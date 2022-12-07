Advanced search
    EARN   US2885781078

ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT

(EARN)
2022-12-07
7.060 USD   +0.43%
Ellington Residential Mortgage Reit : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Ellington Residential Declares Monthly Common Dividend
BU
ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Ellington Residential Declares Monthly Common Dividend

12/07/2022 | 04:18pm EST
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a monthly common dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on January 25, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "may," "expect," "project," "believe," "intend," "seek," "plan" and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's payment of dividends. Our results can fluctuate from month to month and quarter to quarter depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond our control and/or difficult to predict, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates, changes in default rates and prepayment speeds, and other changes in market and economic conditions, including changes resulting from the economic effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and associated responses to the pandemic. Our actual results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described under Item 1A to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which can be accessed through the link to our SEC filings under "For Our Shareholders" on our website (www.earnreit.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports we file with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a mortgage real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets, with a primary focus on residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is externally managed and advised by Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -40,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,44x
Yield 2022 14,8%
Capitalization 93,1 M 93,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,4%
Managers and Directors
Laurence Eric Penn Trustee
Christopher M. Smernoff Chief Financial Officer
Robert B. Allardice Chairman-Trustees Board
J. R. Herlihy Chief Operating Officer & Treasurer
Michael William Vranos Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT-32.34%93
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-32.03%9 816
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-17.86%6 179
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-35.57%5 539
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-17.27%4 197
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-24.46%3 922