratio 3 of 1.6:1 as of June 30, 2024, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales. Including all non-recourse borrowings, which primarily consist of securitization-related liabilities, debt-to-equity ratio of 8.2:1 4 .

Cash and cash equivalents of $198.5 million as of June 30, 2024, in addition to other unencumbered assets of $565.1 million.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

"Driven by broad-based contributions from our diversified credit and Agency portfolios, as well as from our reverse mortgage platform Longbridge, Ellington Financial generated a non-annualized economic return of 4.5% for the second quarter, and grew adjusted distributable earnings and book value per share sequentially," said Laurence Penn, Chief Executive Officer and President.

"We had notably strong performance in our non-QM loan business, where tight yield spreads in our April securitization helped generate a significant gain in our portfolio, and where continued strong loan demand improved industrywide gain-on-sale margins and origination volumes, driving excellent results at our affiliate loan originators. Longbridge also contributed robust earnings for the quarter, led by the strong performance of proprietary reverse mortgage loans. Following quarter end, we successfully completed our second securitization of proprietary reverse mortgage loans originated by Longbridge, achieving incrementally stronger execution than our inaugural deal in the first quarter. Our second quarter results also significantly benefited from the performance of our residential transition and commercial mortgage loan strategies, as well as non-Agency RMBS.

"During the quarter, we added attractive investments in a wide array of our credit strategies, including HELOCs and closed-end second lien loans, proprietary reverse mortgage loans, commercial mortgage bridge loans, re-performing and non-performing residential mortgage loans, CMBS, and CLOs. At the same time, we continued to cull securities in lower-yielding sectors, including Agency and non-Agency RMBS.

"Looking forward, our investment pipeline across our diversified proprietary loan origination channels remains strong, and the loan originators in which we've invested are not only helping to feed that pipeline, but they're showing strong profitability as well. Combine that with our ability to access compelling term, non-mark-to-market financing in the securitization markets, and I believe Ellington Financial is well positioned for continued portfolio and earnings growth over the remainder of the year."

Financial Results

Investment Portfolio Summary

Our investment portfolio generated net income attributable to common stockholders of $69.1 million, consisting of $68.0 million from the credit strategy and $1.1 million from the Agency strategy.

Credit Performance

Our total long credit portfolio, excluding non-retained tranches of consolidated securitization trusts, decreased to $2.73 billion as of June 30, 2024, from $2.80 billion as of March 31, 2024. The decline was driven by the cumulative impact of a non-QM securitization completed during the second quarter and net sales of non-Agency and retained non-QM RMBS, and non-QM loans, which more than offset net purchases of commercial mortgage bridge loans, home equity lines of credit, or "HELOCs," closed-end second lien loans, re-performing and non-performing residential mortgage loans, CMBS, and CLOs.

Strong net interest income5 and net gains from non-QM loans, retained non-QM RMBS, non-Agency RMBS, and commercial mortgage loans drove the positive results in our credit strategy in the second quarter. We also benefited from mark-to-market gains on our equity investments in the loan originators LendSure and American Heritage Lending, which reflected strong performance at those originators driven by increased origination volumes and strong gain-on-sale margins. With interest rates slightly higher quarter over quarter, we also had net gains on our interest rate hedges. Offsetting a portion of all these gains was a modest net loss in re-performing and non-performing residential mortgage loans.

In our residential mortgage loan portfolio, after excluding the impacts of the purchase of one non-performing loan portfolio and the consolidation of another non-performing loan portfolio, our percentage of delinquent loans increased only slightly quarter over quarter. In our commercial mortgage loan portfolio (including loans accounted for as equity method investments) the delinquency percentage ticked down sequentially. Both of these portfolios continue to experience low levels of realized credit losses and strong overall credit performance, though we are monitoring developments closely and diligently working out a handful of non-performing commercial mortgage assets.

The net interest margin6 on our credit portfolio decreased quarter over quarter, to 2.76% from 2.86%. We continued to benefit from positive carry on our interest rate swap hedges, where we overall receive a higher floating rate and pay a lower fixed rate.

Agency Performance

Our total long Agency RMBS portfolio decreased by 31% quarter over quarter to $457.7 million, driven primarily by net sales.

In April, interest rates and volatility increased over renewed concerns about inflation and a more hawkish Federal Reserve, which pushed Agency RMBS yield spreads wider. In May and June, however, interest rates and volatility generally declined, and Agency RMBS yield spreads reversed most of their April widening. Overall for the second quarter, the U.S. Agency MBS Index generated a negative excess return of (0.08)%. Nevertheless, our Agency RMBS strategy generated positive results for the quarter, as net gains on interest rate hedges and net interest income exceeded net losses on Agency RMBS.

Average pay-ups on our specified pools increased modestly to 0.91% as of June 30, 2024, as compared to 0.89% as of March 31, 2024.

During the quarter, our Agency RMBS asset yields and our borrowing costs both declined, and we received a larger benefit from positive carry on our interest rate swap hedges, where we overall receive a higher floating rate and pay a lower fixed rate. As a result, the net interest margin6 on our Agency RMBS, excluding the Catch-up Amortization Adjustment, increased to 1.99% from 1.50% quarter over quarter.

Longbridge Summary

Our Longbridge segment generated net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.2 million for the second quarter, driven by net interest income and net gains on proprietary reverse mortgage loans, along with positive results from servicing. In HECM originations, higher volumes were mostly offset by a decline in gain-on-sale margins, driven by wider yield spreads on newly originated HMBS. In servicing, tighter yield spreads on more seasoned HMBS led to improved execution on tail securitizations, which contributed to the positive results from servicing.

Our Longbridge portfolio, excluding non-retained tranches of a consolidated securitization trust, increased by 18% sequentially to $520.8 million as of June 30, 2024, driven primarily by proprietary reverse mortgage loan originations.

Corporate/Other Summary

In addition to expenses not allocated to either the investment portfolio or Longbridge segments, our results for the quarter also reflect a net gain, driven by the increase in interest rates, on our senior notes. This gain was partially offset by a net loss, also driven by the increase in interest rates, on the fixed receiver interest rate swaps that we use to hedge the fixed payments on both our unsecured long-term debt and our preferred equity.

1 Includes $(21.0) million of preferred dividends accrued and certain corporate/other income and expense items not attributed to either the investment portfolio or Longbridge segments.

2 Adjusted Distributable Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Distributable Earnings" below for an explanation regarding the calculation of Adjusted Distributable Earnings.

3 Excludes U.S. Treasury securities and repo borrowings at certain unconsolidated entities that are recourse to us. Including such borrowings, our debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales, based on total recourse borrowings was 1.9:1 as of June 30, 2024.

4 Excludes U.S. Treasury securities and repo borrowings at certain unconsolidated entities.

5 Excludes any interest income and interest expense items from interest rate hedges, net credit hedges and other activities, net.

6 Net interest margin represents the weighted average asset yield less the weighted average secured financing cost of funds on such assets. It also includes the effect of actual and accrued periodic payments on interest rate swaps used to hedge the assets.

Credit Portfolio(1)

The following table summarizes our credit portfolio holdings as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024:

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 ($ in thousands) Fair Value % Fair Value % Dollar denominated: CLOs(2) $ 75,719 1.8 % $ 59,243 1.4 % CMBS 42,842 1.0 % 22,393 0.5 % Commercial mortgage loans and REO(3)(4) 362,914 8.8 % 366,320 8.7 % Consumer loans and ABS backed by consumer loans(2) 85,802 2.1 % 83,194 2.0 % Corporate debt and equity and corporate loans 32,100 0.8 % 31,140 0.8 % Debt and equity investments in loan origination-related entities(6) 37,381 0.9 % 35,967 0.9 % Forward MSR-related investments 158,031 3.8 % 160,009 3.8 % Home equity line of credit and closed-end second lien loans 62,737 1.5 % — — % Non-Agency RMBS 143,690 3.5 % 210,132 5.0 % Non-QM loans and retained non-QM RMBS(7) 1,802,847 43.5 % 1,989,390 47.3 % Other loans and ABS(5) 23,533 0.6 % 19,674 0.5 % Residential transition loans and other residential mortgage loans and REO(3) 1,234,796 29.8 % 1,199,246 28.5 % Non-Dollar denominated: CLOs(2) 6,973 0.2 % 5,496 0.1 % Corporate debt and equity 219 — % 185 — % RMBS(8) 18,138 0.4 % 20,423 0.5 % Other residential mortgage loans 52,368 1.3 % — — % Total long credit portfolio $ 4,140,090 100.0 % $ 4,202,812 100.0 % Less: Non-retained tranches of consolidated securitization trusts 1,414,389 1,407,035 Total long credit portfolio excluding non-retained tranches of consolidated securitization trusts $ 2,725,701 $ 2,795,777

(1) This information does not include U.S. Treasury securities, securities sold short, or financial derivatives. (2) Includes equity investments in securitization-related vehicles. (3) In accordance with U.S. GAAP, REO is not considered a financial instrument and as a result is included at the lower of cost or fair value. (4) Includes equity investments in unconsolidated entities holding commercial mortgage loans and REO. (5) Includes equity investment in an unconsolidated entity which held certain other loans for securitization. (6) Includes corporate loans to certain loan origination entities in which we hold an equity investment. (7) Retained non-QM RMBS represents RMBS issued by non-consolidated Ellington-sponsored non-QM loan securitization trusts, and interests in entities holding such RMBS. (8) Includes an equity investment in an unconsolidated entity holding European RMBS.

Agency RMBS Portfolio

The following table(1) summarizes our Agency RMBS portfolio holdings as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024:

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 ($ in thousands) Fair Value % Fair Value % Long Agency RMBS: Fixed rate $ 413,686 90.4 % $ 609,806 92.0 % Floating rate — — % 5,043 0.8 % Reverse mortgages 33,853 7.4 % 36,912 5.6 % IOs 10,162 2.2 % 10,811 1.6 % Total long Agency RMBS $ 457,701 100.0 % $ 662,572 100.0 %

(1) This information does not include U.S. Treasury securities, securities sold short or financial derivatives.

Longbridge Portfolio

Longbridge originates reverse mortgage loans, including home equity conversion mortgage loans, or "HECMs," which are insured by the FHA and which are eligible for inclusion in GNMA-guaranteed HECM-backed MBS, or "HMBS." Upon securitization, the HECMs remain on our balance sheet under GAAP, and Longbridge retains the mortgage servicing rights associated with the HMBS, or the "HMBS MSR Equivalent." Longbridge also originates "proprietary reverse mortgage loans," which are not insured by the FHA, and Longbridge has typically retained the associated MSRs. We have securitized some of the proprietary reverse mortgage loans originated by Longbridge, and we have retained certain of the securitization tranches in compliance with credit risk retention rules. The following table(1) summarizes loan-related assets in the Longbridge segment as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024:

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 (In thousands) HMBS assets(2) $ 8,926,658 $ 8,713,835 Less: HMBS liabilities (8,832,058 ) (8,619,463 ) HMBS MSR Equivalent 94,600 94,372 Unsecuritized HECM loans(3) 103,668 111,617 Proprietary reverse mortgage loans(4) 449,968 365,372 Reverse MSRs 29,538 29,889 Unsecuritized REO 1,375 2,228 Total 679,149 603,478 Less: Non-retained tranches of consolidated securitization trust 158,397 162,482 Total, excluding non-retained tranches of consolidated securitization trust $ 520,752 $ 440,996

(1) This information does not include financial derivatives or loan commitments. (2) Includes HECM loans, related REO, and claims or other receivables. (3) As of June 30, 2024, includes $5.1 million of active HECM buyout loans, $9.9 million of inactive HECM buyout loans, and $4.3 million of other inactive HECM loans. As of March 31, 2024, includes $9.3 million of active HECM buyout loans, $9.4 million of inactive HECM buyout loans, and $4.5 million of other inactive HECM loans. (4) As of June 30, 2024, includes $181.1 million of securitized proprietary reverse mortgage loans and $4.5 million of cash held in a securitization reserve fund. As of March 31, 2024, includes $184.9 million of securitized proprietary reverse mortgage loans and $4.7 million of cash held in a securitization reserve fund.

The following table summarizes Longbridge's origination volumes by channel for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024:

($ In thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Channel Units New Loan Origination Volume(1) % of New Loan Origination Volume Units New Loan Origination Volume(1) % of New Loan Origination Volume Retail 408 $ 60,601 20 % 381 $ 51,639 25 % Wholesale and correspondent 1,298 243,937 80 % 983 153,246 75 % Total 1,706 $ 304,538 100 % 1,364 $ 204,885 100 %

(1) Represents initial borrowed amounts on reverse mortgage loans.

Financing

Our recourse debt-to-equity ratio3, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales, decreased to 1.6:1 at June 30, 2024 from 1.8:1 at March 31, 2024. The decline was primarily driven by the completion of a non-QM securitization in the second quarter, a decline in borrowings on our smaller Agency RMBS portfolio, and an increase in shareholders' equity. Our overall debt-to-equity ratio4, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales, also decreased during the quarter, to 8.2:1 as of June 30, 2024, as compared to 8.3:1 as of March 31, 2024.

The following table summarizes our outstanding borrowings and debt-to-equity ratios as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024:

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Outstanding Borrowings(1) Debt-to-Equity

Ratio(2) Outstanding Borrowings(1) Debt-to-Equity

Ratio(2) (In thousands) (In thousands) Recourse borrowings(3)(4) $ 2,816,882 1.8:1 $ 2,996,346 1.9:1 Non-recourse borrowings(4) 10,417,896 6.6:1 10,188,612 6.6:1 Total Borrowings $ 13,234,778 8.4:1 $ 13,184,958 8.5:1 Total Equity $ 1,573,859 $ 1,553,156 Recourse borrowings excluding U.S. Treasury securities, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales 1.6:1 1.8:1 Total borrowings excluding U.S. Treasury securities, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales 8.2:1 8.3:1 (1) Includes borrowings under repurchase agreements, other secured borrowings, other secured borrowings, at fair value, and unsecured debt, at par. (2) Recourse and overall debt-to-equity ratios are computed by dividing outstanding recourse and overall borrowings, respectively, by total equity. Debt-to-equity ratios do not account for liabilities other than debt financings. (3) Excludes repo borrowings at certain unconsolidated entities that are recourse to us. Including such borrowings, our debt-to-equity ratio based on total recourse borrowings is 1.9:1 and 2.0:1 as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. (4) All of our non-recourse borrowings are secured by collateral. In the event of default under a non-recourse borrowing, the lender has a claim against the collateral but not any of the other assets held by us or our consolidated subsidiaries. In the event of default under a recourse borrowing, the lender's claim is not limited to the collateral (if any).

The following table summarizes our operating results by strategy for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024:

Investment Portfolio Longbridge Corporate/Other Total Per Share (In thousands except per share amounts) Credit Agency Investment Portfolio Subtotal Interest income and other income(1) $ 81,983 $ 6,858 $ 88,841 $ 13,592 $ 1,915 $ 104,348 $ 1.22 Interest expense (43,531 ) (6,207 ) (49,738 ) (8,754 ) (4,631 ) (63,123 ) (0.74 ) Realized gain (loss), net (11,208 ) (14,200 ) (25,408 ) (24 ) — (25,432 ) (0.29 ) Unrealized gain (loss), net 30,143 9,140 39,283 3,683 1,868 44,834 0.52 Net change from reverse mortgage loans and HMBS obligations — — — 19,034 — 19,034 0.22 Earnings in unconsolidated entities 12,042 — 12,042 — — 12,042 0.14 Interest rate hedges and other activity, net(2) 4,292 5,507 9,799 3,487 (1,759 ) 11,527 0.13 Credit hedges and other activities, net(3) (31 ) — (31 ) — — (31 ) — Income tax (expense) benefit — — — — (142 ) (142 ) — Investment related expenses (3,306 ) — (3,306 ) (7,781 ) — (11,087 ) (0.13 ) Other expenses (2,006 ) — (2,006 ) (19,028 ) (10,864 ) (31,898 ) (0.37 ) Net income (loss) 68,378 1,098 69,476 4,209 (13,613 ) 60,072 0.70 Dividends on preferred stock — — — — (6,825 ) (6,825 ) (0.08 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-participating non-controlling interests (382 ) — (382 ) — (4 ) (386 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating non-controlling interests 67,996 1,098 69,094 4,209 (20,442 ) 52,861 0.62 Net (income) loss attributable to participating non-controlling interests — — — — (514 ) (514 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 67,996 $ 1,098 $ 69,094 $ 4,209 $ (20,956 ) $ 52,347 $ 0.62 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share of common stock $ 0.80 $ 0.01 $ 0.81 $ 0.05 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.62 Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units(4) outstanding 85,880 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 85,045 (1) Other income primarily consists of rental income on real estate owned, loan origination fees, and servicing income. (2) Includes U.S. Treasury securities, if applicable. (3) Other activities include certain equity and other trading strategies and related hedges, and net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency. (4) Convertible units include Operating Partnership units attributable to participating non-controlling interests.

The following table summarizes our operating results by strategy for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024:

Investment Portfolio Longbridge Corporate/Other Total Per Share (In thousands except per share amounts) Credit Agency Investment Portfolio Subtotal Interest income and other income(1) $ 84,269 $ 7,069 $ 91,338 $ 12,132 $ 1,877 $ 105,347 $ 1.24 Interest expense (43,121 ) (9,763 ) (52,884 ) (8,558 ) (4,597 ) (66,039 ) (0.77 ) Realized gain (loss), net (6,379 ) (12,154 ) (18,533 ) — — (18,533 ) (0.22 ) Unrealized gain (loss), net 3,466 797 4,263 (8,356 ) 1,829 (2,264 ) (0.03 ) Net change from reverse mortgage loans and HMBS obligations — — — 27,515 — 27,515 0.32 Earnings in unconsolidated entities 2,226 — 2,226 — — 2,226 0.03 Interest rate hedges and other activity, net(2) 8,259 16,123 24,382 15,712 (5,538 ) 34,556 0.41 Credit hedges and other activities, net(3) (4,449 ) — (4,449 ) (592 ) — (5,041 ) (0.06 ) Income tax (expense) benefit — — — — (61 ) (61 ) — Investment related expenses (2,973 ) — (2,973 ) (10,263 ) — (13,236 ) (0.16 ) Other expenses (170 ) — (170 ) (18,836 ) (11,413 ) (30,419 ) (0.36 ) Net income (loss) 41,128 2,072 43,200 8,754 (17,903 ) 34,051 0.40 Dividends on preferred stock — — — — (6,654 ) (6,654 ) (0.08 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-participating non-controlling interests (185 ) — (185 ) (38 ) (4 ) (227 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating non-controlling interests 40,943 2,072 43,015 8,716 (24,561 ) 27,170 0.32 Net (income) loss attributable to participating non-controlling interests — — — — (255 ) (255 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 40,943 $ 2,072 $ 43,015 $ 8,716 $ (24,816 ) $ 26,915 $ 0.32 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share of common stock $ 0.48 $ 0.03 $ 0.51 $ 0.10 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.32 Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units(4) outstanding 85,269 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 84,468 (1) Other income primarily consists of rental income on real estate owned, loan origination fees, and servicing income. (2) Includes U.S. Treasury securities, if applicable. (3) Other activities include certain equity and other trading strategies and related hedges, and net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency. (4) Convertible units include Operating Partnership units attributable to participating non-controlling interests.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities, reverse mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and related investments, consumer loans, asset-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, debt and equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts) NET INTEREST INCOME Interest income $ 100,470 $ 101,520 $ 201,990 Interest expense (66,874 ) (70,464 ) (137,338 ) Total net interest income 33,596 31,056 64,652 Other Income (Loss) Realized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net (22,968 ) (17,208 ) (40,176 ) Realized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net 6,313 3,478 9,791 Realized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net (1,877 ) (1,372 ) (3,249 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net 40,271 5,573 45,844 Unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net 7,902 30,365 38,267 Unrealized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net 882 (679 ) 203 Unrealized gains (losses) on other secured borrowings, at fair value, net (1,516 ) (12,524 ) (14,040 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on unsecured borrowings, at fair value 1,868 1,829 3,696 Net change from HECM reverse mortgage loans, at fair value 146,706 205,497 352,202 Net change related to HMBS obligations, at fair value (127,672 ) (177,982 ) (305,654 ) Other, net 7,652 7,508 15,161 Total other income (loss) 57,561 44,485 102,045 EXPENSES Base management fee to affiliate, net of rebates 5,811 5,730 11,541 Investment related expenses: Servicing expense 5,782 5,688 11,470 Debt issuance costs related to Other secured borrowings, at fair value — 3,113 3,113 Other 5,305 4,435 9,740 Professional fees 2,438 2,970 5,407 Compensation and benefits 16,353 14,643 30,996 Other expenses 7,296 7,076 14,373 Total expenses 42,985 43,655 86,640 Net Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Earnings from Investments in Unconsolidated Entities 48,172 31,886 80,057 Income tax expense (benefit) 142 61 202 Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities 12,042 2,226 14,268 Net Income (Loss) 60,072 34,051 94,123 Net Income (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 900 482 1,382 Dividends on preferred stock 6,825 6,654 13,479 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 52,347 $ 26,915 $ 79,262 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Basic and Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.32 $ 0.94 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 85,045 84,468 84,756 Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units outstanding 85,880 85,269 85,574

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023(1) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 198,513 $ 187,467 $ 228,927 Restricted cash 6,098 6,343 1,618 Securities, at fair value 1,127,684 1,328,848 1,518,377 Loans, at fair value 12,846,106 12,644,232 12,306,636 Loan commitments, at fair value 5,623 3,917 2,584 Forward MSR-related investments, at fair value 158,031 160,009 163,336 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 29,538 29,889 29,580 Investments in unconsolidated entities, at fair value 163,182 125,366 116,414 Real estate owned 25,248 19,999 22,085 Financial derivatives–assets, at fair value 162,165 150,343 143,996 Reverse repurchase agreements 85,671 183,607 173,145 Due from brokers 22,036 17,099 51,884 Investment related receivables 195,557 200,059 480,249 Other assets 67,201 75,422 77,099 Total Assets $ 15,092,653 $ 15,132,600 $ 15,315,930 LIABILITIES Securities sold short, at fair value $ 51,858 $ 165,118 $ 154,303 Repurchase agreements 2,301,976 2,517,747 2,967,437 Financial derivatives–liabilities, at fair value 44,064 40,425 61,776 Due to brokers 74,946 62,646 62,442 Investment related payables 38,977 32,329 37,403 Other secured borrowings 217,225 180,918 245,827 Other secured borrowings, at fair value 1,585,838 1,569,149 1,424,668 HMBS-related obligations, at fair value 8,832,058 8,619,463 8,423,235 Unsecured borrowings, at fair value 269,069 270,936 272,765 Base management fee payable to affiliate 5,811 5,730 5,660 Dividend payable 15,158 15,168 11,528 Interest payable 17,174 25,177 22,933 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 64,640 74,638 90,341 Total Liabilities 13,518,794 13,579,444 13,780,318 EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,757,222, 14,757,222 and 14,757,222 shares issued and outstanding, and $368,931, $368,931 and $368,931 aggregate liquidation preference, respectively 355,551 355,551 355,551 Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 300,000,000, 200,000,000, and 200,000,000 shares authorized, respectively; 85,041,913, 85,056,648 and 83,000,488 shares issued and outstanding, respectively(2) 85 85 83 Additional paid-in-capital 1,541,002 1,540,857 1,514,797 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (343,853 ) (363,034 ) (353,360 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,552,785 1,533,459 1,517,071 Non-controlling interests 21,074 19,697 18,541 Total Equity 1,573,859 1,553,156 1,535,612 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,092,653 $ 15,132,600 $ 15,315,930 SUPPLEMENTAL PER SHARE INFORMATION: Book Value Per Common Share (3) $ 13.92 $ 13.69 $ 13.83 (1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2023. (2) Common shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 exclude 14,735 common shares repurchased during the quarter. (3) Based on total stockholders' equity less the aggregate liquidation preference of our preferred stock outstanding.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Distributable Earnings

We calculate Adjusted Distributable Earnings as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) as adjusted for: (i) realized and unrealized gain (loss) on securities and loans, REO, mortgage servicing rights, financial derivatives (excluding periodic settlements on interest rate swaps), any borrowings carried at fair value, and foreign currency transactions; (ii) incentive fee to affiliate; (iii) Catch-up Amortization Adjustment (as defined below); (iv) non-cash equity compensation expense; (v) provision for income taxes; (vi) certain non-capitalized transaction costs; and (vii) other income or loss items that are of a non-recurring nature. For certain investments in unconsolidated entities, we include the relevant components of net operating income in Adjusted Distributable Earnings. The Catch-up Amortization Adjustment is a quarterly adjustment to premium amortization or discount accretion triggered by changes in actual and projected prepayments on our Agency RMBS (accompanied by a corresponding offsetting adjustment to realized and unrealized gains and losses). The adjustment is calculated as of the beginning of each quarter based on our then-current assumptions about cashflows and prepayments, and can vary significantly from quarter to quarter. Non-capitalized transaction costs include expenses, generally professional fees, incurred in connection with the acquisition of an investment or issuance of long-term debt. For the contribution to Adjusted Distributable Earnings from Longbridge, we adjust Longbridge's contribution to our net income in a similar manner, but we include in Adjusted Distributable Earnings certain realized and unrealized gains (losses) from Longbridge's origination business ("gain-on-sale income").

Adjusted Distributable Earnings is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Distributable Earnings provides information useful to investors, because: (i) we believe that it is a useful indicator of both current and projected long-term financial performance, in that it excludes the impact of certain current-period earnings components that we believe are less useful in forecasting long-term performance and dividend-paying ability; (ii) we use it to evaluate the effective net yield provided by our investment portfolio, after the effects of financial leverage and by Longbridge, to reflect the earnings from its reverse mortgage origination and servicing operations; and (iii) we believe that presenting Adjusted Distributable Earnings assists investors in measuring and evaluating our operating performance, and comparing our operating performance to that of our residential mortgage REIT and mortgage originator peers. Please note, however, that: (I) our calculation of Adjusted Distributable Earnings may differ from the calculation of similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures by our peers, with the result that these non-GAAP financial measures might not be directly comparable; and (II) Adjusted Distributable Earnings excludes certain items that may impact the amount of cash that is actually available for distribution.

In addition, because Adjusted Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of our financial results and differs from net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered supplementary to, and not as a substitute for, net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Furthermore, Adjusted Distributable Earnings is different from REIT taxable income. As a result, the determination of whether we have met the requirement to distribute at least 90% of our annual REIT taxable income (subject to certain adjustments) to our stockholders, in order to maintain our qualification as a REIT, is not based on whether we distributed 90% of our Adjusted Distributable Earnings.

In setting our dividends, our Board of Directors considers our earnings, liquidity, financial condition, REIT distribution requirements, and financial covenants, along with other factors that the Board of Directors may deem relevant from time to time.

The following table reconciles, for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, our Adjusted Distributable Earnings to the line on our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations entitled Net Income (Loss), which we believe is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

:

Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Investment Portfolio Longbridge Corporate/Other Total Investment Portfolio Longbridge Corporate/Other Total Net Income (Loss) $ 69,476 $ 4,209 $ (13,613 ) $ 60,072 $ 43,200 $ 8,754 $ (17,903 ) $ 34,051 Income tax expense (benefit) — — 142 142 — — 61 61 Net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 69,476 4,209 (13,471 ) 60,214 43,200 8,754 (17,842 ) 34,112 Adjustments: Realized (gains) losses, net(1) 34,875 — 1,059 35,934 29,254 — 1,620 30,874 Unrealized (gains) losses, net(2) (50,663 ) 1,441 (2,679 ) (51,901 ) (25,945 ) 449 (106 ) (25,602 ) Unrealized (gains) losses on reverse MSRs, net of hedging (gains) losses(3) — (394 ) — (394 ) — (13,943 ) — (13,943 ) Negative (positive) component of interest income represented by Catch-up Amortization Adjustment (720 ) — — (720 ) 1,297 — — 1,297 Non-capitalized transaction costs and other expense adjustments(4) 1,081 181 321 1,583 923 4,068 500 5,491 (Earnings) losses from investments in unconsolidated entities (12,042 ) — — (12,042 ) (2,226 ) — — (2,226 ) Adjusted distributable earnings from investments in unconsolidated entities(5) 3,272 — — 3,272 816 — — 816 Total Adjusted Distributable Earnings $ 45,279 $ 5,437 $ (14,770 ) $ 35,946 $ 47,319 $ (672 ) $ (15,828 ) $ 30,819 Dividends on preferred stock — — 6,825 6,825 — — 6,654 6,654 Adjusted Distributable Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 486 23 278 787 216 (2 ) 225 439 Adjusted Distributable Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 44,793 $ 5,414 $ (21,873 ) $ 28,334 $ 47,103 $ (670 ) $ (22,707 ) $ 23,726 Adjusted Distributable Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders, per share $ 0.53 $ 0.06 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.33 $ 0.56 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.27 ) $ 0.28

(1) Includes realized (gains) losses on securities and loans, REO, financial derivatives (excluding periodic settlements on interest rate swaps), and foreign currency transactions which are components of Other Income (Loss) on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. (2) Includes unrealized (gains) losses on securities and loans, REO, financial derivatives (excluding periodic settlements on interest rate swaps), borrowings carried at fair value, MSR-related investments, and foreign currency translations which are components of Other Income (Loss) on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. (3) Represents net change in fair value of the HMBS MSR Equivalent and Reverse MSRs attributable to changes in market conditions and model assumptions. This adjustment also includes net (gains) losses on certain hedging instruments, which are components of realized and/or unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. (4) For the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, includes $1.1 million of non-capitalized transaction costs, $0.3 million of non-cash equity compensation expense, and $0.2 million of various other expenses. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, includes $3.1 million of debt issuance costs related to the securitization of reverse mortgage loans, $0.9 million of non-capitalized transaction costs, $0.6 million of merger and other business transition-related expenses, $0.3 million of non-cash equity compensation expense, and $0.6 million of various other expenses. (5) Includes net interest income and operating expenses for certain investments in unconsolidated entities.

