Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EARN   US2885781078

ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT

(EARN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
8.420 USD   -4.10%
04:16pEllington Residential Declares Monthly Common Dividend
BU
04/18Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings, Conference Call, and Investor Presentation
BU
04/07ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT : DECLARES MONTHLY COMMON DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ellington Residential Declares Monthly Common Dividend

05/02/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a monthly common dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on June 27, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2022.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "may," "expect," "project," "believe," "intend," "seek," "plan" and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's payment of dividends. Our results can fluctuate from month to month and quarter to quarter depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond our control and/or difficult to predict, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates, changes in default rates and prepayment speeds, and other changes in market and economic conditions, including changes resulting from the economic effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and associated responses to the pandemic. Our actual results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described under Item 1A to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which can be accessed through the link to our SEC filings under "For Our Shareholders" on our website (www.earnreit.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports we file with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a mortgage real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets, with a primary focus on residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is externally managed and advised by Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT
04:16pEllington Residential Declares Monthly Common Dividend
BU
04/18Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnin..
BU
04/07ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT : DECLARES MONTHLY COMMON DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
04/07ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
04/07Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Keeps Monthly Dividend at $0.10/Share, Payable May ..
MT
04/07Ellington Residential Declares Monthly Common Dividend
BU
04/07Ellington Residential Declares Monthly Common Dividend, Payable on May 25, 2022
CI
04/01JMP Securities Downgrades Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to Market Perform From Ma..
MT
04/01JMP Securities Downgrades Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to Market Perform from Ma..
MT
03/11ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20,2 M - -
Net income 2022 15,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,63x
Yield 2022 13,5%
Capitalization 115 M 115 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT
Duration : Period :
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,78 $
Average target price 10,38 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Eric Penn Trustee
Christopher M. Smernoff Chief Financial Officer
Robert B. Allardice Chairman-Trustees Board
J. R. Herlihy Chief Operating Officer & Treasurer
Michael William Vranos Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT-15.50%115
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-17.90%9 380
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-5.84%7 013
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-26.99%5 740
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-1.89%5 064
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-2.89%4 855