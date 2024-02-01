Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company"), as successor to Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (“AAIC”)1, today announced that information regarding the federal income tax treatment of the distributions deemed paid in 2023 on AAIC’s preferred stock, and the Form 8937 relating to the merger of AAIC into a subsidiary of the Company, have been posted to the Company’s website at the following links.

Common Stock: During the 2023 tax year, AAIC did not make any distributions to its common stock.

Series B Preferred Stock: https://ir.ellingtonfinancial.com/dividends-preferred-stock-series-d

Series C Preferred Stock: https://ir.ellingtonfinancial.com/dividends-preferred-stock-series-e

Form 8937: https://ir.ellingtonfinancial.com/static-files/5f62db76-a4e5-46b3-8f45-017068ed17db

About Ellington Financial Inc.

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, reverse mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, debt and equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

1 AAIC merged into a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective 12/14/23

